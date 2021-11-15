On the world sheet of continuous helicity particle

We introduce an algorithm based on Generalize Dual Method to efficiently study the dynamics of a particle in quasiperiodic environments without the need to use periodic approximations or to save the information of the vertices that make up the quasiperiodic lattice. This allows us to perform realistic simulations with low consumption of computational resources. The algorithm can be used to study any quasiperiodic lattice that can be produced by the cut-and-project method. Using this algorithm, we have calculated the free path length distribution in quasiperiodic Lorentz gases with high symmetries at the Boltzmann-Grad limit. We have found, for symmetric arrangements, that the distribution depends on the rank $r$ of the quasiperiodic system and not on its symmetry, obtaining an almost identical distribution for systems with 5-, 8- and 12-fold rotational symmetries, but completely different distributions for systems with $6$, $7$, $13$, $17$ and $73-$fold rotational symmetries. The distribution appears to be dominated by an exponential distribution first, while the tail follows a power law with exponent -3. The probability from which the power-law contribution becomes important depends on the rank of the quasiperiodic system and is approximately $2^{r-2} r (r+1)$ so, for $r \rightarrow \infty$, the free path length distribution will be an exponential distribution, similar to what is observed in disordered systems.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO