On the world sheet of continuous helicity particle

By D.S. Kaparulin, S.L. Lyakhovich, I.A. Retuntsev
 5 days ago

We consider the class of spinning particle theories, whose quantization corresponds to the continuous helicity representation of the Poincare group. The classical trajectories of the particle are shown to lie on the parabolic cylinder with a lightlike axis irrespectively to any specifics...

