Roughly 60 percent of companies plan on boosting their technologist headcount in the coming year, according to the new 2021 Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report. That’s good news for technologists on the hunt for a new position. Not only will roles open up, but pressure to fill those roles could translate into increased leverage when it comes to negotiating compensation, benefits, and perks. The Harvey Nash Report (done in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology CISR and CIONET) arrives just as the tech unemployment rate hits 2.1 percent, according to a CompTIA analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

