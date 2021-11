Founding Dean of the Carol and Odis Peavy School of Nursing, Dr. Poldi Tschirch, retired this fall after an incredible tenure. When UST began working toward reopening a nursing school on our campus, Dean Tschirch was a pivotal figure in crafting a new curriculum, securing proper certifications and accreditations, and in rallying philanthropic support for the critically-needed program. What began as a 28-student undergraduate major has become one of the fastest-growing programs serving more than 500 students, with graduate and post-graduate degree offerings as well as an Accelerated BSN program offered at our new north campus in Shenandoah, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO