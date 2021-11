The Emporia Community received an up-close and personal look at the sights, sounds, and benefits of the Kansas Army National Guard Friday afternoon. Emporia’s Kansas Army National Guard Armory hosted a special open house through the afternoon and early evening hours where residents could view an M1A2 Abrams tank, take the National Guard fitness test, climb a 40-foot rock wall and even get a first-hand look at tank operations through the Abrams Conduct of Fire tank gunner simulator. The event was put on as a precursor to Freedom Fest activities set to take place at Emporia’s All Veterans Memorial Saturday according to Cpt. Spencer Krupp who was on hand for the day’s activities.

13 DAYS AGO