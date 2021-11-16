ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. 49ers: Updates and scores from MNF

By Jason Dean
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Rams vs. 49ers: Updates and scores from MNF NFL Sunday: Follow the latest scores...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Rams Game Day MNF: Rams vs 49ers odds and prediction for NFL Week 10

After a drubbing on the prime time televised stage on Sunday Night Football, the LA Rams have a chance to regroup on the stage of another prime time televised stage, this time that of Monday Night Football. But there is a problem. They must travel to San Francisco and do something that this team has not done for several years, defeat the 49ers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Mnf#American Football#Mnf Nfl#Astros
reviewjournal.com

Caesars takes massive sharp bet on Rams-49ers ‘MNF’ matchup

The 49ers have dominated the division rival Rams in recent years, winning the last four meetings and eight of the last 11. Sharp bettors are banking on that trend to continue on “Monday Night Football.”. Caesars Sportsbook took a massive sharp bet on the Niners +4 for $520,000. The book...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr.'s role with the Rams just grew considerably following the season-ending ACL injury that Robert Woods suffered on Friday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. As a result, the Rams will be wasting no time to get Beckham out on the field as he'll make his debut...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wmleader.com

49ers spoil Odell Beckham’s debut as Rams turn in MNF dud

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season. An opening 18-play touchdown drive against the rival Los Angeles Rams was a pretty good start. Jimmy...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ward could return from injury for 49ers vs. Rams on Monday

SANTA CLARA -- Safety Jimmie Ward could be back in action this week for the 49ers on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Ward, who sat out the 49ers' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a quadriceps strain, was not scheduled to practice Thursday but he appears close to returning to action.
NFL
CBS Sports

Peyton, Eli Manning return for Rams-49ers on 'MNF,' and here's why their ManningCast curse might be broken

The Manning brothers are back for "Monday Night Football" to close Week 10, returning to ESPN2 after a one-week hiatus to broadcast the Rams' showdown with the 49ers, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. And not only that, but they might be set to break what's become known as the ManningCast Curse. In each of Peyton and Eli Manning's previous appearances calling "MNF," at least one of their guests happened to be an active NFL player, and each time, that player's team suffered either a big loss or injury the following week. Now, back for Week 10, the Mannings won't have a single active player on their guest list.
NFL
chatsports.com

LA Rams vs SF 49ers MNF: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are not off to an ideal start. Matthew Stafford has been intercepted on both drives that happened in the first quarter and on the other side of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers had an 18-play touchdown drive that took up nearly the entire period. The 49ers lead 14-0 despite the fact that LA got the ball to start the game.
NFL
Paradise Post

Live updates: 49ers blow out Rams on Monday Night Football

GAME ESSENTIALS: 49ers (3-5) vs. Rams (7-2) at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, at 5:15 p.m. (PT). TV: ESPN-TV, ABC-TV (Ch. 7), Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color commentary), Lisa Salters (sideline reporting). ODDS: Rams -4. OVER/UNDER: 49. SERIES: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST MEETING: 49ers won 23-20...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

6 things I choose to believe about the LA Rams in their MNF loss to the 49ers

Following LA’s 31-10 loss to the 49ers on Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he chooses to believe that the team is better than their last two performances. “I choose to believe these last couple of weeks are not who we are,” McVay said. “I refuse to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Rams vs. 49ers on Monday night

No team has had the Rams’ number the last four years the way the 49ers have. The Rams have lost their last four against San Francisco, scoring 20 or fewer points in three of those meetings. Robert Saleh was a big reason for the 49ers’ defensive success against the Rams in recent matchups, but now that he’s gone, the door is open for Los Angeles to snap this losing skid.
NFL
FanSided

George Kittle must be 49ers X-factor in Week 10 vs. Rams

The 49ers face an uphill task against the Rams in Week 10, but George Kittle can help make a would-be Niners upset on Monday night a possibility. The San Francisco 49ers deserve to be fully embarrassed by the way they conducted themselves in an ugly, uninspiring Week 9 defeat at home to the Arizona Cardinals, losing in ugly fashion 31-17 to a Cards offense led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy