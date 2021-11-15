Fuzzy Schwarzschild (2+1)-spacetime

In this note, I derive the Chandrasekhar instability of a fluid sphere in ($N$+1)-dimensional Schwarzschild-Tangherlini spacetime and take the homogeneous (uniform energy density) solution for illustration. Qualitatively, the effect of positive (negative) cosmological constant tends to destabilize (stabilize) the sphere. In the absence of cosmological constant, the privileged position of (3+1)-dimensional spacetime is manifest in its own right. As it is the \emph{marginal dimensionality} in which a monatomic ideal fluid sphere is \emph{stable but not too stable} to trigger the onset of gravitational collapse. Furthermore, it is the \emph{unique} dimensionality that can accommodate stable hydrostatic equilibrium with \emph{positive cosmological constant.} However, given the current cosmological constant observed no stable configuration can be larger than $10^{20}{\rm M}_\odot$. On the other hand, in (2+1) dimensions it is \emph{too stable} to collapse either in the context of Newtonian Gravity (NG) or Einstein's General Relativity (GR). In GR, the role of \emph{negative cosmological constant} is crucial not only to guarantee fluid equilibrium (decreasing monotonicity of pressure) but also to have the Ba{ñ}ados-Teitelboim-Zanelli (BTZ) solution. Owing to the negativeness of the cosmological constant, there is no unstable configuration for a homogeneous fluid disk with mass $0<\mathcal{M}\leq0.5$ to collapse into a naked singularity, which supports the Cosmic Censorship Conjecture. However, the relativistic instability can be triggered for a homogeneous disk with mass $0.5<\mathcal{M}\lesssim0.518$ under causal limit, which implies that BTZ holes of mass $\mathcal{M}_{\rm BTZ}>0$ could emerge from collapsing fluid disks under proper conditions. The implicit assumptions and implications are also discussed.

