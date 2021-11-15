ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Endangering Welfare of a Child.

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATMAN, Jerome Edwin - Firearms not to be carried without a license and 3...

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Recorddelta

Welfare check at Walmart leads to child neglect charge

BUCKHANNON — Following a welfare check in the Buckhannon Walmart parking lot Friday evening, a local man now faces the felony offense of child neglect causing risk of injury. According to the criminal complaint, Ptlmn. J. Garrison and Upshur EMS were dispatched to the scene, where a man was allegedly...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WAFF

Florence mother arrested after welfare check faces felony child neglect charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police officers found four children in at an apartment on Hermitage Drive Friday night after responding to a welfare check. “The apartment was in disarray. Clothes everywhere, bugs. Human feces were all over the place. Horrible horrible smell,” said Florence Police Sgt., Cliff Billingsley. Jenna...
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chatman#The Lemoyne Mart
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

CHATMAN, Jerome Edwin - Firearms not to be carried without a license and 3 additional charges

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 around 09:45AM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the Lemoyne Mart located at 216 South Third Street, Lemoyne for an active fight involving a firearm. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Jerome Edwin CHATMAN. Through an investigation, it was discovered that CHATMAN got into a verbal argument with another male over a child custody issue. This altercation then became physical and CHATMAN then displayed a handgun during the altercation. CHATMAN was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
LEMOYNE, PA
Myhighplains.com

APD searching for man wanted on charges of endangering a child, family assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help locating Brandon Conner, who is the “Fugitive of the Week.”. Conner is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Bond Surrender – Abandon/Endanger a Child and by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on 2 Bond Surrenders – Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Convictions, APD said.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnky.com

Missing teen considered endangered

SPRINGFIELD, Tn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the publics help searching for yet another endangered missing person. A 17-year-old girl went missing Thursday around 3:00 in the afternoon in the Springfield, Tennessee area. Faith Noel Threet was last seen in the area of Cowan Road wearing...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
fox17.com

Endangered Child Alert: Two missing from Sullivan County

Sullivan County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 6-year-old and a 7-month-old last seen in East Tennessee. The pair are 6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook. Nicole was last seen wearing a pink shirt and Wyatt was last seen wearing a blue and gray shirt.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
BBC

County lines: Man who used children in drugs operation jailed

A man who used children in a drug dealing operation has been jailed. Leicestershire Police said Abdul Uwimana Rahman, 22, was involved in county lines drugs activity, where drugs are moved from bigger cities to smaller towns. Rahman and Adam Curran were arrested as part of a series of warrants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
portcitydaily.com

Welfare check leads to homicide investigation

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday morning officers discovered two bodies inside an apartment complex after being called to perform a welfare check. WPD units arrived to the 4100 block of Hearthside Drive around 7:58 a.m., Nov. 9, to follow up on an “urgent check welfare call,” according to a press release. Inside the apartment, they discovered two bodies: a 23-year-old male and 19-year-old female.
WILMINGTON, NC
dexterstatesman.com

Endangered Silver Advisory issued

The Webster Groves Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Linda Tomlin, 74. Authorities say Tomlin left a care facility at noon on November 12 and is not known to be out past dark. Authorities said Tomlin stopped for fuel in Fredericktown at 10 p.m. The clerk told authorities that she seemed confused trying to get back home.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

MATHIS, Jimmy Thomas - criminal trespass and 4 additional charges

On Friday, November 12, 2021 around 02:00AM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1st Block of Miller Street, Lemoyne for an active disturbance. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Jimmy Thomas MATHIS. During the investigation, Officer(s) learned that MATHIS was told not to return to this residence previously. MATHIS was taken into custody and found in possession of suspected Marijuana. He also under the influence of alcohol and / or a controlled substance during this incident. MATHIS was transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
LEMOYNE, PA
Roanoke Daily Herald

Welfare check leads to possession charges

On Tuesday, officers with the Roanoke Rapids Police Station responded to the area of Cardinal Drive in reference to a welfare check on an individual. When they arrived, they found Andrew Hardin, 33, occupying a motor vehicle in an area parking lot, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. During a probable cause search, Detective Batchelor located narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Hardin was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $5,000 bond and a Nov. 12 court date.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 4304 (a)(1) Endangering Welfare of Children (M)

Horstick, Nicholas Allen - (18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment and 2 additional charges. Incident: 2111007672 Type: DUI-IN PROG Time Received: 11/07/2021 16:51:01 Status: COMPLETE Service: POLICE NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 East Petersburg Borough 86-10 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT Responsible Unit: 86-9 Incident Location:...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy