Financial Reports

Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Record Revenue for Third Quarter

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Online meal orders increased 501% over same period 2020. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading direct to consumer online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today reported record revenue of $703,364...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Diamcor Announces Delivery of 2,750 Additional Carats in Current Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today the delivery of approximately 2,750 additional carats of rough diamonds for tender and sale in the current quarter. These rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project') will be tendered over the coming weeks, with additional rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter expected to be sold in December or held as stock on hand at the end of the quarter and tendered in January of 2022. When combined with the 2,526.91 carats tendered and sold as announced on October 21, 2021, this brings the total rough diamonds delivered for tender and sale to date in the quarter to approximately 5,276.91 carats. The Company remains pleased with the rough diamond recoveries to date this quarter and with the continued progress on the increase in processing volumes from the phase one facility upgrades which were completed ahead of schedule at the end of Q3 this year. Diamcor continues to advance the larger phase two upgrades to its processing facilities, which remain on schedule for completion in H1 2022. These additional upgrades are projected to generate further increases beyond the 100% increase in historical volumes targeted and associated with the now completed phase one upgrades.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Nayax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Revenue Grew 40% to $31M

Nayax Ltd., a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. “Recent major achievements in key markets helped further solidify our position as a global leading payment platform. Our product portfolio provides end-to-end solutions, which continues to be a powerful growth engine and an instrumental factor in establishing a high net retention rate of more than 140%. Valuing each customer as a long-term partner creates significant room for growth,” commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Curry
albuquerqueexpress.com

United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.15 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 4.20%.

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / On November 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.15 per share for shareholders of record on December 10, 2021 with a payment date of December 20, 2021. At this fourth quarter dividend payment level, UBCP has increased its quarterly cash dividend for the third time in the current year. Also, with this fourth quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.6850 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.10 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.1150, or 20.2%, over the amount paid the previous year. On a forward basis, the fourth quarter cash dividend produces a yield of 4.20% based on the market value at the most recent quarter end.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Matthews International Q4 Earnings

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Matthews International their estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro#Celebrity Chefs#Eco#Home Bistro Inc#Company#Home Bistro
albuquerqueexpress.com

Adaptive Ad Systems Provides Financial Results for Q3 2021

Another Profitable Quarter Despite Non-Election Year. VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV) has released the Company's quarterly report for the period ending on September 30, 2021. It is the 26th profitable quarter over the past seven years for the Company. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable T.V. markets, with a particular focus on underserved rural markets and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via its network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Famous Footwear Drives Caleres to Achieve All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings

It was another successful quarter for Caleres, the footwear giant behind Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more brands. Caleres posted record results for the third quarter, with net sales of $784.2 million, up 21.1% from Q3 of 2020. Net income was about $59.6 million, with an earnings per diluted share of $1.54. Adjusted net income was about $61.5 million. The company also generated record quarterly sales at Famous Footwear, the brand that has consistently delivered explosive growth for the company. Famous Footwear delivered its highest level of Q3 sales in history at about $495 million, which represents a...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Macy's Shares Surge on Upbeat Earnings, Decision to Hire AlixPartners to Review Business

Macy's reported third-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates. CEO Jeff Gennette said Macy's added 4.4 million new customers in the quarter and benefited from an "improved economic environment." Macy's raised its expectations for earnings and revenue for the full year. The department store chain also announced it is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Atkore Stock Gains After Q4 Beat, Stellar FY22 Outlook

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 93.5% year-over-year to $923.73 million, beating the consensus of $839.38 million. Sales by segments: Electrical $697.49 million (+98.9% Y/Y), and Safety & Infrastructure $227.36 million (+78.3% Y/Y). The company attributed the net sales growth to higher average selling prices of $391.3...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Macy's sales surge 36%

Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers posting strong sales as they...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WRBI Radio

Hillenbrand announces fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2021. “Fiscal 2021 was a great year for Hillenbrand, as we achieved record levels for order intake, revenue, earnings, and cash flow,” said Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. “I am proud of the resiliency and dedication of our associates, as they executed at a high level throughout the year in the face of significant inflation, global supply chain disruptions, labor market shortages, and the continued impact from COVID-19. In addition to our strong operating results, we streamlined our portfolio through the divestitures of Red Valve, ABEL, and, in October, TerraSource Global. We exceeded our integration synergy targets for the year and remain on track to deliver our year-three run-rate synergy goal of $75 million. With a healthy balance sheet and strong backlog, I believe Hillenbrand is well positioned for growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Delivers Strong Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Qorvo®, announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter ended October 2, 2021 earlier this month. Bob Bruggeworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qorvo, said, “Qorvo delivered a strong September quarter and is executing well. We are sustaining investments in highly differentiated technologies and best-in-class products to extend our leadership and drive growth. After the quarter closed, Qorvo acquired United Silicon Carbide, an innovator in silicon carbide power devices and a pioneer in silicon carbide JFETs. The addition of United Silicon Carbide leverages Qorvo’s wide bandgap competencies and expands our power franchise.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Lowe's Companies (LOW) Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings and Revenue Surpass Forecasts; Company Raises Guidance Amid Home Improvement Surge

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) released its third-quarter 2021 sales and earnings results on Nov. 17. The North American home improvement retailer posted earnings and revenue results that beat market forecasts. Before market open this morning, LOW stock gained 3.75% in value. Stronger than Expected Sales and Revenue. Lowe’s total third...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nhbr.com

Vapotherm reports big jump in third-quarter revenue

The latest Covid surge has resulted in another surge of revenue for Vapotherm, the Exeter firm that sells breathing apparatus for health care providers. But because of the sheer expense in fulfilling the orders, increased executive compensation and the expense of moving some production to Mexico means the company has suffered millions of dollars in losses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Lowe's (LOW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

LOW - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 17, before the opening bell. Nevertheless, the bottom line is likely to project growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $21,833 million, indicating a decline of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Announces Operating Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) recently announced operating results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. GAAP total revenues were $248.5 million, and adjusted total revenues were $251.4 million, up 23.7% year-over-year;. GAAP subscriptions revenues were $212.2 million, and adjusted subscriptions revenues were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
chainstoreage.com

Lowe’s maintains momentum with better-than-expected Q3 earnings, sales

Lowe’s Cos. reported a strong third quarter amid increased sales from online and home professionals. The home improvement retailer reported that its earnings totaled $1.90 billion, or $2.73 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29, up from $692 million, or $0.91 a share, in the year-ago period. Analysts had expected $2.35 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

