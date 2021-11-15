ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Say What? Collaborative Pop Lyric Generation Using Multitask Transfer Learning

By Naveen Ram, Tanay Gummadi, Rahul Bhethanabotla, Richard J. Savery, Gil Weinberg
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Lyric generation is a popular sub-field of natural language generation that has seen growth in recent years. Pop lyrics are of unique interest due to the genre's unique style and content, in addition to the high level of...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Meta-Voice: Fast few-shot style transfer for expressive voice cloning using meta learning

The task of few-shot style transfer for voice cloning in text-to-speech (TTS) synthesis aims at transferring speaking styles of an arbitrary source speaker to a target speaker's voice using very limited amount of neutral data. This is a very challenging task since the learning algorithm needs to deal with few-shot voice cloning and speaker-prosody disentanglement at the same time. Accelerating the adaptation process for a new target speaker is of importance in real-world applications, but even more challenging. In this paper, we approach to the hard fast few-shot style transfer for voice cloning task using meta learning. We investigate the model-agnostic meta-learning (MAML) algorithm and meta-transfer a pre-trained multi-speaker and multi-prosody base TTS model to be highly sensitive for adaptation with few samples. Domain adversarial training mechanism and orthogonal constraint are adopted to disentangle speaker and prosody representations for effective cross-speaker style transfer. Experimental results show that the proposed approach is able to conduct fast voice cloning using only 5 samples (around 12 second speech data) from a target speaker, with only 100 adaptation steps. Audio samples are available online.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning on Human Decision Models for Uniquely Collaborative AI Teammates

In 2021 the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory held an internal challenge to develop artificially intelligent (AI) agents that could excel at the collaborative card game Hanabi. Agents were evaluated on their ability to play with human players whom the agents had never previously encountered. This study details the development of the agent that won the challenge by achieving a human-play average score of 16.5, outperforming the current state-of-the-art for human-bot Hanabi scores. The winning agent's development consisted of observing and accurately modeling the author's decision making in Hanabi, then training with a behavioral clone of the author. Notably, the agent discovered a human-complementary play style by first mimicking human decision making, then exploring variations to the human-like strategy that led to higher simulated human-bot scores. This work examines in detail the design and implementation of this human compatible Hanabi teammate, as well as the existence and implications of human-complementary strategies and how they may be explored for more successful applications of AI in human machine teams.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyric#Generation#T5#Hai#Machine Learning#Lg#Acm#I 2 7 Journal
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
higherperspectives.com

9-year-old Girl With Autism Starts College With An IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Meet the 9-year-old girl who is making worldwide headlines all the way from Mexico City. The little girl is blowing everyone's mind with her intelligence and academic ability. The best part is that along with her success she is removing the stigma associated with autism and proving to everyone, including herself that not even a developmental disorder can get in the way of strong will and intellect.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Scalable Diverse Model Selection for Accessible Transfer Learning

With the preponderance of pretrained deep learning models available off-the-shelf from model banks today, finding the best weights to fine-tune to your use-case can be a daunting task. Several methods have recently been proposed to find good models for transfer learning, but they either don't scale well to large model banks or don't perform well on the diversity of off-the-shelf models. Ideally the question we want to answer is, "given some data and a source model, can you quickly predict the model's accuracy after fine-tuning?" In this paper, we formalize this setting as "Scalable Diverse Model Selection" and propose several benchmarks for evaluating on this task. We find that existing model selection and transferability estimation methods perform poorly here and analyze why this is the case. We then introduce simple techniques to improve the performance and speed of these algorithms. Finally, we iterate on existing methods to create PARC, which outperforms all other methods on diverse model selection. We have released the benchmarks and method code in hope to inspire future work in model selection for accessible transfer learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Open-Set Crowdsourcing using Multiple-Source Transfer Learning

We raise and define a new crowdsourcing scenario, open set crowdsourcing, where we only know the general theme of an unfamiliar crowdsourcing project, and we don't know its label space, that is, the set of possible labels. This is still a task annotating problem, but the unfamiliarity with the tasks and the label space hampers the modelling of the task and of workers, and also the truth inference. We propose an intuitive solution, OSCrowd. First, OSCrowd integrates crowd theme related datasets into a large source domain to facilitate partial transfer learning to approximate the label space inference of these tasks. Next, it assigns weights to each source domain based on category correlation. After this, it uses multiple-source open set transfer learning to model crowd tasks and assign possible annotations. The label space and annotations given by transfer learning will be used to guide and standardize crowd workers' annotations. We validate OSCrowd in an online scenario, and prove that OSCrowd solves the open set crowdsourcing problem, works better than related crowdsourcing solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Automatic Goal Generation using Dynamical Distance Learning

Reinforcement Learning (RL) agents can learn to solve complex sequential decision making tasks by interacting with the environment. However, sample efficiency remains a major challenge. In the field of multi-goal RL, where agents are required to reach multiple goals to solve complex tasks, improving sample efficiency can be especially challenging. On the other hand, humans or other biological agents learn such tasks in a much more strategic way, following a curriculum where tasks are sampled with increasing difficulty level in order to make gradual and efficient learning progress. In this work, we propose a method for automatic goal generation using a dynamical distance function (DDF) in a self-supervised fashion. DDF is a function which predicts the dynamical distance between any two states within a markov decision process (MDP). With this, we generate a curriculum of goals at the appropriate difficulty level to facilitate efficient learning throughout the training process. We evaluate this approach on several goal-conditioned robotic manipulation and navigation tasks, and show improvements in sample efficiency over a baseline method which only uses random goal sampling.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Object-Centric Representation Learning with Generative Spatial-Temporal Factorization

Learning object-centric scene representations is essential for attaining structural understanding and abstraction of complex scenes. Yet, as current approaches for unsupervised object-centric representation learning are built upon either a stationary observer assumption or a static scene assumption, they often: i) suffer single-view spatial ambiguities, or ii) infer incorrectly or inaccurately object representations from dynamic scenes. To address this, we propose Dynamics-aware Multi-Object Network (DyMON), a method that broadens the scope of multi-view object-centric representation learning to dynamic scenes. We train DyMON on multi-view-dynamic-scene data and show that DyMON learns -- without supervision -- to factorize the entangled effects of observer motions and scene object dynamics from a sequence of observations, and constructs scene object spatial representations suitable for rendering at arbitrary times (querying across time) and from arbitrary viewpoints (querying across space). We also show that the factorized scene representations (w.r.t. objects) support querying about a single object by space and time independently.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Novel TSK Fuzzy System Incorporating Multi-view Collaborative Transfer Learning for Personalized Epileptic EEG Detection

In clinical practice, electroencephalography (EEG) plays an important role in the diagnosis of epilepsy. EEG-based computer-aided diagnosis of epilepsy can greatly improve the ac-curacy of epilepsy detection while reducing the workload of physicians. However, there are many challenges in practical applications for personalized epileptic EEG detection (i.e., training of detection model for a specific person), including the difficulty in extracting effective features from one single view, the undesirable but common scenario of lacking sufficient training data in practice, and the no guarantee of identically distributed training and test data. To solve these problems, we propose a TSK fuzzy system-based epilepsy detection algorithm that integrates multi-view collaborative transfer learning. To address the challenge due to the limitation of single-view features, multi-view learning ensures the diversity of features by extracting them from different views. The lack of training data for building a personalized detection model is tackled by leveraging the knowledge from the source domain (reference scene) to enhance the performance of the target domain (current scene of interest), where mismatch of data distributions between the two domains is resolved with adaption technique based on maximum mean discrepancy. Notably, the transfer learning and multi-view feature extraction are performed at the same time. Furthermore, the fuzzy rules of the TSK fuzzy system equip the model with strong fuzzy logic inference capability. Hence, the proposed method has the potential to detect epileptic EEG signals effectively, which is demonstrated with the positive results from a large number of experiments on the CHB-MIT dataset.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Deep Distilling: automated code generation using explainable deep learning

Human reasoning can distill principles from observed patterns and generalize them to explain and solve novel problems. The most powerful artificial intelligence systems lack explainability and symbolic reasoning ability, and have therefore not achieved supremacy in domains requiring human understanding, such as science or common sense reasoning. Here we introduce deep distilling, a machine learning method that learns patterns from data using explainable deep learning and then condenses it into concise, executable computer code. The code, which can contain loops, nested logical statements, and useful intermediate variables, is equivalent to the neural network but is generally orders of magnitude more compact and human-comprehensible. On a diverse set of problems involving arithmetic, computer vision, and optimization, we show that deep distilling generates concise code that generalizes out-of-distribution to solve problems orders-of-magnitude larger and more complex than the training data. For problems with a known ground-truth rule set, deep distilling discovers the rule set exactly with scalable guarantees. For problems that are ambiguous or computationally intractable, the distilled rules are similar to existing human-derived algorithms and perform at par or better. Our approach demonstrates that unassisted machine intelligence can build generalizable and intuitive rules explaining patterns in large datasets that would otherwise overwhelm human reasoning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning an Adaptive Meta Model-Generator for Incrementally Updating Recommender Systems

Recommender Systems (RSs) in real-world applications often deal with billions of user interactions daily. To capture the most recent trends effectively, it is common to update the model incrementally using only the newly arrived data. However, this may impede the model's ability to retain long-term information due to the potential overfitting and forgetting issues. To address this problem, we propose a novel Adaptive Sequential Model Generation (ASMG) framework, which generates a better serving model from a sequence of historical models via a meta generator. For the design of the meta generator, we propose to employ Gated Recurrent Units (GRUs) to leverage its ability to capture the long-term dependencies. We further introduce some novel strategies to apply together with the GRU meta generator, which not only improve its computational efficiency but also enable more accurate sequential modeling. By instantiating the model-agnostic framework on a general deep learning-based RS model, we demonstrate that our method achieves state-of-the-art performance on three public datasets and one industrial dataset.
SOFTWARE
flaunt.com

FENDI X SKIMS | Celebrating Collaboration with Los Angeles Pop-Up

Through use of light, the boutique utilizes the capsule’s color scheme, surrounding shoppers with the neutral tones that SKIMS has come to be known for as well as pops of bold purple, more reminiscent of FENDI’s bright palette. The immersive experience greets guests with “form-fitting silhouettes,” featuring both Ready-to-Wear and shapewear pieces, including meticulously designed structured leather dress available in eight different earth tones. The collection also offers a range of inclusive sizing for customers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy