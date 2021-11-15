ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holographic Abrikosov lattice: vortex matter from black hole

By Chuan-Yin Xia, Hua-Bi Zeng, Yu Tian, Chiang-Mei Chen, Jan Zaanen
 5 days ago

The AdS/CFT correspondence provides a unique way to study the vortex matter phases in superconductors. We solved the nonlinear equations of motion for the Abelain-Higgs theory living on the AdS$_4$ black hole boundary that is dual to...

LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Black holes slamming into the moon could end the dark matter debate

Circa 14 billion years ago, when the universe's clock began to tick, space was still a tight, blazing hot, frenzied packet of cosmic stuff. Stars were yet to shine, planets hadn't been born, and jittery particles of every shape and size were zipping around at random. It was chaos. But...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Black Holes Could Be Inadvertently Making Gold, Astrophysicists Say

The Universe may have more ways of forging heavy elements than we thought. The creation of metals such as gold, silver, thorium, and uranium require energetic conditions, such as a supernova explosion, or a collision between neutron stars. However, a new paper shows that these elements could form in the swirling chaos that rings an active newborn black hole as it swallows down dust and gas from the space around it. In these extreme environments, the high emission rate of neutrinos should facilitate the conversion of protons to neutrons – resulting in an excess of the latter, required for the process that produces...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Black Holes May Gain Mass From the Expansion of the Universe Itself

Over the past 6 years, gravitational wave observatories have been detecting black hole mergers, verifying a major prediction of Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity. But there is a problem — many of these black holes are unexpectedly large. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the University of Chicago, and the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, have proposed a novel solution to this problem: black holes grow along with the expansion of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

3 jaw-dropping reasons you should be terrified of black holes

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes — regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape — are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Scariest Things in the Universe Are Black Holes – Here’s Why

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
llnl.gov

LLNL-led team uses machine learning to derive black hole motion from gravitational waves

The announcement that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) had detected gravitational waves during the merger of two black holes sent ripples throughout the scientific community in 2016. The earthshaking news not only confirmed one of Albert Einstein’s key predictions in his general theory of relativity, but also opened a door to a better understanding of the motion of black holes and other spacetime-warping phenomena.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The averaged null energy condition on holographic evaporating black holes

We examine the averaged null energy condition~(ANEC) for strongly coupled fields, along the event horizon of an evaporating black hole by using the AdS/CFT duality. First, we consider a holographic model of a $3$-dimensional evaporating black hole with a perturbed 4-dimensional black droplet geometry as the bulk dual, and investigate how negative energy flux going into the boundary black hole horizon appears. We show that the ingoing negative energy flux always appears at the boundary black hole horizon when the horizon area decreases. Second, we test the ANEC in a holographic model of a $4$-dimensional asymptotically flat dynamical black hole, which describes the formation and subsequent evaporation of a spherically symmetric black hole. By applying the "bulk-no-shortcut principle", we show that the ANEC is always satisfied when the local null energy is averaged with a wieght function along the incomplete null geodesic on the event horizon from beginning of the formation to the final instant of the black hole evaporation. Our results indicate that the total ingoing negative energy flux is compensated by a large amount of positive energy flux in the early stage of the black hole formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quasinormal modes of charged black holes with corrections from nonlinear electrodynamics

We study quasinormal modes related to gravitational and electromagnetic perturbations of spherically symmetric charged black holes in nonlinear electrodynamics. Beyond the linear Maxwell electrodynamics, we consider a class of Lagrangian with higher-order corrections written by the electromagnetic field strength and its Hodge dual with arbitrary coefficients, and we parameterize the corrections for quasinormal frequencies in terms of the coefficients. It is confirmed that the isospectrality of quasinormal modes under parity is generally violated due to nonlinear electrodynamics. As applications, the corrections for quasinormal frequencies in Euler-Heisenberg and Born-Infeld electrodynamics are calculated, then it is clarified that the nonlinear effects act to lengthen the oscillation period and enhance the damping rate of the quasinormal modes.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamics of Non-linear magnetic-charged AdS black hole surrounded by quintessence, in the background of perfect fluid dark matter

In this paper, we study the thermodynamic features of a non-linear magnetic-charged AdS black hole surrounded by quintessence, in the background of perfect fluid dark matter(PFDM). After having obtained the corresponding metric, we put out the mass and the temperature of the black hole, in order to get its entropy. Subsequently, we find the expression of the pressure which leads us to get the table of critical values and the isothermal diagram. Especially, we find that the critical values of the temperature and the pressure increase as the dark matter parameter increases. Also, analysing the isothermal diagram, we observe a van der Waals-like behaviour remarked by the presence of a first-order phase transition when we cross the critical temperature. Additionally, we compute and plot the heat capacity of the black hole and find that a second-order phase transition occurs, leading the black hole to move from a stable phase to an unstable one. Furthermore, it comes out that this phase transition point is shifted towards higher values of the horizon radius, as we decrease the dark matter density and increase the quintessence density.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Influence of dark matter on shadows and rings of a brane-world black hole illuminated by various accretions

In this paper, by taking the accretions into account, the observational shadows and rings casted by the Brane-world black hole are numerically investigated when the observer located at the cosmological horizon. The results here show that the radius $r_p$ of photon sphere increased with cosmological parameter $\alpha$ and dark matter parameter $\beta$, while the impact parameter $b_p$ decreased with $\alpha$ and increased with $\beta$. For the thin-disk accretion, it turns out that the total observed intensity are mainly composed of the direct emission, while lensing ring and photon ring only contribute a small contribution and a negligible contribution, respectively. And, we find that shadow and rings exhibit some different and interesting features when the disk located at different positions. For the static and infalling spherical accretions, it is obvious that the size of shadow is always the same for both accretions, which means that shadow is only related to the geometry of space time in this case. The luminosity of shadow and photon sphere are closely related to the Doppler effect and the emissivity per unit volume $j({\nu_e})$. In addition, the influence of dark matter and cosmological constant on observed intensity of shadows and rings are carefully emphasized throughout of this paper. Finally, we obtained the burring images of shadows and rings by using the nominal resolution of the Event Horizon Telescope, and studied the upper limits on the X-clod dark matter parameter $\beta$ with the aid of the data of the shadow of M87.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational axial perturbations of Schwarzschild-like black holes in dark matter halos

Gravitational waves emitted by distorted black holes, such as those arising from the coalescence of binary black holes, or a falling compact star into a supermassive black hole, carry not only information about the corresponding spacetime but also the information about the environment surrounding the black holes. In this paper, we study the effects of the dark matter halos with three different density profiles on the gravitational axial perturbations of a Schwarzschild-like black hole. For this purpose, we first consider modified Schwarzschild black holes with three different dark matter profiles and derive the equation of motion of the axial perturbations of the modified Schwarzschild metric. It is shown that by ignoring the dark matter perturbations, a Regge-Wheeler-like master equation with a modified potential for the axial perturbation can be obtained explicitly. Then we calculate the complex frequencies of the quasi-normal modes of the Schwarzschild-like black hole in the dark matter halos by applying the sixth-order WKB method. The corresponding gravitational wave spectra with the effects of the dark matter halos have also been discussed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fokker-Planck equation for black holes in thermal potential

We construct a kind of thermal potential and then put the black hole thermodynamic system in it. In this regard, some thermodynamic properties of the black hole are related to the geometric characteristics of the thermal potential. Driven by the intrinsic thermodynamic fluctuations, the behavior of the black hole in the thermal potential is stochastic. With the help of solving the Fokker-Planck equation analytically, we obtain the discrete energy spectrum of Schwarzschild and Banados-Teitelboim-Zanelli (BTZ) black holes in the thermal potential. For Schwarzschild black hole, the energy spectrum is proportional to the temperature of the ensemble, which is an external parameter, and the ground state is non-zero. For BTZ black hole, the energy spectrum only depends on the AdS radius, which is the intrinsic parameter. Moreover, the ground state of BTZ black hole in thermal potential is zero. This also reflects the difference between three-dimensional gravity and four-dimensional gravity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Investigating quark confinement from the viewpoint of lattice gauge-scalar models

In this talk, first, we show that the color $N$-dependent area law falloffs of the double-winding Wilson loop averages for the $SU(N)$ lattice gauge model are reproduced from the $Z_N$ lattice Abelian gauge model due to the center group dominance in quark confinement. Next, we discuss lattice gauge-scalar models which allow analytic continuation for gauge invariant operators between confinement region and Higgs region. Applying the cluster expansion, we try to understand non-trivial contribution from scalar field in quark confinement mechanism. In order to understand quark confinement further, moreover, we study double-winding Wilson loop averages in the analytical region on the phase diagram.
PHYSICS
Cosmos

Hidden black hole found in extragalactic star cluster

Astronomers have just unveiled a black hole from another galaxy, hiding deep within a bright cluster of a thousand stars. The black hole doesn’t emit any light visible to telescopes; its presence was betrayed by its gravitational influence on the nearby stars. This marks the first time that a black...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Aspects of Gauss-Bonnet scalarisation of charged black holes

The general relativity vacuum black holes (BHs) can be scalarised in models where a scalar field non-minimally couples to the Gauss-Bonnet (GB) invariant. Such GB scalarisation comes in two flavours, depending on the GB sign that triggers the phenomenon. Hereafter these two cases are termed GB$^\pm$ scalarisation. For vacuum BHs, only GB$^+$ scalarisation is possible in the static case, while GB$^-$ scalarisation is $spin$ induced. But for electrovacuum BHs, GB$^-$ is also $charged$ induced. We discuss the GB$^-$ scalarisation of Reissner-Nordström and Kerr-Newman BHs, discussing zero modes and constructing fully non-linear solutions. Some comparisons with GB$^+$ scalarisation are given. To assess the generality of the observed features, we also briefly consider the GB$^\pm$ scalarisation of stringy dilatonic BHs and coloured BHs which provide qualitative differences with respect to the electrovacuum case.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Contrasting the fuzzball and wormhole paradigms for black holes

We examine an interesting set of recent proposals describing a `wormhole paradigm' for black holes. These proposals require that in some effective variables, semiclassical low-energy dynamics emerges at the horizon. We prove the `effective small corrections theorem' to show that such an effective horizon behavior is not compatible with the requirement that the black hole radiate like a piece of coal as seen from outside. This theorem thus concretizes the fact that the proposals within the wormhole paradigm require some nonlocality linking the hole and its distant radiation. We try to illustrate various proposals for nonlocality by making simple bit models to encode the nonlocal effects. In each case, we find either nonunitarity of evolution in the black hole interior or a nonlocal Hamiltonian interaction between the hole and infinity; such an interaction is not present for burning coal. We examine recent arguments about the Page curve and observe that the quantity that is argued to follow the Page curve of a normal body is not the entanglement entropy but a different quantity. It has been suggested that this replacement of the quantity to be computed arises from the possibility of topology change in gravity which can generate replica wormholes. We examine the role of topology change in quantum gravity but do not find any source of connections between different replica copies in the path integral for the Rényi entropy. We also contrast the wormhole paradigm with the fuzzball paradigm, where the fuzzball does radiate like a piece of coal. Just as in the case of a piece of coal, the fuzzball does not have low-energy semiclassical dynamics at its surface at energies $E\sim T$ (effective dynamics at energies $E\gg T$ is possible under the conjecture of fuzzball complementarity, but these $E\gg T$ modes have no relevance to the Page curve or the information paradox).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Precision bottomonium properties and b quark mass from lattice QCD

As tests of QCD in the bottomonium system, we give the most accurate results to date for the ground-state hyperfine splitting and the $\Upsilon$ leptonic width from full lattice QCD. These quantities are both accurately known from experiment, so can provide a good test of $b$ physics, but previous lattice results have been rather imprecise. We also test the impact on these quantities of the $b$ quark's electric charge. Our results are: $M_{\Upsilon}-M_{\eta_b} = $ 57.5(2.3)(1.0) MeV (where the second uncertainty comes from neglect of quark-line disconnected correlation functions) and decay constants, $f_{\eta_b} =$ 724(12) MeV and $f_{\Upsilon} =$ 677.2(9.7) MeV, giving $\Gamma(\Upsilon \rightarrow e^+e^-) =$ 1.292(37)(3) keV. We also give a new determination of the ratio of the masses for $b$ and $c$ quarks that is completely nonperturbative in lattice QCD and includes the calculation of QED effects for the first time. This gives a result for the $b$ quark mass of $\overline{m}_b(\overline{m}_b,n_f=5) =$ 4.202(21) GeV.
PHYSICS

