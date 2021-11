Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/

