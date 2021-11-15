ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

QCD Static Force in Gradient Flow

By Nora Brambilla, Hee Sok Chung, Antonio Vairo, Xiang-Peng Wang
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We compute the QCD static force and potential using gradient flow at next-to-leading order in the strong coupling. The static force is the spatial derivative of the static potential: it encodes the QCD interaction at both short and long distances. While on the...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Time Discretization-Invariant Safe Action Repetition for Policy Gradient Methods

In reinforcement learning, continuous time is often discretized by a time scale $\delta$, to which the resulting performance is known to be highly sensitive. In this work, we seek to find a $\delta$-invariant algorithm for policy gradient (PG) methods, which performs well regardless of the value of $\delta$. We first identify the underlying reasons that cause PG methods to fail as $\delta \to 0$, proving that the variance of the PG estimator can diverge to infinity in stochastic environments under a certain assumption of stochasticity. While durative actions or action repetition can be employed to have $\delta$-invariance, previous action repetition methods cannot immediately react to unexpected situations in stochastic environments. We thus propose a novel $\delta$-invariant method named Safe Action Repetition (SAR) applicable to any existing PG algorithm. SAR can handle the stochasticity of environments by adaptively reacting to changes in states during action repetition. We empirically show that our method is not only $\delta$-invariant but also robust to stochasticity, outperforming previous $\delta$-invariant approaches on eight MuJoCo environments with both deterministic and stochastic settings. Our code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Precision bottomonium properties and b quark mass from lattice QCD

As tests of QCD in the bottomonium system, we give the most accurate results to date for the ground-state hyperfine splitting and the $\Upsilon$ leptonic width from full lattice QCD. These quantities are both accurately known from experiment, so can provide a good test of $b$ physics, but previous lattice results have been rather imprecise. We also test the impact on these quantities of the $b$ quark's electric charge. Our results are: $M_{\Upsilon}-M_{\eta_b} = $ 57.5(2.3)(1.0) MeV (where the second uncertainty comes from neglect of quark-line disconnected correlation functions) and decay constants, $f_{\eta_b} =$ 724(12) MeV and $f_{\Upsilon} =$ 677.2(9.7) MeV, giving $\Gamma(\Upsilon \rightarrow e^+e^-) =$ 1.292(37)(3) keV. We also give a new determination of the ratio of the masses for $b$ and $c$ quarks that is completely nonperturbative in lattice QCD and includes the calculation of QED effects for the first time. This gives a result for the $b$ quark mass of $\overline{m}_b(\overline{m}_b,n_f=5) =$ 4.202(21) GeV.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

How perturbative QCD constrains the Equation of State at Neutron-Star densities

We demonstrate in a general and analytic way how high-density information about the equation of state (EoS) of strongly interacting matter obtained using perturbative Quantum Chromodynamics (pQCD) constrains the same EoS at densities reachable in physical neutron stars. Our approach is based on utilizing the full information of the thermodynamic potentials at the high-density limit together with thermodynamic stability and causality. The results can be used to propagate the pQCD calculations reliable around $40 n_s$ to lower densities in the most conservative way possible. We constrain the EoS starting from only few times the nuclear saturation density $n \gtrsim 2.2 n_s$ and at $n = 5 n_s$ we exclude at least 65% of otherwise allowed area in the $\epsilon - p$-plane. These purely theoretical results are independent of astrophysical neutron-star input and hence they can also be used to test theories of modified gravity and BSM physics in neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Flow Equations In Arbitrary Signature

We discuss general bosonic configurations of four-dimensional N=2 supergravity coupled to vector multiplets in (t,s) space-time. The supergravity theories with Euclidean and neutral signature are described by the so-called para-special Kähler geometry. For extremal solutions, we derive in a unified fashion, using the equations of motion, the flow equations for all space-time signatures. Demanding that the solutions with neutral and Euclidean signatures admit unbroken supersymmetry, we derive the constraints, known as the stabilisation equations, on the para-covariantly holomorphic sections expressed in terms of the adapted coordinates. The stabilisation equations expressed in terms of the para-complex sections imply generalised flow equations in terms of para-complex central charge. For Euclidean and neutral signature, it is demonstrated that solutions for either signs of gauge kinetic terms are mapped into each other via field redefinitions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Prandtl-Batchelor flows on an annulus

For steady two-dimensional flows with a single eddy (i.e. nested closed streamlines) in a simply connected domain, Prandtl (1905) and Batchelor (1956) found that in the limit of vanishing viscosity, the vorticity is constant in an inner region separated from the boundary layer. In this paper, we consider the generalized Prandtl-Batchelor theory on an annulus that is non-simply-connected. First, we observe that in the vanishing viscosity if steady Navier-Stokes solutions with nested closed streamlines on an annulus converge to steady Euler flows which are rotating shear flows, then the vorticity of Euler flows must be $a\ln r+b$ and the associated velocity must be $(ar+\frac{b}{r}+cr\ln r,0)$ in polar coordinates. We call solutions of steady Navier-Stokes equations with the above property Prandtl-Batchelor flows. Then, by constructing higher order approximate solutions of the Navier-Stokes equations and establishing the validity of Prandtl boundary layer expansion, we give a rigorous proof of the existence of Prandtl-Batchelor flows on an annulus with the wall velocity slightly different from the rigid-rotation. In particular, for the above boundary conditions, we prove that there is a continuous curve (i.e. infinitely many) of solutions to the steady Navier-Stokes equations when the viscosity is sufficiently small.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time evolution of spin singlet in static homogeneous exchange and magnetic fields

Within the framework of an idealized theoretical model, we study the effect of external static homogeneous exchange and magnetic field on the spin part of the singlet wave function of two electrons. We begin by revising the traditional (text- book) approach to the spin singlet. Basing our own approach solely on the property of invariance under rotations of the coordinate system and using the theory of spinor in- variants, we derive a generalized representation of the spin singlet whose main feature is that the spins are in mutually time-reversed states. We show that exactly this fea- ture predetermines the actual form of the Hamiltonian of interaction with the external field and stipulates time evolution of the singlet. Some applications of these results to the theory of superconductivity and spin chemistry are presented. In particular, it is shown that the case of ferromagnetic superconductors constitutes a good illustration of the validity of our quantum-mechanical consideration.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lee-Yang edge singularities in 2+1 flavor QCD withimaginary chemical potential

Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Simran Singh, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. We present results of the location of the closest singularities in the complex chemical potential plane using a novel method. These results are obtained with (2+1)-flavor of highly improved staggered quarks (HISQ) on lattices with temporal extent of Nt=4,6. We show that the scaling is consistent with the expected scaling of the Lee-Yang edge singularities in the vicinity of the Roberge-Weiss (RW) transition. We determine various non-universal parameters using 3D Ising model scaling functions that map QCD in the scaling region of the RW transition. Furthermore, as a preliminary result we discuss how the Lee-Yang edge singularity can be used to probe the chiral phase transition in QCD. The singularity obtained close to the chiral phase transition temperature Tc seems to be in agreement with the expected scaling of the Lee-Yang edge singularity. As an outlook, we discuss the scaling of the Lee-Yang edge singularity in the vicinity of a possible critical end point in QCD, at even lower temperatures. In the future, such a scaling analysis might hint on the existence and the location of the critical end point. The work presented here is a part of an ongoing project of Bielefeld Parma joint collaboration.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Double Control Variates for Gradient Estimation in Discrete Latent Variable Models

Stochastic gradient-based optimisation for discrete latent variable models is challenging due to the high variance of gradients. We introduce a variance reduction technique for score function estimators that makes use of double control variates. These control variates act on top of a main control variate, and try to further reduce the variance of the overall estimator. We develop a double control variate for the REINFORCE leave-one-out estimator using Taylor expansions. For training discrete latent variable models, such as variational autoencoders with binary latent variables, our approach adds no extra computational cost compared to standard training with the REINFORCE leave-one-out estimator. We apply our method to challenging high-dimensional toy examples and training variational autoencoders with binary latent variables. We show that our estimator can have lower variance compared to other state-of-the-art estimators.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Estimating High Order Gradients of the Data Distribution by Denoising

The first order derivative of a data density can be estimated efficiently by denoising score matching, and has become an important component in many applications, such as image generation and audio synthesis. Higher order derivatives provide additional local information about the data distribution and enable new applications. Although they can be estimated via automatic differentiation of a learned density model, this can amplify estimation errors and is expensive in high dimensional settings. To overcome these limitations, we propose a method to directly estimate high order derivatives (scores) of a data density from samples. We first show that denoising score matching can be interpreted as a particular case of Tweedie's formula. By leveraging Tweedie's formula on higher order moments, we generalize denoising score matching to estimate higher order derivatives. We demonstrate empirically that models trained with the proposed method can approximate second order derivatives more efficiently and accurately than via automatic differentiation. We show that our models can be used to quantify uncertainty in denoising and to improve the mixing speed of Langevin dynamics via Ozaki discretization for sampling synthetic data and natural images.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Training Generative Adversarial Networks with Adaptive Composite Gradient

The wide applications of Generative adversarial networks benefit from the successful training methods, guaranteeing that an object function converges to the local minima. Nevertheless, designing an efficient and competitive training method is still a challenging task due to the cyclic behaviors of some gradient-based ways and the expensive computational cost of these methods based on the Hessian matrix. This paper proposed the adaptive Composite Gradients (ACG) method, linearly convergent in bilinear games under suitable settings. Theory and toy-function experiments suggest that our approach can alleviate the cyclic behaviors and converge faster than recently proposed algorithms. Significantly, the ACG method is not only used to find stable fixed points in bilinear games as well as in general games. The ACG method is a novel semi-gradient-free algorithm since it does not need to calculate the gradient of each step, reducing the computational cost of gradient and Hessian by utilizing the predictive information in future iterations. We conducted two mixture of Gaussians experiments by integrating ACG to existing algorithms with Linear GANs. Results show ACG is competitive with the previous algorithms. Realistic experiments on four prevalent data sets (MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and CelebA) with DCGANs show that our ACG method outperforms several baselines, which illustrates the superiority and efficacy of our method.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Static Code Analysis for Device Testing

Mobile device testing is the term used to describe the process of evaluating mobile applications for their operation, usability, and consistency. There are several methods of testing that may be administered on a mobile device — business testing, user interface testing, and functional testing. Furthermore, these tests can be administered manually or automated.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Lee-Yang edge singularities in lattice QCD : A systematic study of singularities in the complex $μ_B$ plane using rational approximations

Simran Singh, Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. A new approach is presented to explore the singularity structure of lattice QCD at imaginary chemical potential. Our method can be seen as a combination of the Taylor expansion and analytic continuation approaches. Its novelty lies in using rational (Padé) approximants for studying Lee Yang edge singularities. The motivation for using rational approximants will be exhibited. We will provide some confidence in our approach based on numerical experiments performed on well-motivated "toy models". Our focus lies in identifying singularities of the net-baryon number density in the complex $\mu_B$ plane. To this end we have found signatures of the Roberge-Weiss critical point(and Chiral singularities -- subject to some caveats). In this contribution we will discuss the setup, simulation parameters and results obtained for 2+1 flavor QCD in the complex $\mu_B/T$ plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

CSG: A stochastic gradient method for a wide class of optimization problems appearing in a machine learning or data-driven context

A recent article introduced thecontinuous stochastic gradient method (CSG) for the efficient solution of a class of stochastic optimization problems. While the applicability of known stochastic gradient type methods is typically limited to expected risk functions, no such limitation exists for CSG. This advantage stems from the computation of design dependent integration weights, allowing for optimal usage of available information and therefore stronger convergence properties. However, the nature of the formula used for these integration weights essentially limited the practical applicability of this method to problems in which stochasticity enters via a low-dimensional and sufficiently simple probability distribution. In this paper we significantly extend the scope of the CSG method by presenting alternative ways to calculate the integration weights. A full convergence analysis for this new variant of the CSG method is presented and its efficiency is demonstrated in comparison to more classical stochastic gradient methods by means of a number of problem classes relevant to stochastic optimization and machine learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The scalar, vector and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon from lattice QCD

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloet, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector, and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon in lattice QCD. We use an ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The corresponding pion and kaon masses are about 265 MeV and 530 MeV, respectively. The calculation is done in both rest and boosted frames obtaining data for four-vector momentum transfer squared up to $-q^2=2.5$ GeV$^2$ for the pion and 3 GeV$^2$ for the kaon. The excited-states effects are studied by analyzing six values of the source-sink time separation for the rest frame ($1.12-2.23$ fm) and for four values for the boosted frame ($1.12-1.67$ fm). The lattice data are renormalized non-perturbatively and the results for the scheme- and scale-dependent scalar and tensor form factors are presented in the $\overline{\rm MS}$ scheme at a scale of 2 GeV. We apply different parametrizations to describe $q^2$-dependence of the form factors to extract the scalar, vector, and tensor radii, as well as the tensor anomalous magnetic moment. We compare the pion and kaon form factors to study SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking effects. By combining the data for the vector and tensor form factors we also obtain the lowest moment of the densities of transversely polarized quarks in the impact parameter space. Finally, we give an estimate for the average transverse shift in the $y$ direction for polarized quarks in the $x$ direction.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bolstering Stochastic Gradient Descent with Model Building

Stochastic gradient descent method and its variants constitute the core optimization algorithms that achieve good convergence rates for solving machine learning problems. These rates are obtained especially when these algorithms are fine-tuned for the application at hand. Although this tuning process can require large computational costs, recent work has shown that these costs can be reduced by line search methods that iteratively adjust the stepsize. We propose an alternative approach to stochastic line search by using a new algorithm based on forward step model building. This model building step incorporates a second-order information that allows adjusting not only the stepsize but also the search direction. Noting that deep learning model parameters come in groups (layers of tensors), our method builds its model and calculates a new step for each parameter group. This novel diagonalization approach makes the selected step lengths adaptive. We provide convergence rate analysis, and experimentally show that the proposed algorithm achieves faster convergence and better generalization in most problems. Moreover, our experiments show that the proposed method is quite robust as it converges for a wide range of initial stepsizes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Vacuum correlators at short distances from lattice QCD

We propose a method to help control cutoff effects in the short-distance contribution to integrated correlation functions, such as the hadronic vacuum polarization (HVP), using the corresponding screening correlators computed at finite temperature. The strategy is investigated with Wilson fermions at leading order, which reveals a logarithmically-enhanced lattice artifact in the short-distance contribution, whose coefficient is determined at this order. We then perform a numerical study with $N_\mathrm{f}=2$ O($a$)-improved Wilson fermions and a temperature $T\approx250~\mathrm{MeV}$, with lattice spacings down to $a\approx0.03~\mathrm{fm}$, which suggests good control can be achieved on the short-distance contribution to the HVP and the Adler function at large virtuality. Finally, we put forward a scheme to compute the complete HVP function at arbitrarily large virtualities using a step-scaling in the temperature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

QCD $θ$-vacuum in a Uniform Magnetic Field

We study the $\theta$-vacuum of QCD using two-flavor chiral perturbation theory ($\chi$PT) in the presence of a uniform, background magnetic field calculating the magnetic field-dependent free energy density, the topological density, the topological susceptibility and the fourth cumulant at one-loop order. We find that the topological susceptibility is enhanced by the magnetic field while the fourth topological cumulant is diminished at weak fields and enhanced at larger fields when $\theta=0$. However, in the QCD vacuum with $\theta\neq 0$, the topological susceptibility can be either monotonically enhanced or diminished relative to their $\theta$-vacuum values. The fourth cumulant also exhibits monotonic enhancement or suppression except for regions of $\theta$ near $0$ and $2\pi$, where it is both diminished and enhanced. Finally, the topological density is enhanced for all magnetic fields with its relative shift being identical to the relative shift of the up and down quark condensates in the $\theta$-vacuum.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dragging heavy quark in an anisotropic QCD medium beyond the static limit

Heavy quark dynamics in an anisotropic QCD medium have been analyzed within the Fokker-Planck approach. Heavy quark drag force and momentum diffusion tensor have been decomposed by employing a general tensor basis for an anisotropic medium. Depending upon the relative orientation of the direction of the momentum anisotropy of the medium and heavy quark motion, two drag and four diffusion coefficients have been estimated in the anisotropic QCD medium. The relative significance of different components of drag and momentum diffusion coefficients has been explored. The dependence of the angle between the anisotropic vector and heavy quark motion to the drag and diffusion coefficients has also been studied. Further, the energy loss of heavy quarks due to the elastic collisional process in an anisotropic medium has been studied. It is seen that the anisotropic contributions to heavy quark transport coefficients and its collisional energy loss have a strong dependence on the direction and strength of momentum anisotropy in the QCD medium.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Predictive coding, precision and natural gradients

There is an increasing convergence between biologically plausible computational models of inference and learning with local update rules and the global gradient-based optimization of neural network models employed in machine learning. One particularly exciting connection is the correspondence between the locally informed optimization in predictive coding networks and the error backpropagation algorithm that is used to train state-of-the-art deep artificial neural networks. Here we focus on the related, but still largely under-explored connection between precision weighting in predictive coding networks and the Natural Gradient Descent algorithm for deep neural networks. Precision-weighted predictive coding is an interesting candidate for scaling up uncertainty-aware optimization -- particularly for models with large parameter spaces -- due to its distributed nature of the optimization process and the underlying local approximation of the Fisher information metric, the adaptive learning rate that is central to Natural Gradient Descent. Here, we show that hierarchical predictive coding networks with learnable precision indeed are able to solve various supervised and unsupervised learning tasks with performance comparable to global backpropagation with natural gradients and outperform their classical gradient descent counterpart on tasks where high amounts of noise are embedded in data or label inputs. When applied to unsupervised auto-encoding of image inputs, the deterministic network produces hierarchically organized and disentangled embeddings, hinting at the close connections between predictive coding and hierarchical variational inference.
COMPUTERS

