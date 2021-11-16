ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Centuries Will Occur Friday

By Kaitlin Wright
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun and Moon align so that the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. A partial lunar eclipse will darken the moon for much of the globe overnight on November 18th through the early morning hours of November 19th. This will be visible...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Rice
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

ROME – A magnetic storm could hit the Earth in the next few hours. A natural event that occurs regularly after many years. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.” Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Lunar Eclipses#Sun And Moon#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
d1softballnews.com

An asteroid threatens to enter Earth’s atmosphere, that’s when

A gigantic asteroid is heading towards Earth at 35,000 km / h. It is the size of two football fields!. NASA has warned us: a giant asteroid is heading towards Earth. Is called 2017 TS3 and will pass close to our planet on Wednesday 3 November. The asteroid has an approximate diameter of 220 meters, the equivalent of a 55-story building or the size of two football fields.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

British Scientist Believes That Planet Nine Has Been Found

There has been a lot of debate regarding Planet Nine, as many astronomers are confident that it must be there, somewhere, in the Solar System. However, other astronomers such as Jim Bridenstine, the former NASA administrator, even believe that Pluto should be considered the ninth planet from our Solar System. But that’s not a very relevant standpoint, at least for now.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

“Mars Will Kill You” –NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration

“The only things our planet and Mars really have in common is that both are rocky planets with some water ice and both have robots (and Mars doesn’t even have that many),” writes Shannon Stirone for The Atlantic. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience,” she notes. “But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy