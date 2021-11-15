ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Endoureterotomy with the Lovaco technique for treatment of ureterointestinal strictures: outcomes in an experienced center and factors associated with procedural success or failure

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Scand J Urol. 2021 Nov 13:1-7. doi: 10.1080/21681805.2021.2002401. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The study aimed to present the outcomes of an endoureterotomy series using the Lovaco technique for the treatment of ureterointestinal strictures. Factors influencing the success or failure of this technique were...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endoureterotomy#Lovaco#Ureterointestinal#Univariate#Pmid
targetedonc.com

Phase 3 to Investigate How Survival Outcomes Are Impacted by 177Lu-Edotreotide Treatment

The phase 3 COMPOSE trial is the second trial to look at 177Lu-edotreotide in somatostatin receptor-positive disease. The phase 3 COMPOSE study will evaluate the efficacy of lutetium 177Lu-edotreotide (177Lu-edotreotide) versus best standard of care in well-differentiated aggressive grade 2 and grade 3 somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), according to a press release by ITM Isotope Technologies. 1.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Application of a feature extraction and normalization method to improve research evaluation across clinical disciplines

Ann Transl Med. 2021 Oct;9(20):1580. doi: 10.21037/atm-21-5046. BACKGROUND: To deal with the large disparity across disciplines using impact factor, which is widely used in hospitals and has recently come under attack for distorting good scientific practices, we propose a set of systematic methods to improve the equality of research evaluations of various clinical disciplines.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluating Humoral Immunity against SARS-CoV-2: Validation of a Plaque-Reduction Neutralization Test and a Multilaboratory Comparison of Conventional and Surrogate Neutralization Assays

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 17:e0088621. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.00886-21. Online ahead of print. The evaluation of humoral protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 remains crucial in understanding both natural immunity and protective immunity conferred by the several vaccines implemented in the fight against COVID-19. The reference standard for the quantification of antibodies capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 is the plaque-reduction neutralization test (PRNT). However, given that it is a laboratory-developed assay, validation is crucial in order to ensure sufficient specificity and intra- and interassay precision. In addition, a multitude of other serological assays have been developed, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), flow cytometry-based assays, luciferase-based lentiviral pseudotype assays, and commercially available human ACE2 receptor-blocking antibody tests, which offer practical advantages in the evaluation of the protective humoral response against SARS-CoV-2. In this study, we validated a SARS-CoV-2 PRNT to assess both 50% and 90% neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 according to guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization. Upon validation, the reference-standard PRNT demonstrated excellent specificity and both intra- and interassay precision. Using the validated assay as a reference standard, we characterized the neutralizing antibody response in specimens from patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Finally, we conducted a small-scale multilaboratory comparison of alternate SARS-CoV-2 PRNTs and surrogate neutralization tests. These assays demonstrated substantial to perfect interrater agreement with the reference-standard PRNT and offer useful alternatives to assess humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2. IMPORTANCE SARS-CoV-2, the causal agent of COVID-19, has infected over 246 million people and led to over 5 million deaths as of October 2021. With the approval of several efficacious COVID-19 vaccines, methods to evaluate protective immune responses will be crucial for the understanding of long-term immunity in the rapidly growing vaccinated population. The PRNT, which quantifies SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies, is used widely as a reference standard to validate new platforms but has not undergone substantial validation to ensure excellent inter- and intraassay precision and specificity. Our work is significant, as it describes the thorough validation of a PRNT, which we then used as a reference standard for the comparison of several alternative serological methods to measure SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies. These assays demonstrated excellent agreement with the reference-standard PRNT and include high-throughput platforms, which can greatly enhance capacity to assess both natural and vaccine-induced protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

The role of EEF1D in disease pathogenesis: a narrative review

Ann Transl Med. 2021 Oct;9(20):1600. doi: 10.21037/atm-21-5025. OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this paper was to investigate the role and mechanism of EEF1D in various diseases, especially in tumorigenesis and development, and explore the possibility of EEF1D as a biological target. BACKGROUND: EEF1D is a part of the EEF1 protein complex,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

High-Throughput Virtual Screening and Validation of a SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease Noncovalent Inhibitor

J Chem Inf Model. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1021/acs.jcim.1c00851. Online ahead of print. Despite the recent availability of vaccines against the acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the search for inhibitory therapeutic agents has assumed importance especially in the context of emerging new viral variants. In this paper, we describe the discovery of a novel noncovalent small-molecule inhibitor, MCULE-5948770040, that binds to and inhibits the SARS-Cov-2 main protease (Mpro) by employing a scalable high-throughput virtual screening (HTVS) framework and a targeted compound library of over 6.5 million molecules that could be readily ordered and purchased. Our HTVS framework leverages the U.S. supercomputing infrastructure achieving nearly 91% resource utilization and nearly 126 million docking calculations per hour. Downstream biochemical assays validate this Mpro inhibitor with an inhibition constant (Ki) of 2.9 μM (95% CI 2.2, 4.0). Furthermore, using room-temperature X-ray crystallography, we show that MCULE-5948770040 binds to a cleft in the primary binding site of Mpro forming stable hydrogen bond and hydrophobic interactions. We then used multiple μs-time scale molecular dynamics (MD) simulations and machine learning (ML) techniques to elucidate how the bound ligand alters the conformational states accessed by Mpro, involving motions both proximal and distal to the binding site. Together, our results demonstrate how MCULE-5948770040 inhibits Mpro and offers a springboard for further therapeutic design.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Role of Toll-Like Receptors in Neuroimmune Diseases: Therapeutic Targets and Problems

Front Immunol. 2021 Nov 1;12:777606. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.777606. eCollection 2021. Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are a class of proteins playing a key role in innate and adaptive immune responses. TLRs are involved in the development and progression of neuroimmune diseases via initiating inflammatory responses. Thus, targeting TLRs signaling pathway may be considered as a potential therapy for neuroimmune diseases. However, the role of TLRs is elusive and complex in neuroimmune diseases. In addition to the inadequate immune response of TLRs inhibitors in the experiments, the recent studies also demonstrated that partial activation of TLRs is conducive to the production of anti-inflammatory factors and nervous system repair. Exploring the mechanism of TLRs in neuroimmune diseases and combining with developing the emerging drug may conquer neuroimmune diseases in the future. Herein, we provide an overview of the role of TLRs in several neuroimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome and myasthenia gravis. Emerging difficulties and potential solutions in clinical application of TLRs inhibitors will also be discussed.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

An analysis of readmission trends by urgency and race/ethnicity in the MBSAQIP registry, 2015-2018

Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2021 Oct 24:S1550-7289(21)00516-5. doi: 10.1016/j.soard.2021.10.018. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Large-scale analyses stratifying bariatric surgery readmissions by urgency are lacking. OBJECTIVES: Identify predictors of urgent/nonurgent readmission among “ideal” bariatric candidates, using a national registry. SETTING: Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) national...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Practice Effects of Mobile Tests of Cognition, Dexterity, and Mobility on Patients With Multiple Sclerosis: Data Analysis of a Smartphone-Based Observational Study

J Med Internet Res. 2021 Nov 18;23(11):e30394. doi: 10.2196/30394. BACKGROUND: Smartphones and their built-in sensors allow for measuring functions in disease-related domains through mobile tests. This could improve disease characterization and monitoring, and could potentially support treatment decisions for multiple sclerosis (MS), a multifaceted chronic neurological disease with highly variable clinical manifestations. Practice effects can complicate the interpretation of both improvement over time by potentially exaggerating treatment effects and stability by masking deterioration.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Target engagement of the first-in-class CXCR7 antagonist ACT-1004-1239 following multiple-dose administration in mice and humans

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 Dec;144:112363. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.112363. Epub 2021 Oct 28. Antagonism of the chemokine receptor CXCR7 has shown promising effects in diverse disease areas through modulation of its ligands, CXCL11 and CXCL12. Preclinical data of the first-in-class CXCR7 antagonist, ACT-1004-1239, showed efficacy in animal models of multiple sclerosis and acute lung injury. In healthy humans, single-dose administration of ACT-1004-1239 revealed a favorable clinical profile. Here, we report the target engagement of ACT-1004-1239 in healthy mice and humans after multiple doses using CXCL11 and CXCL12 as biomarkers. In addition, safety/tolerability, concentration-QTc relationship, and pharmacokinetics (PK) were assessed in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical study. Multiple-dose ACT-1004-1239 dose-dependently increased CXCL12 plasma concentration across the investigated dose range in mice and humans (mice: 1-100 mg/kg b.i.d.; humans: 30-200 mg o.d.) when compared to vehicle/placebo demonstrating target engagement. Mouse and human PK/PD models predicted that CXCL12 concentration approached a plateau within these dose ranges. In humans, ACT-1004-1239 was rapidly absorbed (tmax: 1.75-3.01 h) and the terminal t1/2 was approximately 19 h. Steady-state conditions were reached by Day 3 with an accumulation index of 1.2. Female subjects had overall higher exposure compared to males. Multiple-dose ACT-1004-1239 was well tolerated up to 200 mg once daily in humans. There was no evidence of ACT-1004-1239-mediated QTc interval prolongation. Overall, multiple oral doses of ACT-1004-1239 showed target engagement with CXCR7 in healthy mice and humans, therefore, assessment of CXCL12 as translational tool for further investigations in patients is warranted. Favorable safety/tolerability and PK profiles allow for further clinical development.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of the Visby Medical COVID-19 Point of Care Nucleic Acid Amplification Test

Clin Biochem. 2021 Nov 16:S0009-9120(21)00306-4. doi: 10.1016/j.clinbiochem.2021.11.007. Online ahead of print. Rapid and widespread diagnostic testing is critical to providing timely patient care and reducing transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Recently, the Visby Medical COVID-19 point of care (POC) test was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid at the point of care. We evaluated its performance characteristics using residual specimens (n = 100) collected from Mayo Clinic patients using nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs and placed in viral transport media (VTM). The same specimen was tested using both the laboratory reference method (RT-qPCR) and Visby test. The reference methods utilized included a laboratory developed test with EUA (Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Rochester, MN) using the TaqMan assay on a Roche Light Cycler 480 or a commercially available EUA platform (cobas® SARS-CoV-2; Roche Diagnostics, Indianapolis, IN). Positive, negative, and overall percent agreement between the Visby COVID-19 test and the reference method were calculated. Additionally, the limit of detection (LoD) claimed by the manufacturer (1,112 copies/mL) was verified with serial dilutions of heat inactivated virus. The Visby COVID-19 test correctly identified 29/30 positive samples and 69/70 negative samples, resulting in an overall concordance of 98.0%, positive percent agreement of 96.7%, and negative percent agreement of 98.6%. The abbreviated LoD experiment showed that the analytical sensitivity of the method is as low as or lower than 500 copies/mL. Our study demonstrated that Visby COVID-19 is well-suited to address rapid SARS-CoV-2 testing needs. It has high concordance with central laboratory-based RT-qPCR methods, a low rate of invalid results, and superior analytical sensitivity to some other EUA POC devices.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Computational techniques in ICU: Neural synchrony predicts outcome after coma

Coma patients in ICU, e.g. after cardiac arrest, have been targeted in research projects for many years. One of the key questions is how to predict the outcome after coma. Current approaches are often based on qualitative assessment of electroencephalogram (EEG) patterns. They are relatively slow, time consuming and depend on advanced clinical expertise. Furthermore, they are subject to individual variability among the experts involved. Given the importance and frequency of the problem, new approaches involving computer science and AI are being investigated worldwide.In this study, the research team focused on how sound was processed in the brain on the first day after coma onset. They examined measures of neural synchrony and neural complexity with quantitative methods using computational tools.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Expectations and Dopamine Can Affect Outcome of SSRI Antidepressant Treatment

Summary: The placebo effect combined with dopamine levels can determine whether symptoms of depression and social anxiety will improve in patients prescribed SSRI antidepressants. Researchers found the positive effect of the medications was four times higher in patients with high expectations the treatment would work compared to those with lower expectations.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Risk factors associated with a lower upper limb functionality among university students

BACKGROUND: Upper limb (UL) function is compromised in university students due to prolonged academic activities and excessive use of electronic devices. However, it is unknown whether this relationship was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic situation. AIM: To determine the risk factors associated with reduced UL functionality in university students in...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy