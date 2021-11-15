Endangering Welfare of a Child.

On Tuesday, officers with the Roanoke Rapids Police Station responded to the area of Cardinal Drive in reference to a welfare check on an individual. When they arrived, they found Andrew Hardin, 33, occupying a motor vehicle in an area parking lot, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. During a probable cause search, Detective Batchelor located narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Hardin was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $5,000 bond and a Nov. 12 court date.
