Migrating Monarchs Soaring at Unbelievable Heights. Monarch Migration has been known to be one of nature’s most spectacular events. Every Fall up to 500,000 monarchs leave the colder regions to seek solace in warmer areas throughout the United States as well as Mexico. Many people here in the Adirondacks are aware of when they first see these beauties in early Summer and when they stop seeing them as fall sets in but have never witnessed the gathering of thousands of monarchs in preparation of their migrating group flight.

MEXICO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO