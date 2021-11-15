ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Introduces New Features for 2022 RAV4 Hybrid

By Automotive Fleet Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota's popular crossover SUV, the RAV4, will come with a new SE Hybrid grade for 2022, as well as multiple exterior and interior upgrades across all grades, the OEM announced on Nov. 12. As the brand celebrates 25 years, the newest iteration of the RAV4 gets a new color...

