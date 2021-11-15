Non-Abelian T-duality of $AdS_{d\le3}$ families by Poisson-Lie T-duality

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE) refers to the exponential localization of the bulk wave functions to the system boundary, which corresponds to a directional current flow under the periodic boundary condition. A magnetic field, on the contrary, pins charged particles in space as cyclotron motion. Here, we investigate the interplay between the two seemingly incompatible effects by the nonreciprocal Harper-Hofstadter model. Our main findings are as follows. First, the magnetic field can drive the skin modes into the bulk so as to suppress the NHSE. Second, the magnetic energy spectra are entirely real and partially complex under open and periodic boundary conditions, respectively. Interestingly, real spectra are preserved in the long-wavelength limit for both boundary conditions, indicating that the Onsager-Lifshitz quantization rule persists against the NHSE. Third, a real-to-complex spectral transition can be induced by the boundary parameter and the magnetic field, which stems from the spontaneous breaking of the underlying mirror-time reversal ($\mathcal{MT}$) symmetry. An order parameter is introduced to quantify the symmetry breaking which is formulated by the average quantum distance induced by the $\mathcal{MT}$ operation. Our work uncovers several intriguing effects induced by the fascinating interplay between the NHSE and the magnetic field, which can be implemented in a variety of physical systems.

