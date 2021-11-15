ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Infrastructure was once a crashing bore. Now it symbolizes our sick, violent politics.

By Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill this be the last gasp of...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Afghanistan withdrawal: Records reveal IG opposition to Biden admin order to scrub hundreds of online reports

FIRST ON FOX: Records obtained by Fox News show the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) expressed opposition to the Biden administration's order to scrub once-publicly available information on weaponry and training that U.S. officials provided to Afghan security forces in the days leading to the U.S. final withdrawal out of Afghanistan on Aug. 31.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX Carolina

GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political actions

NEW YORK (AP) — In the past week, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a video showing a character with his face killing a figure with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face. Several House Republicans who backed a bipartisan infrastructure bill said they faced threats after their vote. In one voicemail, a caller labeled Rep. Fred Upton a “traitor” and wished death for the Michigan Republican, his family and staff. The response from Republican leaders? Silence. Less than a year after former President Donald Trump’s supporters staged a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the GOP’s refusal to condemn disturbing rhetoric and behavior suggests an unsettling shift. One of the nation’s two major political parties appears increasingly open to some persistent level of violence in discourse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Congressional Budget Office releases report on Biden's Build Back Better bill

The Biden administration's major spending bill is one step closer to a vote in Congress as lawmakers get a report on its cost. Plus, President Biden meets with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian and AP White House reporter Zeke Miller join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Historic shakedown of US taxpayers at UN climate conference

The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions. The leaders appeared to put […]
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Boosters for all adults in US closer with panel meeting set

NEW YORK (AP) — An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend. Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine, but it is not yet […]
HEALTH
AFP

Opening Africa trip, Blinken warns of threats to democracy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday for Africans to be on guard against rising threats to democracy as he began a visit to the continent in key ally Kenya. The Biden administration has embraced Kenya, one of the most longstanding allies of the United States in Africa, and Biden invited Kenyatta as his first African leader to the White House.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy