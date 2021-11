Do you want to switch regions on your primary Apple ID account used on a Mac or PC? Users who’re moving to a different country would want to do this to unlock iTunes and App Store content in that specific region. Some people tend to just make a new Apple account when presented with this situation, but that’s not necessary when Apple gives you the option to change the account’s country or region settings, right from a Mac or PC.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO