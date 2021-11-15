ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimizing Unlicensed Coexistence Network Performance Through Data Learning

By Srikant Manas Kala, Vanlin Sathya, Kunal Dahiya, Teruo Higashino, Hirozumi Yamaguchi
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Unlicensed LTE-WiFi coexistence networks are undergoing consistent densification to meet the rising mobile data demands. With the increase in coexistence network complexity, it is important to study network feature relationships (NFRs) and utilize them to optimize dense coexistence network performance. This work studies NFRs...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

CSG: A stochastic gradient method for a wide class of optimization problems appearing in a machine learning or data-driven context

A recent article introduced thecontinuous stochastic gradient method (CSG) for the efficient solution of a class of stochastic optimization problems. While the applicability of known stochastic gradient type methods is typically limited to expected risk functions, no such limitation exists for CSG. This advantage stems from the computation of design dependent integration weights, allowing for optimal usage of available information and therefore stronger convergence properties. However, the nature of the formula used for these integration weights essentially limited the practical applicability of this method to problems in which stochasticity enters via a low-dimensional and sufficiently simple probability distribution. In this paper we significantly extend the scope of the CSG method by presenting alternative ways to calculate the integration weights. A full convergence analysis for this new variant of the CSG method is presented and its efficiency is demonstrated in comparison to more classical stochastic gradient methods by means of a number of problem classes relevant to stochastic optimization and machine learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimization of the Model Predictive Control Meta-Parameters Through Reinforcement Learning

Model predictive control (MPC) is increasingly being considered for control of fast systems and embedded applications. However, the MPC has some significant challenges for such systems. Its high computational complexity results in high power consumption from the control algorithm, which could account for a significant share of the energy resources in battery-powered embedded systems. The MPC parameters must be tuned, which is largely a trial-and-error process that affects the control performance, the robustness and the computational complexity of the controller to a high degree. In this paper, we propose a novel framework in which any parameter of the control algorithm can be jointly tuned using reinforcement learning(RL), with the goal of simultaneously optimizing the control performance and the power usage of the control algorithm. We propose the novel idea of optimizing the meta-parameters of MPCwith RL, i.e. parameters affecting the structure of the MPCproblem as opposed to the solution to a given problem. Our control algorithm is based on an event-triggered MPC where we learn when the MPC should be re-computed, and a dual mode MPC and linear state feedback control law applied in between MPC computations. We formulate a novel mixture-distribution policy and show that with joint optimization we achieve improvements that do not present themselves when optimizing the same parameters in isolation. We demonstrate our framework on the inverted pendulum control task, reducing the total computation time of the control system by 36% while also improving the control performance by 18.4% over the best-performing MPC baseline.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimizing Number, Placement, and Backhaul Connectivity of Multi-UAV Networks

Multi-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Networks is a promising solution to providing wireless coverage to ground users in challenging rural areas (such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices in farmlands), where the traditional cellular networks are sparse or unavailable. A key challenge in such networks is the 3D placement of all UAV base stations such that the formed Multi-UAV Network (i) utilizes a minimum number of UAVs while ensuring -- (ii) backhaul connectivity directly (or via other UAVs) to the nearby terrestrial base station, and (iii) wireless coverage to all ground users in the area of operation. This joint Backhaul-and-coverage-aware Drone Deployment (BoaRD) problem is largely unaddressed in the literature, and, thus, is the focus of the paper. We first formulate the BoaRD problem as Integer Linear Programming (ILP). However, the problem is NP-hard, and therefore, we propose a low complexity algorithm with a provable performance guarantee to solve the problem efficiently. Our simulation study shows that the Proposed algorithm performs very close to that of the Optimal algorithm (solved using ILP solver) for smaller scenarios. For larger scenarios, the proposed algorithm greatly outperforms the baseline approaches -- backhaul-aware greedy and random algorithm, respectively by up to 17% and 95% in utilizing fewer UAVs while ensuring 100% ground user coverage and backhaul connectivity for all deployed UAVs across all considered simulation setting.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

NeurInt : Learning to Interpolate through Neural ODEs

A wide range of applications require learning image generation models whose latent space effectively captures the high-level factors of variation present in the data distribution. The extent to which a model represents such variations through its latent space can be judged by its ability to interpolate between images smoothly. However, most generative models mapping a fixed prior to the generated images lead to interpolation trajectories lacking smoothness and containing images of reduced quality. In this work, we propose a novel generative model that learns a flexible non-parametric prior over interpolation trajectories, conditioned on a pair of source and target images. Instead of relying on deterministic interpolation methods (such as linear or spherical interpolation in latent space), we devise a framework that learns a distribution of trajectories between two given images using Latent Second-Order Neural Ordinary Differential Equations. Through a hybrid combination of reconstruction and adversarial losses, the generator is trained to map the sampled points from these trajectories to sequences of realistic images that smoothly transition from the source to the target image. Through comprehensive qualitative and quantitative experiments, we demonstrate our approach's effectiveness in generating images of improved quality as well as its ability to learn a diverse distribution over smooth interpolation trajectories for any pair of real source and target images.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimized fermionic SWAP networks with equivalent circuit averaging for QAOA

Akel Hashim, Rich Rines, Victory Omole, Ravi K. Naik, John Mark Kreikebaum, David I. Santiago, Frederic T. Chong, Irfan Siddiqi, Pranav Gokhale. The fermionic SWAP network is a qubit routing sequence that can be used to efficiently execute the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA). Even with a minimally-connected topology on an n-qubit processor, this routing sequence enables O(n^2) operations to execute in O(n) steps. In this work, we optimize the execution of fermionic SWAP networks for QAOA through two techniques. First, we take advantage of an overcomplete set of native hardware operations in order to decompose the relevant quantum gates in a manner which minimizes circuit depth and maximizes the gate cancellation. Second, we introduce Equivalent Circuit Averaging, which randomizes over degrees of freedom in the quantum circuit compilation to reduce the impact of systematic coherent errors. Our techniques are experimentally validated on the Advanced Quantum Testbed through the execution of QAOA circuits for finding the ground state of two- and four-node Sherrington-Kirkpatrick spin-glass models with various randomly sampled parameters. We observe a ~60% average reduction in error (total variation distance) for QAOA of depth p = 1 on four transmon qubits on a superconducting quantum processor.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Performance of Queueing Models for MISO Content-Centric Networks

MISO networks have garnered attention in wireless content-centric networks due to the additional degrees of freedoms they provide. Several beamforming techniques such as NOMA, OMA, SDMA and Rate splitting have been proposed for such networks. These techniques utilise the redundancy in the content requests across users and leverage the spatial multicast and multiplexing gains of multi-antenna transmit beamforming to improve the content delivery rate. However, queueing delays and user traffic dynamics which significantly affect the performance of these schemes, have generally been ignored. We study queueing delays in the downlink for several scheduling and beamforming schemes in content-centric networks, with one base-station possessing multiple transmit antennas. These schemes are studied along with a recently proposed Simple Multicast Queue, to improve the delay performance of the network. This work is particularly relevant for content delivery in 5G and eMBB networks.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Handling Missing data in Machine Learning

How to deal with missing data while building ML models. In real-world (tabular) data-sets, you will often realize that not all features will be available for all of your rows. Learning to deal with this phenomenon will allow you to still make use of your data-set even when some data is missing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

BlueFog: Make Decentralized Algorithms Practical for Optimization and Deep Learning

Decentralized algorithm is a form of computation that achieves a global goal through local dynamics that relies on low-cost communication between directly-connected agents. On large-scale optimization tasks involving distributed datasets, decentralized algorithms have shown strong, sometimes superior, performance over distributed algorithms with a central node. Recently, developing decentralized algorithms for deep learning has attracted great attention. They are considered as low-communication-overhead alternatives to those using a parameter server or the Ring-Allreduce protocol. However, the lack of an easy-to-use and efficient software package has kept most decentralized algorithms merely on paper. To fill the gap, we introduce BlueFog, a python library for straightforward, high-performance implementations of diverse decentralized algorithms. Based on a unified abstraction of various communication operations, BlueFog offers intuitive interfaces to implement a spectrum of decentralized algorithms, from those using a static, undirected graph for synchronous operations to those using dynamic and directed graphs for asynchronous operations. BlueFog also adopts several system-level acceleration techniques to further optimize the performance on the deep learning tasks. On mainstream DNN training tasks, BlueFog reaches a much higher throughput and achieves an overall $1.2\times \sim 1.8\times$ speedup over Horovod, a state-of-the-art distributed deep learning package based on Ring-Allreduce. BlueFog is open source at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

BLOOM-Net: Blockwise Optimization for Masking Networks Toward Scalable and Efficient Speech Enhancement

In this paper, we present a blockwise optimization method for masking-based networks (BLOOM-Net) for training scalable speech enhancement networks. Here, we design our network with a residual learning scheme and train the internal separator blocks sequentially to obtain a scalable masking-based deep neural network for speech enhancement. Its scalability lets it adjust the run-time complexity based on the test-time resource constraints: once deployed, the model can alter its complexity dynamically depending on the test time environment. To this end, we modularize our models in that they can flexibly accommodate varying needs for enhancement performance and constraints on the resources, incurring minimal memory or training overhead due to the added scalability. Our experiments on speech enhancement demonstrate that the proposed blockwise optimization method achieves the desired scalability with only a slight performance degradation compared to corresponding models trained end-to-end.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Deriving Business Value Through Data Governance

Growing companies often find themselves floating on an “ocean” of underutilized or misused data – data that doesn’t reach the people who would most benefit from it or reaches them at the wrong time. Preventing these issues is one of the primary objectives of Data Governance. It helps companies keep their customers satisfied with their products and services by boiling down this ocean of data to actionable items that are delivered to the right person at the right time. Data will only continue to grow as an economy, and Data Governance is the key that unlocks the door to future growth.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Labeling Data with Complex Networks

The amount of available data is growing quickly, which, on one hand, is excellent for Machine Learning models and practitioners since will allow for the development of novel solutions in the area. On the other hand, most of this data is not labeled and the labeling process is usually expensive and cumbersome [1].
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Topic-aware latent models for representation learning on networks

Network representation learning (NRL) methods have received significant attention over the last years thanks to their success in several graph analysis problems, including node classification, link prediction, and clustering. Such methods aim to map each vertex of the network into a low-dimensional space in a way that the structural information of the network is preserved. Of particular interest are methods based on random walks; such methods transform the network into a collection of node sequences, aiming to learn node representations by predicting the context of each node within the sequence. In this paper, we introduce TNE, a generic framework to enhance the embeddings of nodes acquired by means of random walk-based approaches with topic-based information. Similar to the concept of topical word embeddings in Natural Language Processing, the proposed model first assigns each node to a latent community with the favor of various statistical graph models and community detection methods and then learns the enhanced topic-aware representations. We evaluate our methodology in two downstream tasks: node classification and link prediction. The experimental results demonstrate that by incorporating node and community embeddings, we are able to outperform widely-known baseline NRL models.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Competitive Performance for Data Centers and Large Campuses

Miercom, an independent network and security testing organization, put our PA-5450 Series Next-Generation Firewall and a similarly priced Fortinet firewall through rigorous testing, and the report results are clear:. The PA-5450 Series maintained predictable throughput while Fortinet showed significant performance degradation with services on. The PA-5450 Series offers up to...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Spiking Neuron Synaptic Plasticity Model Optimized for Unsupervised Learning

Spiking neural networks (SNN) are considered as a perspective basis for performing all kinds of learning tasks - unsupervised, supervised and reinforcement learning. Learning in SNN is implemented through synaptic plasticity - the rules which determine dynamics of synaptic weights depending usually on activity of the pre- and post-synaptic neurons. Diversity of various learning regimes assumes that different forms of synaptic plasticity may be most efficient for, for example, unsupervised and supervised learning, as it is observed in living neurons demonstrating many kinds of deviations from the basic spike timing dependent plasticity (STDP) model. In the present paper, we formulate specific requirements to plasticity rules imposed by unsupervised learning problems and construct a novel plasticity model generalizing STDP and satisfying these requirements. This plasticity model serves as main logical component of the novel supervised learning algorithm called SCoBUL (Spike Correlation Based Unsupervised Learning) proposed in this work. We also present the results of computer simulation experiments confirming efficiency of these synaptic plasticity rules and the algorithm SCoBUL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Tensor network to learn the wavefunction of data

How many different ways are there to handwrite digit 3? To quantify this question imagine extending a dataset of handwritten digits MNIST by sampling additional images until they start repeating. We call the collection of all resulting images of digit 3 the "full set." To study the properties of the full set we introduce a tensor network architecture which simultaneously accomplishes both classification (discrimination) and sampling tasks. Qualitatively, our trained network represents the indicator function of the full set. It therefore can be used to characterize the data itself. We illustrate that by studying the full sets associated with the digits of MNIST.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Symmetry-driven link prediction in networks through pseudobalanced coloring optimization

Symmetries found through automorphisms or graph fibrations provide important insights in network analysis. Symmetries identify clusters of robust synchronization in the network which improves the understanding of the functionality of complex biological systems. Network symmetries can be determined by finding a balanced coloring of the graph, which is a node partition in which each cluster of nodes receives the same information (color) from the rest of the graph. Networks based on real systems, however, are built on experimental data which are inherently incomplete, due to missing links, collection errors, and natural variations within specimens of the same biological species. Therefore, a method to find pseudosymmetries and repair networks based on those symmetries is important when analyzing real world networks. In this paper we introduce the pseudobalanced coloring (PBCIP) problem, and provide an integer programming formulation which (a) calculates a pseudobalanced coloring of the graph taking into account the missing data, and (b) optimally repairs the graph with the minimal number of added/removed edges to maximize the symmetry of the graph. We apply our formulation to the C. elegans connectome to find pseudocoloring and the optimal graph repair. Our solution compares well with a manually curated ground-truth C. elegans graph as well as solutions generated by other methods of missing link prediction. Furthermore, we provide an extension of the algorithm using Bender's decomposition that allows our formulation to be applied to larger networks.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Building Better Data Storytelling Through Digital Transformation

Hunter Madeley, CEO Vena. What’s your favorite story? Is it a classic novel from a beloved author or a classic Steven Spielberg movie? Maybe it’s an anecdote you like to share with friends?. It’s probably hard to choose a favorite. Storytelling, after all, is an integral part of what it...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Designing the optimal iteration loop for AI data (VB Live)

Looking for practical insights on improving your training data pipeline and getting machine learning models to production-level performance fast? Join industry leaders for an in-depth discussion on how to best structure your training data pipeline and create the optimal iteration loop for production AI in this VB Live event. Register...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fast Company

Revolutionizing remote learning through augmented reality

The growth of augmented reality (AR) is immense—millions of people use AR functionality every day to access facial filters, visualizations, and games. It’s important to remember, though, that AR is still an emerging technology and we have only started to scratch the surface of what’s possible on our mobile phones. With four billion camera-enabled mobile devices around the world, the opportunities are staggering.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Optimization of Chiral Photonic Nanostructures: Evolution- and Neural Network-Based Design

Chiral photonics opens new pathways to manipulate light-matter interactions and tailor the optical response of meta-surfaces and -materials by nanostructuring nontrivial patterns. Chirality of matter, such as that of molecules, and light, which in the simplest case is given by the handedness of circular polarization, have attracted much attention for applications in chemistry, nanophotonics and optical information processing. We report the design of chiral photonic structures using two machine learning methods, the evolutionary algorithm and neural network approach, for rapid and efficient optimization of optical properties for dielectric metasurfaces. The design recipes obtained for visible light in the range of transition-metal dichalcogenide exciton resonances show a frequency-dependent modification in the reflected light's degree of circular polarization, that is represented by the difference between left- and right-circularly polarized intensity. Our results suggest the facile fabrication and characterization of optical nanopatterned reflectors for chirality-sensitive light-matter coupling scenarios employing tungsten disulfide as possible active material with features such as valley Hall effect and optical valley coherence.
COMPUTERS

