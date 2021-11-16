Rams vs. 49ers: Updates and scores from MNF

The Manning brothers are back for "Monday Night Football" to close Week 10, returning to ESPN2 after a one-week hiatus to broadcast the Rams' showdown with the 49ers, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. And not only that, but they might be set to break what's become known as the ManningCast Curse. In each of Peyton and Eli Manning's previous appearances calling "MNF," at least one of their guests happened to be an active NFL player, and each time, that player's team suffered either a big loss or injury the following week. Now, back for Week 10, the Mannings won't have a single active player on their guest list.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO