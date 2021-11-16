ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Here’s why your old cellphone may be obsolete in 2022

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iM9gv_0cxoDatL00

BOSTON — Seventy-six-year-old Sandra White admits she doesn’t know much about her smartphone.

“I prefer the old ones,” White said. “Half the stuff on here I don’t even use because I don’t know how.”

Up until two years ago, White said she was still using her old flip phone, which she actually prefers.

“I see people my age, old like me, and they’re more used to [the older phones]. They can handle them better. All of this new technology, I admit I can’t keep up with it,” White said.

A lot of older cellphones, including the iPhone 5, iPhone 5S and Samsung Galaxy S4, will become obsolete in 2022 as mobile providers make the switch to 5G networks. The FCC is warning consumers they may not be able to send text messages, access the internet, or make phone calls, including to 911, if they have models that are several years old.

“As mobile carriers seek to upgrade their networks to use the latest technologies, they periodically shut down older services, such as 3G, to free up spectrum and infrastructure to support new services, such as 5G. Similar transitions have happened before,” the FCC said in a release.

According to the FCC, 3G networks could be impacted as early as January 1, 2022. The agency provided a timeline of when carriers will complete shutting down their 3G networks:

  • AT&T announced that it will finish shutting down its 3G network by February 2022.
  • Verizon announced that will finish shutting down its 3G network by December 31, 2022.
  • T-Mobile announced that it will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022 and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. It also announced it will shut down T-Mobile’s 3G UMTS network by July 1, 2022, but has not yet announced a shutdown date for its 2G network.

AT&T posted a list of phones that will work on their network after next year. Verizon and T-Mobile have sections on their website dedicated to helping customers transition to 4G or 5G service plans.

“We worked for the past several years to help those who still have 3G devices transfer to devices capable of accessing the 4G LTE or 5G networks and continue to actively work with remaining 3G customers to migrate them to new devices and technology,” Verizon said in a press release. “As a result of those efforts, we can now report that more than 99% of our customers are using the enhanced features of 4G LTE or 5G, with less than 1% still accessing the 3G network.”

The FCC recommends customers contact their mobile provider for more information about their 3G retirement plan. Carriers may be offering discounted or free upgrades, and some devices may only require a software update.

“It is important to plan now so that you don’t lose connectivity, including the ability to call 911,” the FCC said.

“People who have access to the internet I think take it for granted and kind of assume everybody has access,” said Colin Rhinesmith, an assistant professor at the School of Library and Information Science at Simmons University.

Rhinesmith is also a member of the Boston Digital Equity Fund, a group that uses grants to help people in lower-income communities get smartphones and laptops.

“There’s the cost of internet access, which is expensive, but there’s also—and people forget—the cost of devices,” Rhinesmith said. “The fact that we’re potentially asking folks to invest in new technology--on top of the fact that the internet is already expensive--can be challenging.”

Related
CNET

How to stop spam calls: Every way we know to block annoying robocalls

No matter if you own an iPhone or an Android, you've probably experienced at least one pesky spam call. Although sometimes robocalls look to be from authentic phone numbers, they leave intimidating messages claiming to be from your bank, the IRS or other government agencies. Some even threaten you with jail time over not paying your taxes or student loans. But no matter what the calls say, one thing is for sure: They need to stop.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
#Cellphones#Smartphone#Obsolete#At T#Sprint#G Cdma#T Mobile#G Umts
Phone Arena

Starting tomorrow, switch to T-Mobile and get your phone paid off up to $1,000

Starting tomorrow, October 22nd, T-Mobile is making it easier for Verizon and AT&T customers to switch to the nation's second-largest carrier. T-Mobile, considered the early 5G leader in the states, says that it wants consumers to access the 5G service that they deserve. So beginning on Friday, Verizon and AT&T subscribers can switch to T-Mobile, bring their current handset, and have it paid off up to $1,000 via a virtual prepaid MasterCard.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile blankets 60% of Americans with Ultra Capacity 5G thanks to Sprint's network bands

T-Mobile promised it will offer wider nationwide coverage over its super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network by the end of 2021, and it delivered. The Un-carrier just sent us a presser indicating that its mid-band 5G network now covers 200 million Americans, way ahead of the year's end goal. That's not the even faster mmWave 5G that Verizon calls Ultrawide Band and is also deployed by AT&T, but rather the bands that T-Mobile inherited from Sprint.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

AT&T, Verizon, and Other Phone Companies Are Getting Rid of This

From conveniently connecting us to people across the world to serving as a portable GPS device, our phones are easily one of our most vital resources. And while we all use our devices for similar purposes, many of us stick by a particular phone carrier, like Verizon or AT&T, whether for the faster internet speeds or more reliable customer service. But no matter what service you use, millions of people in the U.S. are about to be affected by a major change, as most providers are planning to get rid of one service. Read on to find out what you may be losing soon.
CELL PHONES
wfla.com

Best cell phones for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.
CELL PHONES
tech.co

Here Are 150 Fake Android Apps to Delete From Your Phone

Google just banned 151 different apps that were all part of a scam campaign called “UltimaSMS.”. Before Google deleted them, the apps had been collectively downloaded more than 10.5 million times, so it's worth checking your phone to make sure you don't have any of them on your own device.
CELL PHONES
Eyewitness News

Changes on the way for those who transfer money on their phones

(WFSB) -- New changes in the new year could have a huge impact for people who transfer money on their phones. For example, those who use apps like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App. “I use Venmo and Cash App,” said Luke Bowerman. Like millions of Americans, young and old, Bowerman...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

T-Mobile will buy these Galaxy phones for you just for switching networks

T-Mobile announced a new limited-time campaign today, wherein it’s willing to pay off the Samsung smartphone you bought from another carrier if you decide to switch networks. T-Mobile will cover your current device payment plan with a virtual prepaid card worth up to $1,000 if you switch networks, and the offer is available for up to 5 lines.
CELL PHONES
KIRO 7 Seattle

What the end of 3G means for your old phones

If you’ve been dragging your feet on replacing your old cell phones, you may want to start looking for a new device now. The FCC said that as early as Jan. 1, some carriers will be turning off their 3G service. AT&T will finish turning off 3G by February. Verizon...
CELL PHONES
actionnewsjax.com

Will 3G Phones Still Work in 2022?

If you have a 3G phone, you may have noticed that your device is gradually losing some of its functionality. In my case (yes, I still have an old 3G model), certain apps no longer are supported. Updates no longer work. And it’s going to get worse. Will My 3G...
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Here’s when your Samsung phone will be updated to Android 12

Earlier today, Samsung began rolling out the final version of One UI 4.0, based on Android 12, to the Galaxy S21 series of devices. And while we know that the company is currently beta testing the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, there are many more devices in Samsung’s lineup that are expected to see the update to Android 12.
CELL PHONES
