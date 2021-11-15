ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensory Stimulation Promising for Alzheimer's Disease

By Pauline Anderson
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA medical device delivering auditory and visual stimulation that evoke a particular brain wave pattern is an encouraging nonpharmacologic option to treat symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease (AD), a new phase 2 proof-of-concept study suggests. "We showed daily gamma sensory stimulation is safe and well-tolerated, with beneficial effects in cognitive...

www.medscape.com

drexel.edu

Could an 80-year-Old Drug Cure Alzheimer’s Disease?

Unlike diseases that impair the body in a myriad of physical ways, dementia can rob mental faculties and identity, as patients struggle to remember memories from previous days. As the disease progresses, victims may also forget friends or relatives and the functional skills to perform a daily routine. The most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

The beauty and burden of caring for a wife with Alzheimer's disease

Jim Lucero is a former advertising executive in Lehi, Utah, a father of four and grandfather of nine. He is currently the full-time caregiver for his wife, Laneeda, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2010. November is National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. In 2007, my sweetheart, Laneeda, made a...
healthing.ca

What it Feels Like: Deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease

The surgery involves electrodes being inserted into the brain. Manzil Bacchus was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2008. Initially, he was told that there was nothing he could do to stop the progression of the progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Manzil and his wife, Sadia, continued to manage the increasingly worrisome symptoms — which included tremors — and the growing amount of medication that he had to take each day.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Trial Begins of Nasal Vaccine for Alzheimer's Disease

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first human clinical trial of a nasal vaccine to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease is set to begin after nearly 20 years of research. This is a "remarkable milestone," according to Dr. Howard Weiner, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Neurogranin as a Novel Biomarker in Alzheimer's Disease

Luisa Agnello, PhD; Caterina Maria Gambino, PhD; Bruna Lo Sasso, PhD; Giulia Bivona, MD; Salvatore Milano, BS; Anna Maria Ciaccio; Tommaso Piccoli, MD; Vincenzo La Bella, MD; Marcello Ciaccio, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background: In this study, we investigated the possible role of 2 novel biomarkers of synaptic damage, namely,...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Sex-specific differences in aging and Alzheimer’s disease may be tied to genetics

When it comes to cognitive aging and Alzheimer’s disease, the differences between men and women may be related to genetics. According to an NIA-supported study published in JAMA Neurology, August 2021, genes contained in the X chromosome may hold the key to differences between men and women in aging and Alzheimer’s-related cognitive decline.
SCIENCE
royalexaminer.com

4 ways to celebrate Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Did you know that every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease? Unfortunately, this progressive brain disorder causes memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior. However, November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and to help you mark the occasion, here are five meaningful ways to recognize those affected.
HEALTH
yoursun.com

Learning the subtleties of dementia and Alzheimer's disease

Dementia is a general term that refers to a decline in mental ability that’s severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. There are many types of dementia, which describes a group of symptoms associated with a decline in memory, reasoning or other thinking skills. Types of dementias can include vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy Body dementia and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, among others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Persistent astrocytic IL-3 stimulation of microglia slows disease in Alzheimer's: treatment perspectives for Alzheimer's

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 388 (2021) Cite this article. In their new paper, McAlpine and colleagues provide compelling evidence that astrocyte dependent microglial stimulation is crucial for fighting off one of the most prominent Alzheimer disease (AD) pathological hallmarks, namely Î²-amyloid (AÎ²) plaque deposition. They find that (i) a subpopulation of astrocytes secrete the classical cytokine interleukin-3 (IL-3), (ii) microglia are responsive to this cytokine, (iii) responsiveness (not so much secretion of IL-3) is increased in patients with AD and model systems of AD, and (iv) presence of IL-3 is necessary to allow microglia to counteract some of the detrimental effects of AD: if IL-3 is missing, AD pathology worsens (see Fig. 1 for graphical depiction).1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KATU.com

Center for Cognitive Health: The Fight Against Alzheimer's Disease

There are some exciting new developments in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Michael Mega, MD, PhD, from Center for Cognitive Health, joined us to share the details. To learn how you can get a free screening for Alzheimer’s Disease, call 503-207-2066 or visit centerforcognitivehealth.com. This segment was sponsored by Center...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WBOC

Alzheimer's Conference Focuses on Disease's Impact on Delawareans

DOVER, De. - Hundreds from across the First State attended a virtual forum hosted by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. It's President and CEO Charles Fuschillo says the event is not just for those battling the disease. "This conference is about empowering people. Nobody needs to go on this journey...
DELAWARE STATE
Medscape News

Population Screening With Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography and the Prevention of Coronary Events

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

