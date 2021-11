An excerpt from Jay Fleming’s new book of photographs. After my first book, Working the Water, went to print in 2016, I felt compelled to begin work on my next project—a focus on two special Chesapeake Bay islands, Smith and Tangier. I had dedicated an entire chapter to “Island Life” in my first book, but I knew the story didn’t end there. As I grew to know the islanders, I felt compelled to learn more about their incredible history and traditions. At the same time, I was struck by the vulnerability of their isolated home. I witnessed severe weather events, like tidal flooding from hurricanes and Tangier’s January 2018 freeze-up. I documented the construction of massive erosion-control projects that aimed to protect the islands’ fragile shorelines.

