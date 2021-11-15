ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuzzy Schwarzschild (2+1)-spacetime

By David Viennot
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We present a toy model of fuzzy Schwarzschild space slice (as a noncommutative manifold) which quantum mean values and quantum quasi-coherent states (states minimizing the quantum uncertainties) have properties close to the classical slice of the $(r,\theta)$ Schwarzschild coordinates (the...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

On the Dynamical Instability of Monatomic Fluid Spheres in (N+1)-dimensional Spacetime

In this note, I derive the Chandrasekhar instability of a fluid sphere in ($N$+1)-dimensional Schwarzschild-Tangherlini spacetime and take the homogeneous (uniform energy density) solution for illustration. Qualitatively, the effect of positive (negative) cosmological constant tends to destabilize (stabilize) the sphere. In the absence of cosmological constant, the privileged position of (3+1)-dimensional spacetime is manifest in its own right. As it is the \emph{marginal dimensionality} in which a monatomic ideal fluid sphere is \emph{stable but not too stable} to trigger the onset of gravitational collapse. Furthermore, it is the \emph{unique} dimensionality that can accommodate stable hydrostatic equilibrium with \emph{positive cosmological constant.} However, given the current cosmological constant observed no stable configuration can be larger than $10^{20}{\rm M}_\odot$. On the other hand, in (2+1) dimensions it is \emph{too stable} to collapse either in the context of Newtonian Gravity (NG) or Einstein's General Relativity (GR). In GR, the role of \emph{negative cosmological constant} is crucial not only to guarantee fluid equilibrium (decreasing monotonicity of pressure) but also to have the Ba{ñ}ados-Teitelboim-Zanelli (BTZ) solution. Owing to the negativeness of the cosmological constant, there is no unstable configuration for a homogeneous fluid disk with mass $0<\mathcal{M}\leq0.5$ to collapse into a naked singularity, which supports the Cosmic Censorship Conjecture. However, the relativistic instability can be triggered for a homogeneous disk with mass $0.5<\mathcal{M}\lesssim0.518$ under causal limit, which implies that BTZ holes of mass $\mathcal{M}_{\rm BTZ}>0$ could emerge from collapsing fluid disks under proper conditions. The implicit assumptions and implications are also discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spinning gravimagnetic particles in Schwarzschild-like black holes

We study the motion of a spinning particle with gravimagnetic moment in Schwarzschild-like spacetimes with a metric $ds^2=-f(r) dt^2 + f^{-1}(r) dr^2 + r^2 d\Omega^2$, specifically we deal with Schwarzschild, Reissner-Nordstrom black holes as well as Ayon-Beato-Garcia and Bardeen regular spacetimes. First, we introduce the Hamiltonian system of equations which describes such kind of particles. In the case of null gravimagnetic moment, the equations are equivalent to the Mathisson-Papapetrou-Tulczyjew-Dixon (MPTD) equations. Working in the equatorial plane, using the constants of motion generated by the symmetries of the considered spacetimes and the Spin Supplementary Conditions (SSC), we change the problem of solving six differential equations for the momenta and the non-vanishing spin-tensor components to solving six algebraic equations. We show that the equation for the $P_0(r)$ component totally decouples, $P_0(r)$ can be found by solving a 6th order polynomial. We analyze the conditions for existence of solutions of this algebraic system for the relevant cases of gravimagnetic moment equal to unit, which corresponds to a gravimagnetic particle, and zero which corresponds to the MTPD system. A numerical algorithm to generate solutions of the momenta $P_{\mu}$ is provided and some solutions are generated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploration of a Singular Fluid Spacetime

We investigate the properties of a special class of singular solutions for a self-gravitating perfect fluid in general relativity: the singular isothermal sphere. For arbitrary constant equation-of-state parameter $w=p/\rho$, there exist static, spherically-symmetric solutions with density profile $\propto 1/r^2$, with the constant of proportionality fixed to be a special function of $w$. Like black holes, singular isothermal spheres possess a fixed mass-to-radius ratio independent of size, but no horizon cloaking the curvature singularity at $r=0$. For $w=1$, these solutions can be constructed from a homogeneous dilaton background, where the metric spontaneously breaks spatial homogeneity. We study the perturbative structure of these solutions, finding the radial modes and tidal Love numbers, and also find interesting properties in the geodesic structure of this geometry. Finally, connections are discussed between these geometries and dark matter profiles, the double copy, and holographic entropy, as well as how the swampland distance conjecture can obscure the naked singularity.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Dynamics#Quantum State#Spacetime#Theta
arxiv.org

Time reversal of surface plasmons

We study in this work the so-called "instantaneous time mirrors" in the context of surface plasmons. The latter are associated with high frequency waves at the surface of a conducting sheet. Instantaneous time mirrors were introduced by M. Fink et al, with the idea that singular perturbations in the time variable in a wave-type equation create a time-reversed focusing wave. We consider the time-dependent three-dimensional Maxwell's equations, coupled to Drude's model for the description of the surface current. The time mirror is modeled by a sudden, strong, change in the Drude weight of the electrons on the sheet. Our goal is to characterize the time-reversed wave, in particular to quantify the quality of refocusing. We establish that the latter depends on the distance of the source to the sheet, and on some physical parameters such as the relaxation time of the electrons. We also show that, in addition to the plasmonic wave, the time mirror generates a free propagating wave that offers, contrary to the surface wave, some resolution in the direction orthogonal to the sheet. Blurring effects due to non-instantaneous mirrors are finally investigated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Morawetz estimates without relative degeneration and exponential decay on Schwarzschild-de Sitter spacetimes

We use a novel physical space method to prove relatively non-degenerate integrated energy estimates for the wave equation on subextremal Schwarzschild-de Sitter spacetimes with parameters $(M,\Lambda)$. These are integrated decay statements whose bulk energy density, though degenerate at highest order, is everywhere comparable to the energy density of the boundary fluxes. As a corollary, we prove that solutions of the wave equation decay exponentially on the exterior region.
PHYSICS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Scientists identify new force behind past mass extinction event

A team of scientists has identified an additional force that likely contributed to a mass extinction event 250 million years ago. Its analysis of minerals in southern China indicate that volcano eruptions produced a “volcanic winter” that drastically lowered earth’s temperatures--a change that added to the environmental effects resulting from other phenomena at the time.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Laws beyond spacetime

Quantum gravity's suggestion that spacetime may be emergent and so only exist contingently would force a radical reconception of extant analyses of laws of nature. Humeanism presupposes a spatiotemporal mosaic of particular matters of fact on which laws supervene; primitivism and dispositionalism conceive of the action of primitive laws or of dispositions as a process of `nomic production' unfolding over time. We show how the Humean supervenience basis of non-modal facts and primitivist or dispositionalist accounts of nomic production can be reconceived, avoiding a reliance on fundamental spacetime. However, it is unclear that naturalistic forms of Humeanism can maintain their commitment to there being no necessary connections among distinct entities. Furthermore, non-temporal conceptions of production render this central concept more elusive than before. In fact, the challenges run so deep that the survival of the investigated analyses into the era of quantum gravity is questionable.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Warn About 'False Fossils' Present on Mars

When looking for signs of life on Mars, we need to look out for 'false fossils' that may be abundant on the Red Planet, according to a new study. Mars rover Perseverance lists, among its mission objectives, a first for red planet exploration. The robotic explorer has been tasked with searching for signs of ancient microbial life on the dusty, dry planet – tiny microfossils that would be evidence that Mars was once habitable. That would indeed be an astounding, incredible discovery – but the new paper urges caution in interpreting what we find, in both this and future sources. According to astrobiologist...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Destination exoplanet: Habitability conditions influenced bystellar winds properties

The cumulative effect of the magnetized stellar winds on exoplanets dominates over other forms of star-planet interactions. When combined with photoevaporation, these winds will lead to atmospheric erosion. This is directly connected with the concept of Habitable Zone (HZ) planets around late-type stars. Our knowledge of these magnetized winds is limited, making numerical models useful tools to explore them. In this preliminary study, we focus on solar-like stars exploring how different stellar wind properties scale with one another. We used one of the most detailed physics-based models, the 3D Alfvén Wave Solar Model part of the Space Weather ModelingFramework, and applied it to the stellar winds domain. Our simulations showed that the magnetic field topology on the star surface plays a fundamental role in shaping the different stellar wind properties (wind speed, mass loss rate, angular momentum loss rate). We conclude that a characterization of the Alfvén surface is crucial when studying star-planet interaction as it can serve as an inner-boundary of the HZ.
ASTRONOMY

