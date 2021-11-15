ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Slightly Menacing Harvard-Themed Threats

By Roving Reporter
Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas anyone ever skipped you in the dhall line? Do your neighbors play obnoxiously loud music at 2 a.m. every night? If so, here is a list of vaguely mean things you can tell them without feeling (completely) morally compromised. 1. “I hope a turkey chases you off campus.”....

Harvard Health

Dining at Harvard

A crucial component of college life is FOOD - where you can get it, what options you have, and whether it's good. These questions can be especially important for low-income students, who disproportionately have to worry about the cost of dining while on campus. Thankfully, Harvard supports low-income students by including the costs of an unlimited meal plan in their financial aid considerations, in addition to providing a few other options for cheap eating.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Carrying the Memory: Handling Death at Harvard

Jordan R. Robbins, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Leverett House. His column “What Some Harvard Students Don't Know …” appears on alternate Thursdays. What some Harvard students might not know is how some students have experienced traumatic loss, impacting their psyche and interaction style with other students. January 2020:...
HARVARD, MA
#Instagram
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
Harvard Crimson

The Philosophy of Leaves

Rachel D. Levy ’22 is an Environmental Science and Public Policy concentrator in Pforzheimer House. Her column “The Experiment of Life” appears on alternate Mondays. Every day, I wake up to the same tree peeking at me through my windows. As if on cue, each morning it comes to life with a burst of wind and greets me with a cheerful wave of its branches like it’s welcoming me into the excitement of a new day. As the leaves began to glow orange in the spirit of the season over the past few weeks, the tree reminded me of the philosophical quality that falling leaves seem to have.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NewsBreak
Education
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Film Archive Student Group Screens Free Films Weekly

A new student group out of the Harvard Film Archive, or HFA, has recently begun organizing free weekly film screenings for Harvard students. While the HFA has been a fixture at Harvard College since 1979, never before has the Archive seen this level of student engagement in its programming. Organized by Tiff A. Rekem ’22 and Ton-Nu Nguyen-Einh ’22 after a particularly engrossing film class taught by Professor Haden Guest, the Harvard Film Archive’s student group works to make cinema accessible for the college’s student body.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard's Tug of War in Allston

Shanivi Srikonda ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Quincy House. Her column “Nooks and Crannies” appears on alternate Wednesdays. Harvard’s new Science and Engineering Complex is an expansive, beautifully constructed building. From the useful makerspaces to the new furniture and appliances, the building is a testament to the innovation and ingenuity that engineering can accomplish. Situated in Allston — a Boston neighborhood located a 20 or so minute walk from Harvard’s River Houses — the SEC represents a visual symbol of Harvard’s expansion into Allston, complete with the near-constant commute of Harvard shuttle buses. This project has been decades in the making, and Harvard has had a long, sometimes contentious, history of expanding its presence in Allston.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘I Missed It So Much’: Adams Dining Hall Reopens, Though Some Fruit Flies Remain

The Adams House dining hall reopened Friday after shutting down for two weeks due to an infestation of fruit flies. Adams Faculty Deans Mercedes C. Becerra ’91 and Salmaan Keshavjee wrote in emails to House residents that Harvard maintenance staff completed repairs to the plumbing under the House kitchen — where a broken pipe in the food composting system served as the apparent source of the infestation — and a pest control company conducted a “fogging operation” to get rid of the flies. Berrera and Keshavjee noted that some flies remain.
ADAMS, MA
Harvard Crimson

Post-Pandemic Technical Theater: Students Readjust to In-Person Roles

Many students who helped with technical elements for fall theater productions — such as "The Pirates of Penzance," pictured here — had no previous technical theater experience. By Madi L. Fabber. Theater productions often rely heavily on the people behind the scenes. However, after more than a year without in-person...
THEATER & DANCE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Dharma Hosts Annual Diwali Celebration

The student organization Dharma held its an annual event to celebrate the South Asian holiday Diwali at the Mather House Faculty Dean residence on Saturday. By Courtesy of Pranav Ganta. Dharma, Harvard’s Hindu students’ association, hosted a prayer service and home-cooked dinner on Saturday evening in celebration of Diwali, the...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘The Feels’ Review: TWICE’s Upbeat Manifestation of Love

TWICE’s most recent single “The Feels” is not only a relatable pop song for teens experiencing first love worldwide, but also very much in line with the vivacious, confident brand that the artists have spent years building up. Since debuting in 2015, the K-pop girl group has built an industry monopoly on bright, bubbly, and cheerful music. “The Feels” is also the group’s first official attempt to extend their brand overseas with an all-English single.
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

How to: Start Your Final Papers Early

So, you finished all your midterms? You’re feeling extra liberated? So relaxed that you spent this entire past weekend… Having fun? Absolutely unacceptable! (Just kidding — relax and remember that school isn’t everything). It’s time to sit down and face reality. You have two papers, a capstone project, a presentation,...
EDUCATION
Harvard Crimson

Memories That Resonate

William Y. Yao '22, a former Crimson Technology Chair, is an Applied Math concentrator in Kirkland House. His column "A Memoir Of Our Own" appears on alternate Tuesdays. These days, I frequent the Dunkin’ across the street from my dorm in Kirkland House because the dining hall’s Fogbuster doesn’t really do the trick for me anymore. Just a few days ago, I was waiting for my coffee with my violin case strapped to my back, en route to rehearsal. A high school student (I surmise), standing six-feet away, cheerily interrupted me from my exhausted mid-week daze.
FUNNY MOMENTS
Harvard Crimson

Finding Home in an Imperfect World: Wet and Kelly Zutrau

A painting student at The Cooper Union, Kelly Zutrau walked past Webster Hall every week and saw names such as Mary J. Blige and Joanna Newsom light up the marquee. Ten years later, her band Wet sold out the venue. However, Zutrau’s story did not begin at Cooper Union or at Webster Hall in 2016; her story — like this article’s — begins in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Salient Opinions Are Signed

Samuel W. Zwickel ’21-22, a former Associate News editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Adams House. Two weeks ago, in the dead of night, flag-adorned tabloids appeared by the dozens in dining halls across campus. Three copies arrived at my door. This issue of the Harvard Salient — a...
UTAH STATE
Harvard Crimson

Integrals, Integration, and Identity

Sasha Agarwal ’25, a Crimson Editorial comper, lives in Pennypacker Hall. “Math 1B, B for the bonding.” We laugh. Our bodies are still recovering from senior years and gap years spent behind a screen while our minds recalibrate to a world of in-person programming and daily math homework — so banal, but so bizarre to a class that spent the last year in an antithesis of banality dictated by Covid-19. As we integrate over 2 a.m. integrals, we discover a way to navigate the superficiality of conversations cut short by schedules and diluted by social ambition. We forge friendships that run deeper than the standard Harvard introduction.
EDUCATION
Harvard Crimson

Capturing Oneself: Photography, Sketches, and Staying True

Henry A. Cerbone ’23, a special concentrator in Ontology of Autonomous Systems, lives in Adams House. His column "Academic Flotsam" appears on alternate Wednesdays. “There are no rules for good photographs, there are only good photographs.” — Ansel Adams. Since my junior year of high school, I have been taking...
PHOTOGRAPHY

