I was pondering with a friend last night, do we need new nuclear. And the answer seems to be yes, unless folk can adapt their consumption around the wind, sun and tides – which is possible, but the fact many people can’t be bothered to even spend five minutes sorting their recycling suggests that some percentage of the population will refuse to follow the renewable energy curve as it varies from from day to day.

