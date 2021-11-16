Deandre Ayton Returns Tonight Against Timberwolves

DeAndre Ayton totaled 16 points (8-17 FG), eleven rebounds, one block, and one steal in the Suns’ 123-111 win over the Rockets on Thursday. Ayton double-doubled in the Suns' win over the Rockets, picking up right where he left off before missing the contest against the Cavaliers. He is a talented player who has the kind of upside that could significantly change the outcome of most matches; however, he tends to reach that level sparingly. Ayton could be a great play if looking to build a conservative lineup, as he has a stable and high production floor.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO