CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staffing for home health aides is in critical condition right now — and both the patients and the staff are paying the price. “I always say, you don’t come to work with your heart on your sleeve. You come to work with your heart in your hands because that’s what we do, we lay hands. My colleagues are tired,” said Erica McBee, a home health nurse with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO