Endangering Welfare of a Child.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 around 09:45AM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the Lemoyne Mart located at 216 South Third Street, Lemoyne for an active fight involving a firearm. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Jerome Edwin CHATMAN. Through an investigation, it was discovered that CHATMAN got into a verbal argument with another male over a child custody issue. This altercation then became physical and CHATMAN then displayed a handgun during the altercation. CHATMAN was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

LEMOYNE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO