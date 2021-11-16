ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Deandre Ayton Returns Tonight Against Timberwolves

SportsGrid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed that starting center Deandre Ayton would return from his five-game absence tonight. Ayton has been out since November 4 with a leg injury but will be back...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Phoenix Suns extend streak with thrilling NBA win over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to nine after prevailing in a close battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96.Chris Paul had 19 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes and Devin Booker top scored for Phoenix with 29, including a free throw with 16.1 seconds left to put the Suns two up.D’Angelo Russell missed a three-pointer for Minnesota with five seconds left on the clock, while Anthony Edwards lost the ball after claiming the rebound as the Timberwolves remain rooted to the bottom of the North-West division.Nikola Jokic scored 35 but the Denver Nuggets fell to the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
brightsideofthesun.com

Ayton remains out, return date unknown

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton (knee contusion/bruise) has missed two of three games since suffering the injury in a game last week, and will likely miss a few more until he can play without pain. Ayton had been on a roll, posting his second career 20-20 game (21 points,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel Fantasy Points#The T Wolves
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (leg) ruled out on Saturday

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (leg) will not play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ayton will sit on Saturday night after Phoenix's star center was ruled out with a leg ailment. Expect JaVale McGee to see more time at the five against a Hawks' team playing with a 99.2 pace.
NBA
fantasypros.com

DeAndre Ayton double-doubles in win over the Rockets

DeAndre Ayton totaled 16 points (8-17 FG), eleven rebounds, one block, and one steal in the Suns’ 123-111 win over the Rockets on Thursday. Ayton double-doubled in the Suns' win over the Rockets, picking up right where he left off before missing the contest against the Cavaliers. He is a talented player who has the kind of upside that could significantly change the outcome of most matches; however, he tends to reach that level sparingly. Ayton could be a great play if looking to build a conservative lineup, as he has a stable and high production floor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
downtowndevil.com

OPINION: Should Deandre Ayton get the max rookie deal?

With the start of the NBA season on the horizon, the Phoenix Suns are at an expiring crossroads when it comes to the future of center Deandre Ayton. The fleeting deadline is Oct. 18 as the Suns and Ayton have hit a standstill over a new deal. Phoenix drafted Ayton with the first overall pick in 2018 in which he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Since then, it’s been quiet in the accolades department for Ayton.
NBA
Sporting News

Why did the Suns draft Deandre Ayton instead of Luka Doncic?

Leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Doncic dominated the discussion. A standout in Europe for years as a kid playing against men, Doncic seemed to be a surefire future NBA star. Debuting for Real Madrid as a 15-year-old, it took all of two seasons as a professional before...
NBA
arizonasports.com

Deandre Ayton misses 5th straight game for Suns due to right leg contusion

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday against the Houston Rockets due to a contusion on his lower right leg. Ayton missed one game because of the injury before returning on Nov. 4. The fourth-year center, however, was ruled out the morning of Saturday’s win versus the Atlanta Hawks because of the same injury after originally not being on the injury report.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Why Kings coach Luke Walton played Bagley against Pistons. Will he play vs. Timberwolves?

Kings coach Luke Walton went big in an effort to resolve his team’s rebounding issues in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Walton said he will probably do the same when the Kings wrap up a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center, and that could mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley III.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Deandre Ayton and DeMar DeRozan Lead Wednesday's Optimal DFS Lineup

As the 2021-22 NBA regular season rolls on, we've already begun to see actionable trends in the world of NBA daily fantasy. Injuries have yielded more opportunities for perhaps lesser-known players and many are excelling in their new roles. This is a promising development for savvy DFS managers out there, as the sharp competitors know there's elite-upside value on the board among these kinds of players. Luckily, there's no need to spend hours on research, as we're here to assist you in assembling your DFS lineup for every night of NBA action all season long.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy