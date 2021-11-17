ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Woman brutally attacked by man at Metro bus stop

localdvm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are currently searching for a man who...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Early Sunday Morning

Comments / 0

Community Policy