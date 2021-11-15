ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper bound of the charge diffusion constant in holography

By Kyoung-Bum Huh, Hyun-Sik Jeong, Keun-Young Kim, Ya-Wen Sun
 5 days ago

We investigate the upper bound of charge diffusion constant in holography. For this purpose, we apply the conjectured upper bound proposal related to the equilibration scales ($\omega_{\text{eq}}, k_{\text{eq}}$) to the Einstein-Maxwell-Axion model. ($\omega_{\text{eq}}, k_{\text{eq}}$) is defined as the collision point between the diffusive hydrodynamic mode and the first non-hydrodynamic...

arxiv.org

A simple upper bound for Lebesgue constants associated with Leja points on the real line

Let $K\subset \mathbb R$ be a regular compact set and let $g(z)=g_{\overline{\mathbb C}\setminus K}(z,\infty)$ be the Green function for $\overline{\mathbb C}\setminus K$ with pole at infinity. For $\delta>0$, define $$ G(\delta):=\max\{ g(z): z\in \mathbb C, \,\operatorname{dist}(z,K)\le 2\delta\}. $$ Let $\{ x_n\}_{n=0}^\infty$ be a Leja sequence of points of $K$. Then the uniform norm $\|T_n\|=\Lambda_n, n=1,2,\ldots$ of the associated interpolation operator $T_n$, i.e., the $n$-th Lebesgue constant, is bounded from above by $$ \min_{\delta>0}2n\left[\frac{\operatorname{diam}( K)}{\delta}e^{nG(\delta)}\right]^{9/8}. $$ In particular, when $K$ is a uniformly perfect subset of $\mathbb R$, the Lebesgue constants grow at most polynomially in $n$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Strong error bounds for the convergence to its mean field limit for systems of interacting neurons in a diffusive scaling

We consider the stochastic system of interacting neurons introduced in De Masi et al. (2015) and in Fournier and Löcherbach (2016) and then further studied in Erny, Löcherbach and Loukianova (2021) in a diffusive scaling. The system consists of N neurons, each spiking randomly with rate depending on its membrane potential. At its spiking time, the potential of the spiking neuron is reset to 0 and all other neurons receive an additional amount of potential which is a centred random variable of order $ 1 / \sqrt{N}.$ In between successive spikes, each neuron's potential follows a deterministic flow. In a previous article we proved the convergence of the system, as $N \to \infty$, to a limit nonlinear jumping stochastic differential equation. In the present article we complete this study by establishing a strong convergence result, stated with respect to an appropriate distance, with an explicit rate of convergence. The main technical ingredient of our proof is the coupling introduced in Komlós, Major and Tusnády (1976) of the point process representing the small jumps of the particle system with the limit Brownian motion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rise and fall of Yu-Shiba-Rusinov bound-states in charge conserving $s$-wave one-dimensional superconductors

We re-examine the problem of a magnetic impurity coupled to a superconductor focusing on the role of quantum fluctuations. We study in detail, a system that consists of a one-dimensional charge conserving spin-singlet superconductor coupled to a boundary magnetic impurity. Our main finding is that quantum fluctuations lead to the destruction of Yu-Shiba-Rusinov (YSR) intra-gap bound-states in all but a narrow region of the phase diagram. We carry out our analysis in three stages, increasing the role of the quantum fluctuations at each stage. First we consider the limit of a classical impurity and study the bulk semiclassically, finding YSR states throughout the phase diagram, a situation similar to conventional BCS superconductors. In the second stage, we reintroduce quantum fluctuations in the bulk and find that the YSR state is suppressed over half of the phase diagram, existing only around the quantum critical point separating the unscreened and the partially screened phases. In the final stage we solve exactly the full interacting model with arbitrary coupling constants using Bethe Ansatz. We find that including both the quantum fluctuating bulk and quantum impurity destabilizes the YSR state over most of the phase diagram allowing it to exist only in a small region, the YSR regime, between a Kondo-screened and an unscreened regime. Within the YSR regime a first order phase transition occurs between a spin singlet and doublet ground state. We also find that for large enough impurity spin exchange interaction a renormalized Kondo-screened regime is established. In this regime, not found for BCS superconductors, there is no YSR state and a renormalized Kondo temperature scale is generated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Local behavior of diffusions at the supremum

This paper studies small-time behavior at the supremum of a diffusion process. For a solution to the SDE $\mathrm{d} X_t=\mu(X_t)\mathrm{d} t+\sigma(X_t)\mathrm{d} W_t$ (where $W$ is a standard Brownian motion) we consider $(\epsilon^{-1/2}(X_{m^X+\epsilon t}-\overline{X}))_{t\in\mathbb{R}}$ as $\epsilon\downarrow0$, where $\overline{X}$ is the supremum of $X$ on the time interval $[0,1]$ and $m^X$ is the time of the supremum. It is shown that this process converges in law to a process $\hat{\xi}$, where $(\hat\xi_t)_{t\geq0}$ and $(\hat\xi_{-t})_{t\geq0}$ arise as independent Bessel-3 processes multiplied by $-\sigma(\overline{X})$. The proof is based on the fact that a continuous local martingale can be represented as a time-changed Brownian motion. This representation is also used to prove a limit theorem for zooming in on $X$ at a fixed time. As an application of the zooming-in result at the supremum we consider estimation of the supremum $\overline{X}$ based on observations at equidistant times.
MATHEMATICS
