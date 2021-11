Even without all the drama after a remarkable week of NFL news, Titans-Rams would be a must-see matchup. The visiting Tennessee Titans are 6-2 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Los Angeles Rams are one of three NFC clubs tied for the best record in all of football at 7-1. But then throw in the potentially season-ending injury to Derrick Henry and the Rams’ blockbuster trade for Von Miller, expect TV ratings to be great for NBC in this prime-time showdown. Let’s hope the game lives up to the hype.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO