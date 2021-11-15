ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Randomized Classifiers vs Human Decision-Makers: Trustworthy AI May Have to Act Randomly and Society Seems to Accept This

By Gábor Erdélyi, Olivia J. Erdélyi, Vladimir Estivill-Castro
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

As \emph{artificial intelligence} (AI) systems are increasingly involved in decisions affecting our lives, ensuring that automated decision-making is fair and ethical has become a top priority. Intuitively, we feel that akin to human decisions, judgments of artificial agents should necessarily be grounded in some moral principles. Yet a decision-maker (whether human...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Governance of Ethical and Trustworthy AI Systems: Research Gaps in the ECCOLA Method

Mamia Agbese, Hanna-Kaisa Alanen, Jani Antikainen, Erika Halme, Hannakaisa Isomäki, Marianna Jantunen, Kai-Kristian Kemell, Rebekah Rousi, Heidi Vainio-Pekka, Ville Vakkuri. Advances in machine learning (ML) technologies have greatly improved Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. As a result, AI systems have become ubiquitous, with their application prevalent in virtually all sectors. However, AI systems have prompted ethical concerns, especially as their usage crosses boundaries in sensitive areas such as healthcare, transportation, and security. As a result, users are calling for better AI governance practices in ethical AI systems. Therefore, AI development methods are encouraged to foster these practices. This research analyzes the ECCOLA method for developing ethical and trustworthy AI systems to determine if it enables AI governance in development processes through ethical practices. The results demonstrate that while ECCOLA fully facilitates AI governance in corporate governance practices in all its processes, some of its practices do not fully foster data governance and information governance practices. This indicates that the method can be further improved.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning on Human Decision Models for Uniquely Collaborative AI Teammates

In 2021 the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory held an internal challenge to develop artificially intelligent (AI) agents that could excel at the collaborative card game Hanabi. Agents were evaluated on their ability to play with human players whom the agents had never previously encountered. This study details the development of the agent that won the challenge by achieving a human-play average score of 16.5, outperforming the current state-of-the-art for human-bot Hanabi scores. The winning agent's development consisted of observing and accurately modeling the author's decision making in Hanabi, then training with a behavioral clone of the author. Notably, the agent discovered a human-complementary play style by first mimicking human decision making, then exploring variations to the human-like strategy that led to higher simulated human-bot scores. This work examines in detail the design and implementation of this human compatible Hanabi teammate, as well as the existence and implications of human-complementary strategies and how they may be explored for more successful applications of AI in human machine teams.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LAnoBERT : System Log Anomaly Detection based on BERT Masked Language Model

The system log generated in a computer system refers to large-scale data that are collected simultaneously and used as the basic data for determining simple errors and detecting external adversarial intrusion or the abnormal behaviors of insiders. The aim of system log anomaly detection is to promptly identify anomalies while minimizing human intervention, which is a critical problem in the industry. Previous studies performed anomaly detection through algorithms after converting various forms of log data into a standardized template using a parser. These methods involved generating a template for refining the log key. Particularly, a template corresponding to a specific event should be defined in advance for all the log data using which the information within the log key may get this http URL this study, we propose LAnoBERT, a parser free system log anomaly detection method that uses the BERT model, exhibiting excellent natural language processing performance. The proposed method, LAnoBERT, learns the model through masked language modeling, which is a BERT-based pre-training method, and proceeds with unsupervised learning-based anomaly detection using the masked language modeling loss function per log key word during the inference process. LAnoBERT achieved better performance compared to previous methodology in an experiment conducted using benchmark log datasets, HDFS, and BGL, and also compared to certain supervised learning-based models.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardization#Ai#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Assessing Social Determinants-Related Performance Bias of Machine Learning Models: A case of Hyperchloremia Prediction in ICU Population

Machine learning in medicine leverages the wealth of healthcare data to extract knowledge, facilitate clinical decision-making, and ultimately improve care delivery. However, ML models trained on datasets that lack demographic diversity could yield suboptimal performance when applied to the underrepresented populations (e.g. ethnic minorities, lower social-economic status), thus perpetuating health disparity. In this study, we evaluated four classifiers built to predict Hyperchloremia - a condition that often results from aggressive fluids administration in the ICU population - and compared their performance in racial, gender, and insurance subgroups. We observed that adding social determinants features in addition to the lab-based ones improved model performance on all patients. The subgroup testing yielded significantly different AUC scores in 40 out of the 44 model-subgroup, suggesting disparities when applying ML models to social determinants subgroups. We urge future researchers to design models that proactively adjust for potential biases and include subgroup reporting in their studies.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

SimpleTrack: Understanding and Rethinking 3D Multi-object Tracking

3D multi-object tracking (MOT) has witnessed numerous novel benchmarks and approaches in recent years, especially those under the "tracking-by-detection" paradigm. Despite their progress and usefulness, an in-depth analysis of their strengths and weaknesses is not yet available. In this paper, we summarize current 3D MOT methods into a unified framework by decomposing them into four constituent parts: pre-processing of detection, association, motion model, and life cycle management. We then ascribe the failure cases of existing algorithms to each component and investigate them in detail. Based on the analyses, we propose corresponding improvements which lead to a strong yet simple baseline: SimpleTrack. Comprehensive experimental results on Waymo Open Dataset and nuScenes demonstrate that our final method could achieve new state-of-the-art results with minor modifications.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

You Only Sample (Almost) Once: Linear Cost Self-Attention Via Bernoulli Sampling

Transformer-based models are widely used in natural language processing (NLP). Central to the transformer model is the self-attention mechanism, which captures the interactions of token pairs in the input sequences and depends quadratically on the sequence length. Training such models on longer sequences is expensive. In this paper, we show that a Bernoulli sampling attention mechanism based on Locality Sensitive Hashing (LSH), decreases the quadratic complexity of such models to linear. We bypass the quadratic cost by considering self-attention as a sum of individual tokens associated with Bernoulli random variables that can, in principle, be sampled at once by a single hash (although in practice, this number may be a small constant). This leads to an efficient sampling scheme to estimate self-attention which relies on specific modifications of LSH (to enable deployment on GPU architectures). We evaluate our algorithm on the GLUE benchmark with standard 512 sequence length where we see favorable performance relative to a standard pretrained Transformer. On the Long Range Arena (LRA) benchmark, for evaluating performance on long sequences, our method achieves results consistent with softmax self-attention but with sizable speed-ups and memory savings and often outperforms other efficient self-attention methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
arxiv.org

Edge-preserving Domain Adaptation for semantic segmentation of Medical Images

Domain Adaptation is a technique to address the lack of massive amounts of labeled data in unseen environments. Unsupervised domain adaptation is proposed to adapt a model to new modalities using solely labeled source data and unlabeled target domain data. Though many image-spaces domain adaptation methods have been proposed to capture pixel-level domain-shift, such techniques may fail to maintain high-level semantic information for the segmentation task. For the case of biomedical images, fine details such as blood vessels can be lost during the image transformation operations between domains. In this work, we propose a model that adapts between domains using cycle-consistent loss while maintaining edge details of the original images by enforcing an edge-based loss during the adaptation process. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm by comparing it to other approaches on two eye fundus vessels segmentation datasets. We achieve 1.1 to 9.2 increment in DICE score compared to the SOTA and ~5.2 increments compared to a vanilla CycleGAN implementation.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

DIVA: Dataset Derivative of a Learning Task

We present a method to compute the derivative of a learning task with respect to a dataset. A learning task is a function from a training set to the validation error, which can be represented by a trained deep neural network (DNN). The "dataset derivative" is a linear operator, computed around the trained model, that informs how perturbations of the weight of each training sample affect the validation error, usually computed on a separate validation dataset. Our method, DIVA (Differentiable Validation) hinges on a closed-form differentiable expression of the leave-one-out cross-validation error around a pre-trained DNN. Such expression constitutes the dataset derivative. DIVA could be used for dataset auto-curation, for example removing samples with faulty annotations, augmenting a dataset with additional relevant samples, or rebalancing. More generally, DIVA can be used to optimize the dataset, along with the parameters of the model, as part of the training process without the need for a separate validation dataset, unlike bi-level optimization methods customary in AutoML. To illustrate the flexibility of DIVA, we report experiments on sample auto-curation tasks such as outlier rejection, dataset extension, and automatic aggregation of multi-modal data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection

Existing real-time text detectors reconstruct text contours by shrink-masks directly, which simplifies the framework and can make the model run fast. However, the strong dependence on predicted shrink-masks leads to unstable detection results. Moreover, the discrimination of shrink-masks is a pixelwise prediction task. Supervising the network by shrink-masks only will lose much semantic context, which leads to the false detection of shrink-masks. To address these problems, we construct an efficient text detection network, Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection (ASMTD), which improves the accuracy during training and reduces the complexity of the inference process. At first, the Adaptive Shrink-Mask (ASM) is proposed to represent texts by shrink-masks and independent adaptive offsets. It weakens the coupling of texts to shrink-masks, which improves the robustness of detection results. Then, the Super-pixel Window (SPW) is designed to supervise the network. It utilizes the surroundings of each pixel to improve the reliability of predicted shrink-masks and does not appear during testing. In the end, a lightweight feature merging branch is constructed to reduce the computational cost. As demonstrated in the experiments, our method is superior to existing state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods in both detection accuracy and speed on multiple benchmarks.
SOFTWARE
Design Week

Human vs algorithm: how AI is impacting type design

Generative technology plays an important role in typography, but it will have to balance human creativity, argues The TypoCircle chairwoman Louise Sloper. In his 1991 book Typography Now, Rick Poynor noted, “In the age of the desktop computer… type has acquired an ease of manipulation and, potentially, a lack of conceptual boundaries unimaginable only a few years ago.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Successor Feature Landmarks for Long-Horizon Goal-Conditioned Reinforcement Learning

Operating in the real-world often requires agents to learn about a complex environment and apply this understanding to achieve a breadth of goals. This problem, known as goal-conditioned reinforcement learning (GCRL), becomes especially challenging for long-horizon goals. Current methods have tackled this problem by augmenting goal-conditioned policies with graph-based planning algorithms. However, they struggle to scale to large, high-dimensional state spaces and assume access to exploration mechanisms for efficiently collecting training data. In this work, we introduce Successor Feature Landmarks (SFL), a framework for exploring large, high-dimensional environments so as to obtain a policy that is proficient for any goal. SFL leverages the ability of successor features (SF) to capture transition dynamics, using it to drive exploration by estimating state-novelty and to enable high-level planning by abstracting the state-space as a non-parametric landmark-based graph. We further exploit SF to directly compute a goal-conditioned policy for inter-landmark traversal, which we use to execute plans to "frontier" landmarks at the edge of the explored state space. We show in our experiments on MiniGrid and ViZDoom that SFL enables efficient exploration of large, high-dimensional state spaces and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines on long-horizon GCRL tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Recurrent Variational Network: A Deep Learning Inverse Problem Solver applied to the task of Accelerated MRI Reconstruction

Magnetic Resonance Imaging can produce detailed images of the anatomy and physiology of the human body that can assist doctors in diagnosing and treating pathologies such as tumours. However, MRI suffers from very long acquisition times that make it susceptible to patient motion artifacts and limit its potential to deliver dynamic treatments. Conventional approaches such as Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing allow for an increase in MRI acquisition speed by reconstructing MR images by acquiring less MRI data using multiple receiver coils. Recent advancements in Deep Learning combined with Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing techniques have the potential to produce high-fidelity reconstructions from highly accelerated MRI data. In this work we present a novel Deep Learning-based Inverse Problem solver applied to the task of accelerated MRI reconstruction, called Recurrent Variational Network (RecurrentVarNet) by exploiting the properties of Convolution Recurrent Networks and unrolled algorithms for solving Inverse Problems. The RecurrentVarNet consists of multiple blocks, each responsible for one unrolled iteration of the gradient descent optimization algorithm for solving inverse problems. Contrary to traditional approaches, the optimization steps are performed in the observation domain ($k$-space) instead of the image domain. Each recurrent block of RecurrentVarNet refines the observed $k$-space and is comprised of a data consistency term and a recurrent unit which takes as input a learned hidden state and the prediction of the previous block. Our proposed method achieves new state of the art qualitative and quantitative reconstruction results on 5-fold and 10-fold accelerated data from a public multi-channel brain dataset, outperforming previous conventional and deep learning-based approaches. We will release all models code and baselines on our public repository.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Causal Forecasting:Generalization Bounds for Autoregressive Models

Leena Chennuru Vankadara, Philipp Michael Faller, Lenon Minorics, Debarghya Ghoshdastidar, Dominik Janzing. Despite the increasing relevance of forecasting methods, the causal implications of these algorithms remain largely unexplored. This is concerning considering that, even under simplifying assumptions such as causal sufficiency, the statistical risk of a model can differ significantly from its \textit{causal risk}. Here, we study the problem of *causal generalization* -- generalizing from the observational to interventional distributions -- in forecasting. Our goal is to find answers to the question: How does the efficacy of an autoregressive (VAR) model in predicting statistical associations compare with its ability to predict under interventions?
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TransMix: Attend to Mix for Vision Transformers

Mixup-based augmentation has been found to be effective for generalizing models during training, especially for Vision Transformers (ViTs) since they can easily overfit. However, previous mixup-based methods have an underlying prior knowledge that the linearly interpolated ratio of targets should be kept the same as the ratio proposed in input interpolation. This may lead to a strange phenomenon that sometimes there is no valid object in the mixed image due to the random process in augmentation but there is still response in the label space. To bridge such gap between the input and label spaces, we propose TransMix, which mixes labels based on the attention maps of Vision Transformers. The confidence of the label will be larger if the corresponding input image is weighted higher by the attention map. TransMix is embarrassingly simple and can be implemented in just a few lines of code without introducing any extra parameters and FLOPs to ViT-based models. Experimental results show that our method can consistently improve various ViT-based models at scales on ImageNet classification. After pre-trained with TransMix on ImageNet, the ViT-based models also demonstrate better transferability to semantic segmentation, object detection and instance segmentation. TransMix also exhibits to be more robust when evaluating on 4 different benchmarks. Code will be made publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

There is no Double-Descent in Random Forests

Random Forests (RFs) are among the state-of-the-art in machine learning and offer excellent performance with nearly zero parameter tuning. Remarkably, RFs seem to be impervious to overfitting even though their basic building blocks are well-known to overfit. Recently, a broadly received study argued that a RF exhibits a so-called double-descent curve: First, the model overfits the data in a u-shaped curve and then, once a certain model complexity is reached, it suddenly improves its performance again. In this paper, we challenge the notion that model capacity is the correct tool to explain the success of RF and argue that the algorithm which trains the model plays a more important role than previously thought. We show that a RF does not exhibit a double-descent curve but rather has a single descent. Hence, it does not overfit in the classic sense. We further present a RF variation that also does not overfit although its decision boundary approximates that of an overfitted DT. Similar, we show that a DT which approximates the decision boundary of a RF will still overfit. Last, we study the diversity of an ensemble as a tool the estimate its performance. To do so, we introduce Negative Correlation Forest (NCForest) which allows for precise control over the diversity in the ensemble. We show, that the diversity and the bias indeed have a crucial impact on the performance of the RF. Having too low diversity collapses the performance of the RF into a a single tree, whereas having too much diversity means that most trees do not produce correct outputs anymore. However, in-between these two extremes we find a large range of different trade-offs with all roughly equal performance. Hence, the specific trade-off between bias and diversity does not matter as long as the algorithm reaches this good trade-off regime.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

DeepGuard: A Framework for Safeguarding Autonomous Driving Systems from Inconsistent Behavior

The deep neural networks (DNNs)based autonomous driving systems (ADSs) are expected to reduce road accidents and improve safety in the transportation domain as it removes the factor of human error from driving tasks. The DNN based ADS sometimes may exhibit erroneous or unexpected behaviors due to unexpected driving conditions which may cause accidents. It is not possible to generalize the DNN model performance for all driving conditions. Therefore, the driving conditions that were not considered during the training of the ADS may lead to unpredictable consequences for the safety of autonomous vehicles. This study proposes an autoencoder and time series analysis based anomaly detection system to prevent the safety critical inconsistent behavior of autonomous vehicles at runtime. Our approach called DeepGuard consists of two components. The first component, the inconsistent behavior predictor, is based on an autoencoder and time series analysis to reconstruct the driving scenarios. Based on reconstruction error and threshold it determines the normal and unexpected driving scenarios and predicts potential inconsistent behavior. The second component provides on the fly safety guards, that is, it automatically activates healing strategies to prevent inconsistencies in the behavior. We evaluated the performance of DeepGuard in predicting the injected anomalous driving scenarios using already available open sourced DNN based ADSs in the Udacity simulator. Our simulation results show that the best variant of DeepGuard can predict up to 93 percent on the CHAUFFEUR ADS, 83 percent on DAVE2 ADS, and 80 percent of inconsistent behavior on the EPOCH ADS model, outperforming SELFORACLE and DeepRoad. Overall, DeepGuard can prevent up to 89 percent of all predicted inconsistent behaviors of ADS by executing predefined safety guards.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy