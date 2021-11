Today, the first division of American soccer (NCAA) released the official bracket for the 2021 national championship tournament. Of the 48 teams selected for the tournament, 12 teams feature at least one Atlanta United Academy graduate while several others include players that were formerly part of the academy at a younger age. This field of teams was officially selected from the 23 conference champions who received automatic qualifications and an additional 25 teams that received invitations after strong seasons. The top 16 teams receive first-round byes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO