ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

By JOSH FUNK
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett's company made two new investments during the third quarter while trimming its holdings in several drugmakers and financial firms....

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 19th

AOSL - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett Is Selling Stocks—Here's What He's Shedding

Everyone wants to know what Warren Buffett has in his portfolio at all times. After all, the Berkshire Hathaway founder has built a company with a combined market cap of more than $1.26 trillion based on Class A and B common stock. Plus, his own net worth is $104.1 billion, meaning his investing advice could be worth listening to.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett's Investing Strategy: Does He Really Buy the Dip?

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is among the greatest value investors of all time. Recently, the conglomerate released its 13F for the third quarter, which had some surprises. Many investors try to emulate Buffett’s investing strategy. One of the investing strategies that value investors follow is to buy the dip in quality stocks. Does Buffett buy the dips?
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugmakers#Neb#Ap
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
AOL Corp

Is this stock the next Amazon?

Amazon's stock was priced at $18 when it went public in 1997. Today, the stock trades for more than $3,600 as the tech behemoth has cashed in on surging markets such as cloud services and online retail. Veteran tech analyst Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI thinks Uber (UBER) could be...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy