Morgan Wallen Coming to the CAJUNDOME

The world did not know on May 13, 1993, that only 28 short years later, a child born that day would end up nominated for Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards. However, that’s the day that country music superstar Morgan Wallen earned the right to call his own album one of the best of the year despite not actually winning. What we love about Morgan Wallen is the fact that he’s pursued his dream since day one. He grew up playing instruments in Tennessee with his parents. He learned to play both the piano and the violin through lessons his parents signed him up for, but baseball was his main dream. He was going to pay for the major leagues. He was good, and he continued to work harder than anyone else knowing that he would one be drafted onto a pro team. However, his dreams were cut short prematurely when he suffered a career-ending elbow injury that made him change his pace. It was at that point that he decided to pursue a career in music.

