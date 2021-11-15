ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Quasi-normal modes and microscopic description of 2D black holes

By Mariano Cadoni, Mauro Oi, Andrea Pierfrancesco Sanna
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We investigate the possibility of using quasi-normal modes (QNMs) to probe the microscopic structure of two-dimensional (2D) anti-de Sitter (AdS$_2$) dilatonic black holes. We first extend previous results on the QNMs spectrum, found for external massless scalar perturbations, to the case of massive scalar perturbations. We find that the quasi-normal frequencies...

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Space.com

The giant black hole of galaxy M87 shoots jets at nearly light speed

The first (and only) black hole to ever have its snapshot taken from Earth shoots out vast jets of plasma that travel near the speed of light, new computer models show. The black hole is located 55 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation lies the galaxy Messier 87, or M87, which harbors a black hole 6.5 billion times the mass of our sun at its core. In 2019, an international research collaboration called the Event Horizon Telescope imaged the black hole, the first-ever image of its kind.
ASTRONOMY
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Microscopic#Quantum Physics
Space.com

Gravitational wave treasure trove shows black holes, neutron stars colliding

Scientists have released the largest catalog of gravitational wave detections to date, shedding new light on interactions between the most massive objects in the universe, black holes and neutron stars. The catalog was compiled by three groundbreaking detectors: the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Hanford, Washington,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational axial perturbations of Schwarzschild-like black holes in dark matter halos

Gravitational waves emitted by distorted black holes, such as those arising from the coalescence of binary black holes, or a falling compact star into a supermassive black hole, carry not only information about the corresponding spacetime but also the information about the environment surrounding the black holes. In this paper, we study the effects of the dark matter halos with three different density profiles on the gravitational axial perturbations of a Schwarzschild-like black hole. For this purpose, we first consider modified Schwarzschild black holes with three different dark matter profiles and derive the equation of motion of the axial perturbations of the modified Schwarzschild metric. It is shown that by ignoring the dark matter perturbations, a Regge-Wheeler-like master equation with a modified potential for the axial perturbation can be obtained explicitly. Then we calculate the complex frequencies of the quasi-normal modes of the Schwarzschild-like black hole in the dark matter halos by applying the sixth-order WKB method. The corresponding gravitational wave spectra with the effects of the dark matter halos have also been discussed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fokker-Planck equation for black holes in thermal potential

We construct a kind of thermal potential and then put the black hole thermodynamic system in it. In this regard, some thermodynamic properties of the black hole are related to the geometric characteristics of the thermal potential. Driven by the intrinsic thermodynamic fluctuations, the behavior of the black hole in the thermal potential is stochastic. With the help of solving the Fokker-Planck equation analytically, we obtain the discrete energy spectrum of Schwarzschild and Banados-Teitelboim-Zanelli (BTZ) black holes in the thermal potential. For Schwarzschild black hole, the energy spectrum is proportional to the temperature of the ensemble, which is an external parameter, and the ground state is non-zero. For BTZ black hole, the energy spectrum only depends on the AdS radius, which is the intrinsic parameter. Moreover, the ground state of BTZ black hole in thermal potential is zero. This also reflects the difference between three-dimensional gravity and four-dimensional gravity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Uncovering astrometric black hole binaries with massive main-sequence companions with Gaia

The hunt for compact objects is on. Rarely seen massive binaries with a compact object are a crucial phase in the evolution towards compact object mergers. In Gaia data release 3 (DR3), the first Gaia astrometric orbital solutions for binary sources will become available. We investigate how many black holes (BH) with massive main-sequence dwarf companions (OB+BH binaries) are expected to be detected as binaries in DR3 and at the end of the nominal 5-yr mission (DR4). We estimate the fraction of identifiable OB+BH binaries and discuss the distributions of the masses of both components and the orbital periods. We study the impact of different BH-formation scenarios. Using tailored models for the massive star population, which assume a direct collapse and no kick upon BH formation (the fiducial case), we estimate the fraction of OB+BH systems that Gaia will detect as binaries. A distance distribution according to that of the second Alma Luminous Star catalogue (ALSII) is assumed. We investigate how many of the systems detected as binaries are identifiable as OB+BH binaries, using a method based on astrometric data. In the fiducial case we conservatively estimate that 77% of the OB+BH binaries in ALSII will be detected as binaries in DR3, of which 89% are identifiable as OB+BH binaries. This leads to a total of around 190 OB+BH binaries, a 20-fold increase in the known sample of OB+BH binaries, covering an uncharted parameter space of long-period binaries. The size and properties of the identifiable OB+BH population will contain crucial observational constraints to improve our understanding of BH formation. In DR4, the detected fraction will increase to 85%, of which 82% will be identifiable. Hence, an additional ~5 systems could be identified, which are expected to have either very short or long periods. The fractions become smaller for different BH-formation scenarios. (truncated)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational lensing by a black hole in effective loop quantum gravity

It is well known that general relativity is an effective theory of gravity at low energy scale, and actually quantum effects cannot be ignored in the strong-field regime. As a strong gravitational object, black hole plays a key role in testing the quantum effects of gravity in the strong-field regime. In this paper, we focus on black hole in effective loop quantum gravity and investigate what the influences are of the quantum effects on the weak and strong bending angles of light rays. We find that this black hole could be a Schwarzschild black hole, a regular black hole, a one-way traversable wormhole, or a two-way traversable wormhole for the different values of the quantum parameter, and the strong bending angle for this compact object exhibits two different divergent behaviors, i.e., the logarithmic divergence and non-logarithmic divergence. There are a series of relativistic images on both sides of the optical axis. Only the outermost one can be resolved as a single image, and all others are packed together at the limiting angular position. It is interesting to note that the angular separation between the outermost relativistic image and the others initially increases and then decreases as the quantum parameter increases, indicating that there is a maximum in the angular separation. The maximum is reached after the black hole becomes a wormhole, which can be taken as a signal for the formation of the wormhole. Moreover, the limiting angular position decreases as the quantum parameter increases but a little bounce occurs after the formation of the wormhole, and the relative magnification in magnitudes first decreases and then increases as the quantum parameter increases.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Interior MOTSs of Spherically Symmetric Black Holes

There are notable similarities between the marginally outer trapped surfaces (MOTSs) present in the interior of a binary black hole merger and those present in the interior of the Schwarzschild black hole. Here we study the existence and properties of MOTSs with self-intersections in the interior of more general static and spherically symmetric black holes and coordinate systems. Our analysis is carried out in a parametrized family of Painlev{é}-Gullstrand-like coordinates that we introduce. First, for the Schwarzschild spacetime, we study the existence of these surfaces for various slicings of the spacetime finding them to be generic within the family of coordinate systems we investigate. Then, we study how an inner horizon affects the existence and properties of these surfaces by exploring examples: the Reissner-Nordström black hole and the four-dimensional Gauss-Bonnet black hole. We find that an inner horizon results in a finite number of self-intersecting MOTSs, but their properties depend sensitively on the interior structure of the black hole. By analyzing the spectrum of the stability operator, we show that our results for two-horizon black holes provide exact-solution examples of recently observed properties of unstable MOTSs present in the interior of a binary black hole merger, such as the sequence of bifurcations/annihilations that lead to the disappearance of apparent horizons.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cosmological evolution of gas and supermassive black holes in idealized isolated halos

We study the evolution of baryonic gas in cosmologically growing dark matter halos. To accurately model both the inner and outer regions of the halos, we use a dark matter density profile that transitions smoothly from the NFW profile within the virial radius to a more realistic flat profile far beyond the halo. We construct a dark matter gravitational potential consistent with this density profile, and we use a "cosmological" potential that accounts for gas evolution consistent with Hubble expansion at large radii. Gas is initialized with a density $\approx$ 0.2 times the dark matter density, consistent with the universal baryon fraction $\rho_{\rm g}/(\rho_{\rm g}+\rho_{\rm DM}) \approx 0.17$. We study the formation of the virial shock and evolution of the baryon fraction, including the effects of radiative cooling and AGN jet feedback. The feedback is powered by the accretion of cold gas onto a central supermassive black hole (SMBH). The cores of the halo exhibit heating and cooling cycles, whose strength and duration depend on the feedback efficiency and the halo mass. The central SMBH initially grows exponentially with time in the early quasar phase, but the growth slows down at later times. The baryon fraction in the core decreases with increasing feedback efficiency and decreasing halo mass. While the halo outskirts evolve self-similarly, the core density is non-evolving, in agreement with cluster observations. We analyze the correlations between the properties of the gas and the central SMBH, and explore the existence of a fundamental plane.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Black Holes Capable of Erasing Someone’s Past are Real, At Least Theoretically

If you ever regretted giving your vote to a certain politician or hooking up with too many guys during your lifetime, you’re not alone! The good news is that there is at least a theoretical chance for you to erase that past that haunts you often, and the method implies the use of a certain type of black hole.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

3 jaw-dropping reasons you should be terrified of black holes

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes — regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape — are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Regular frames for spherically symmetric black holes revisited

We consider a space-time of a spherically symmetric black hole with one simple horizon. As a standard coordinate frame fails in its vicinity, this requires continuation across the horizon and constructing frames which are regular there. Up to now, several standard frames of such a kind are known. It was shown in literature before, how some of them can be united in one picture as different limits of a general scheme. However, some types of frames (the Kruskal-Szekeres and Lema\^ıtre ones) and transformations to them from the original one remained completely disjoint. We show that the Kruskal-Szekeres and Lema\^ıtre frames stem from the same root. Overall, our approach in some sense completes the procedure and gives the most general scheme. We relate the parameter of transformation $e_{0}$ to the specific energy of fiducial observers and show that in the limit $% e_{0}\rightarrow 0$ a homogeneous metric under the horizon can be obtained by a smooth limiting transition.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The averaged null energy condition on holographic evaporating black holes

We examine the averaged null energy condition~(ANEC) for strongly coupled fields, along the event horizon of an evaporating black hole by using the AdS/CFT duality. First, we consider a holographic model of a $3$-dimensional evaporating black hole with a perturbed 4-dimensional black droplet geometry as the bulk dual, and investigate how negative energy flux going into the boundary black hole horizon appears. We show that the ingoing negative energy flux always appears at the boundary black hole horizon when the horizon area decreases. Second, we test the ANEC in a holographic model of a $4$-dimensional asymptotically flat dynamical black hole, which describes the formation and subsequent evaporation of a spherically symmetric black hole. By applying the "bulk-no-shortcut principle", we show that the ANEC is always satisfied when the local null energy is averaged with a wieght function along the incomplete null geodesic on the event horizon from beginning of the formation to the final instant of the black hole evaporation. Our results indicate that the total ingoing negative energy flux is compensated by a large amount of positive energy flux in the early stage of the black hole formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Aspects of Gauss-Bonnet scalarisation of charged black holes

The general relativity vacuum black holes (BHs) can be scalarised in models where a scalar field non-minimally couples to the Gauss-Bonnet (GB) invariant. Such GB scalarisation comes in two flavours, depending on the GB sign that triggers the phenomenon. Hereafter these two cases are termed GB$^\pm$ scalarisation. For vacuum BHs, only GB$^+$ scalarisation is possible in the static case, while GB$^-$ scalarisation is $spin$ induced. But for electrovacuum BHs, GB$^-$ is also $charged$ induced. We discuss the GB$^-$ scalarisation of Reissner-Nordström and Kerr-Newman BHs, discussing zero modes and constructing fully non-linear solutions. Some comparisons with GB$^+$ scalarisation are given. To assess the generality of the observed features, we also briefly consider the GB$^\pm$ scalarisation of stringy dilatonic BHs and coloured BHs which provide qualitative differences with respect to the electrovacuum case.
ASTRONOMY

