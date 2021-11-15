ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On holographic Wilsonian renormalization group of massive scalar theory with its self-interactions in AdS

By Gitae Kim, Jae-Hyuk Oh
 5 days ago

Holographic model of massive scalar field with its self-interaction $\lambda\phi^n$ in AdS space is able to give a logarithmic scale dependence to marginal multi trace deformation couplings on its dual conformal field theory, where $\lambda$ is the...

Supercomputer Simulations Explain Massively Powerful Black Hole Jet – Confirms Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity

Further confirmation of Einstein’s theory of general relativity. The galaxy Messier 87 (M87) is located 55 million light years away from Earth in the Virgo constellation. It is a giant galaxy with 12,000 globular clusters, making the Milky Way’s 200 globular clusters appear modest in comparison. A black hole of six and a half billion sun masses is harbored at the center of M87. It is the first black hole for which an image exists, created in 2019 by the international research collaboration Event Horizon Telescope.
Self-Attending Task Generative Adversarial Network for Realistic Satellite Image Creation

We introduce a self-attending task generative adversarial network (SATGAN) and apply it to the problem of augmenting synthetic high contrast scientific imagery of resident space objects with realistic noise patterns and sensor characteristics learned from collected data. Augmenting these synthetic data is challenging due to the highly localized nature of semantic content in the data that must be preserved. Real collected images are used to train a network what a given class of sensor's images should look like. The trained network then acts as a filter on noiseless context images and outputs realistic-looking fakes with semantic content unaltered. The architecture is inspired by conditional GANs but is modified to include a task network that preserves semantic information through augmentation. Additionally, the architecture is shown to reduce instances of hallucinatory objects or obfuscation of semantic content in context images representing space observation scenes.
Quantum Field Theories with Tensor Renormalization Group

We report recent progress on the application of the tensor renormalization group (TRG) to quantum field theories pursued by the Tsukuba group. We explain how to treat the scalar, fermion, and gauge theories with the TRG method presenting the results for the phase transitions in the (3+1)-dimensional ((3+1)$d$) complex $\phi^4$ theory at finite density, (1+1)$d$ pure U(1) lattice gauge theory with a $\theta$ term, (3+1)$d$ Nambu--Jona-Lasinio model at finite density and (1+1)$d$ and (2+1)$d$ Hubbard models at an arbitrary chemical potential. It is demonstrated that the TRG method is free from the sign problem in practical calculations and applicable to the four-dimensional models.
Strong error bounds for the convergence to its mean field limit for systems of interacting neurons in a diffusive scaling

We consider the stochastic system of interacting neurons introduced in De Masi et al. (2015) and in Fournier and Löcherbach (2016) and then further studied in Erny, Löcherbach and Loukianova (2021) in a diffusive scaling. The system consists of N neurons, each spiking randomly with rate depending on its membrane potential. At its spiking time, the potential of the spiking neuron is reset to 0 and all other neurons receive an additional amount of potential which is a centred random variable of order $ 1 / \sqrt{N}.$ In between successive spikes, each neuron's potential follows a deterministic flow. In a previous article we proved the convergence of the system, as $N \to \infty$, to a limit nonlinear jumping stochastic differential equation. In the present article we complete this study by establishing a strong convergence result, stated with respect to an appropriate distance, with an explicit rate of convergence. The main technical ingredient of our proof is the coupling introduced in Komlós, Major and Tusnády (1976) of the point process representing the small jumps of the particle system with the limit Brownian motion.
Self-adjointness of the 2D Dirac operator with singular interactions supported on star-graphs

We consider the two-dimensional Dirac operator with Lorentz-scalar $\delta$-shell interactions on each edge of a star-graph. An orthogonal decomposition is performed which shows such an operator is unitarily equivalent to an orthogonal sum of half-line Dirac operators with off-diagonal Coulomb potentials. This decomposition reduces the computation of the deficiency indices to determining the number of eigenvalues of a one-dimensional spin-orbit operator in the interval $(-1/2,1/2)$.
An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
Three-body renormalization group limit cycles based on unsupervised feature learning

Both the three-body system and the inverse square potential carry a special significance in the study of renormalization group limit cycles. In this work, we pursue an exploratory approach and address the question which two-body interactions lead to limit cycles in the three-body system at low energies, without imposing any restrictions upon the scattering length. For this, we train a boosted ensemble of variational autoencoders, that not only provide a severe dimensionality reduction, but also allow to generate further synthetic potentials, which is an important prerequisite in order to efficiently search for limit cycles in low-dimensional latent space. We do so by applying an elitist genetic algorithm to a population of synthetic potentials that minimizes a specially defined limit-cycle-loss. The resulting fittest individuals suggest that the inverse square potential is the only two-body potential that minimizes this limit cycle loss independent of the hyperangle.
Fast and slow self-propelled particles interacting with asymmetric obstacles: Wetting, segregation, rectification, and vorticity

We study a mixture of "fast" and "slow" self-propelled particles in the presence of a regular array of large asymmetric obstacles. For this purpose, simulations of active Brownian particles interacting with a half-disk obstacle are performed in 2D with periodic boundary conditions. The system has two particle types, each of them characterized by its own self-propulsion speed. To isolate the effects of such "speed diversity", the system-average self-propulsion speed is kept unvaried as the degree of speed diversity is tuned. Because of their persistent motion, particles accumulate around the obstacle in a wetting phenomenon. Stationary segregation arises since faster particles are more likely to occupy new available spaces. For degrees of speed diversity $\geq40$\%, we observe a transition where the self-propulsion of the slower particles becomes too weak and thus these particles start to accumulate more easily over a "layer" of faster particles rather than near the wall. Also, particles traveling from the curved to the flat side of the obstacle spend less time trapped than in the opposite direction. As a result, directed motion emerges spontaneously. We find that the corresponding rectification current is amplified when the degree of speed diversity is increased. In the passive-active limit, the passive particles still undergo directed motion dragged by the active ones. Due to rectification, segregation profiles are different between the curved and flat sides. Near the obstacle corners, pairs of vortices that further contribute to rectification are observed. Their vorticities also increase with speed diversity. Our results provide useful insights into the behavior of active matter in complex environments.
Inflationary epoch in the presence of holographic dark energy

We analyze the effects of the holographic dark energy model in a single field slow-roll inflation, taking into account both the holographic and the dark radiation components. In particular, we obtain the background evolution and compute the scalar and tensor power spectra. For the scalar sector we show that the power spectrum of the curvature perturbation encompasses the standard single field result and a correction proportional to $\Omega_{\rm hde}/\epsilon$, where $\Omega_{\rm hde}$ is the fractional density of the holographic component and $\epsilon$ is the first slow-roll parameter. This correction might be of order unity in the very beginning of the inflationary phase and decays rapidly, which makes it relevant only for modes that crossed the horizon during the first e-folds of inflation. For the primordial gravitational waves we find the spectral index receives a correction from the graviton mass term, and it can be blue-tilted, depending on the mass of the tensor mode.
Renormalization group for open quantum systems using environment temperature as flow parameter

We present the $T$-flow renormalization group method, which computes the memory kernel for the density-operator evolution of an open quantum system by lowering the physical temperature $T$ of its environment. This has the key advantage that it can be formulated directly in real time, making it particularly suitable for transient dynamics, while automatically accumulating the full temperature dependence of transport quantities. We solve the $T$-flow equations numerically for the example of the single impurity Anderson model. In the stationary limit, readily accessible in real-time for voltages on the order of the coupling or larger, we benchmark using results obtained by the functional renormalization group, density-matrix renormalization group and the quantum Monte Carlo method. Here we find quantitative agreement even in the worst case of strong interactions and low temperatures, indicating the reliability of the method. For transient charge currents we find good agreement with results obtained by the 2PI Green's function approach. Furthermore, we analytically show that the short-time dynamics of both local and non-local observables follow a "universal" temperature-independent behavior when the metallic reservoirs have a flat wide band.
Analytical Gradient Theory for Spin-Free State-Averaged Second-Order Driven Similarity Renormalization Group Perturbation Theory (SA-DSRG-MRPT2) and Its Applications for Conical Intersection Optimizations

The second-order multireference driven similarity renormalization group perturbation theory (DSRG-MRPT2) theory provides an efficient means of correcting the dynamical correlation with the multiconfiguration reference function. The state-averaged DSRG-MRPT2 (SA-DSRG-MRPT2) method is the simplest means of treating the excited states with DSRG-MRPT2. In this method, the Hamiltonian dressed with dynamical correlation is diagonalized in the CASCI state subspace (SA-DSRG-MRPT2c) or the configuration subspace (SA-DSRG-MRPT2). This work develops the analytical gradient theory for spin-free SA-DSRG-MRPT2(c) with the density-fitting (DF) approximation. We check the accuracy of the analytical gradients against the numerical gradients. We present applications for optimizing minimum energy conical intersections (MECI) of ethylene and retinal model chromophores (PSB3 and RPSB6). We investigate the dependence of the optimized geometries and energies on the flow parameter and reference relaxations.
Neutron stars in massive scalar-Gauss-Bonnet gravity: Spherical structure and time-independent perturbations

The class of scalar-tensor theories with the scalar field coupling to the Gauss-Bonnet invariant has drawn great interest since solutions of spontaneous scalarization were found for black holes in these theories. We contribute to the existing literature a detailed study of the spontaneously scalarized neutron stars (NSs) in a typical theory where the coupling function of the scalar field takes the quadratic form and the scalar field is massive. The investigation here includes the spherical solutions of the NSs as well as their perturbative properties, namely the tidal deformability and the moment of inertia, treated in a unified and extendable way under the framework of spherical decomposition. We find that while the mass, the radius, and the moment of inertia of the spontaneously scalarized NSs show very moderate deviations from those of the NSs in general relativity (GR), the tidal deformability exhibits significant differences between the solutions in GR and the solutions of spontaneous scalarization for certain values of the parameters in the scalar-Gauss-Bonnet theory. With the mass and the tidal deformability of NSs attainable in the gravitational waves from binary NS mergers, the radius measurable using the X-ray satellites, and the moment of inertia accessible via the high-precision pulsar timing techniques, future multi-messenger observations can be contrasted with the theoretical results and provide us necessary information for building up theories beyond GR.
The Role of Self Interactions in the Cosmological Evolution of Warm Dark Matter

Rafael Ignacio Yunis, Carlos R. Argüelles, Diana López Nacir, Claudia Scóccola, Nikolaos Mavromatos, Andreas Krut. In this work we present a summary of recent studies on the effects of elastic self interactions in the evolution of Warm Dark Matter models (WDM), focusing on structure formation and the evolution of cosmological perturbations. We pay special attention to a particular class of sterile neutrino WDM known as $\nu$MSM and provide examples for the case of vector field self interactions. We calculate the effects of assuming self interacting dark matter in X-Ray astrophysical observations, in the formation of fermionic DM halos in (quasi) equilibrium states and in the evolution of DM perturbations in the early universe, assuming particle masses between $\mathcal{O}(1-100)$ keV. In the latter topic, we perform simulations using a modification to the public Boltzmann solver CLASS and compare our results with observations. We find self interactions to be an interesting addition to WDM models, which can alleviate tensions both present in standard CDM cosmology and regarding WDM itself, as well as provide an interesting avenue for DM halo formation.
Bouncing Cosmological Isotropic Solutions in Scalar-Tensor Gravity

Bouncing non-singular isotropic cosmological solutions are investigated in a simple model of scalar-tensor gravity. New families of such solutions are found and their properties are presented and analyzed using an effective potential as the main tool. Bouncing solutions are shown to exist for a Higgs-like self-interaction potential which is bounded from below, in contrast to previous solutions that appeared in the literature based on potentials which were unbounded from below. In the simplest version of a scalar field with the quartic potential and conformal coupling to gravity, bouncing spatially flat solutions either have the Hubble function diverging in the past before the bounce, but with a well-behaved future, or are globally regular but unstable with respect to anisotropic or inhomogeneous perturbations at some finite values of the scalar field and curvature. Regular solutions can only exist in the part of the parameter space where the maximum of the effective potential is larger than the first zero of the potential, and gravity becomes repulsive at the bounce.
On the asymptotics of 3+1D cosmologies with bounded scalar potential and isometry group forming 2-dimensional orbits

We study the onset of inflation in 3+1 dimensional cosmologies with an inflationary potential $U$ satisfying $0 < \Lambda_1 \leq U \leq \Lambda_2$, matter satisfying the dominant and strong energy conditions, and with spatial slices that can be foliated by 2-dimensional surfaces that are orbits under an isometry group. Assuming an initial Cauchy slice with positive mean curvature everywhere, we show, via mean curvature flow, that there exists a family of spatial slices parameterized by $\lambda$, whose volume grows between the flat slicings in de Sitter spaces with cosmological constants $\Lambda_1$ and $\Lambda_2$. In particular, inflationary expansion indeed occurs in this setting with inhomogeneous initial conditions. Finally, we apply this "inflationary time coordinate" $\lambda$ to study asymptotics of the variation in the metric, the average stress-energy tensor, and the dynamics of an inflaton field on a spatial slice.
You Only Sample (Almost) Once: Linear Cost Self-Attention Via Bernoulli Sampling

Transformer-based models are widely used in natural language processing (NLP). Central to the transformer model is the self-attention mechanism, which captures the interactions of token pairs in the input sequences and depends quadratically on the sequence length. Training such models on longer sequences is expensive. In this paper, we show that a Bernoulli sampling attention mechanism based on Locality Sensitive Hashing (LSH), decreases the quadratic complexity of such models to linear. We bypass the quadratic cost by considering self-attention as a sum of individual tokens associated with Bernoulli random variables that can, in principle, be sampled at once by a single hash (although in practice, this number may be a small constant). This leads to an efficient sampling scheme to estimate self-attention which relies on specific modifications of LSH (to enable deployment on GPU architectures). We evaluate our algorithm on the GLUE benchmark with standard 512 sequence length where we see favorable performance relative to a standard pretrained Transformer. On the Long Range Arena (LRA) benchmark, for evaluating performance on long sequences, our method achieves results consistent with softmax self-attention but with sizable speed-ups and memory savings and often outperforms other efficient self-attention methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
Learning Modified Indicator Functions for Surface Reconstruction

Surface reconstruction is a fundamental problem in 3D graphics. In this paper, we propose a learning-based approach for implicit surface reconstruction from raw point clouds without normals. Our method is inspired by Gauss Lemma in potential energy theory, which gives an explicit integral formula for the indicator functions. We design a novel deep neural network to perform surface integral and learn the modified indicator functions from un-oriented and noisy point clouds. We concatenate features with different scales for accurate point-wise contributions to the integral. Moreover, we propose a novel Surface Element Feature Extractor to learn local shape properties. Experiments show that our method generates smooth surfaces with high normal consistency from point clouds with different noise scales and achieves state-of-the-art reconstruction performance compared with current data-driven and non-data-driven approaches.
Meson Excitation Time as a Probe of Holographic Critical Point

We study the time evolution of expectation value of Wilson loop as a non-local observable in a strongly coupled field theory with a critical point at finite temperature and nonzero chemical potential, which is dual to an asymptotically AdS charged black hole via gauge/gravity duality. Due to inject of energy...
Kink solutions in logarithmic scalar field theory: Excitation spectra, scattering, and decay of bions

We consider the (1+1)-dimensional Lorentz-symmetric field-theoretic model with logarithmic potential having a Mexican-hat form with two local minima similar to that of the quartic Higgs potential in conventional electroweak theory with spontaneous symmetry breaking and mass generation. We demonstrate that this model allows topological solutions -- kinks. We analyze the kink excitation spectrum, and show that it does not contain any vibrational modes. We also study the scattering dynamics of kinks for a wide range of initial velocities. The critical value of the initial velocity occurs in kink-antikink collisions, which thus differentiates two regimes. Below this value, we observe the capture of kinks and their fast annihilation; while above this value, the kinks bounce off and escape to spatial infinities. Numerical studies show no resonance phenomena in the kink-antikink scattering.
Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
