Toyota Introduces New Features for 2022 RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota tweaked the Camry formula for 2021 with small but numerous changes, after the splashy additions of the TRD trim and all-wheel drive in 2020. The 2021 model dropped the base L trim and added an XSE trim that combined the SE’s sportier appearance, suspension, and steering with some of the premium interior features from the XLE. Different trims got revised front fascias so they could be told apart, for those who keep track of Camry design. And Toyota added its latest Toyota’s Safety Sense driver-assist suite, with access to features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights and a rear-seat reminder.

