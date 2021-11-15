ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Delayed Feedback in Episodic Reinforcement Learning

By Benjamin Howson, Ciara Pike-Burke, Sarah Filippi
 5 days ago

There are many provably efficient algorithms for episodic reinforcement learning. However, these algorithms are built under the assumption that the sequences of states, actions and rewards associated with each episode arrive immediately, allowing policy updates...

Dealing with the Unknown: Pessimistic Offline Reinforcement Learning

Reinforcement Learning (RL) has been shown effective in domains where the agent can learn policies by actively interacting with its operating environment. However, if we change the RL scheme to offline setting where the agent can only update its policy via static datasets, one of the major issues in offline reinforcement learning emerges, i.e. distributional shift. We propose a Pessimistic Offline Reinforcement Learning (PessORL) algorithm to actively lead the agent back to the area where it is familiar by manipulating the value function. We focus on problems caused by out-of-distribution (OOD) states, and deliberately penalize high values at states that are absent in the training dataset, so that the learned pessimistic value function lower bounds the true value anywhere within the state space. We evaluate the PessORL algorithm on various benchmark tasks, where we show that our method gains better performance by explicitly handling OOD states, when compared to those methods merely considering OOD actions.
On Assessing The Safety of Reinforcement Learning algorithms Using Formal Methods

The increasing adoption of Reinforcement Learning in safety-critical systems domains such as autonomous vehicles, health, and aviation raises the need for ensuring their safety. Existing safety mechanisms such as adversarial training, adversarial detection, and robust learning are not always adapted to all disturbances in which the agent is deployed. Those disturbances include moving adversaries whose behavior can be unpredictable by the agent, and as a matter of fact harmful to its learning. Ensuring the safety of critical systems also requires methods that give formal guarantees on the behaviour of the agent evolving in a perturbed environment. It is therefore necessary to propose new solutions adapted to the learning challenges faced by the agent. In this paper, first we generate adversarial agents that exhibit flaws in the agent's policy by presenting moving adversaries. Secondly, We use reward shaping and a modified Q-learning algorithm as defense mechanisms to improve the agent's policy when facing adversarial perturbations. Finally, probabilistic model checking is employed to evaluate the effectiveness of both mechanisms. We have conducted experiments on a discrete grid world with a single agent facing non-learning and learning adversaries. Our results show a diminution in the number of collisions between the agent and the adversaries. Probabilistic model checking provides lower and upper probabilistic bounds regarding the agent's safety in the adversarial environment.
Batch Reinforcement Learning from Crowds

A shortcoming of batch reinforcement learning is its requirement for rewards in data, thus not applicable to tasks without reward functions. Existing settings for lack of reward, such as behavioral cloning, rely on optimal demonstrations collected from humans. Unfortunately, extensive expertise is required for ensuring optimality, which hinder the acquisition of large-scale data for complex tasks. This paper addresses the lack of reward in a batch reinforcement learning setting by learning a reward function from preferences. Generating preferences only requires a basic understanding of a task. Being a mental process, generating preferences is faster than performing demonstrations. So preferences can be collected at scale from non-expert humans using crowdsourcing. This paper tackles a critical challenge that emerged when collecting data from non-expert humans: the noise in preferences. A novel probabilistic model is proposed for modelling the reliability of labels, which utilizes labels collaboratively. Moreover, the proposed model smooths the estimation with a learned reward function. Evaluation on Atari datasets demonstrates the effectiveness of the proposed model, followed by an ablation study to analyze the relative importance of the proposed ideas.
Spatially and Seamlessly Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning for State Space and Policy space in Autonomous Driving

Despite advances in hierarchical reinforcement learning, its applications to path planning in autonomous driving on highways are challenging. One reason is that conventional hierarchical reinforcement learning approaches are not amenable to autonomous driving due to its riskiness: the agent must move avoiding multiple obstacles such as other agents that are highly unpredictable, thus safe regions are small, scattered, and changeable over time. To overcome this challenge, we propose a spatially hierarchical reinforcement learning method for state space and policy space. The high-level policy selects not only behavioral sub-policy but also regions to pay mind to in state space and for outline in policy space. Subsequently, the low-level policy elaborates the short-term goal position of the agent within the outline of the region selected by the high-level command. The network structure and optimization suggested in our method are as concise as those of single-level methods. Experiments on the environment with various shapes of roads showed that our method finds the nearly optimal policies from early episodes, outperforming a baseline hierarchical reinforcement learning method, especially in narrow and complex roads. The resulting trajectories on the roads were similar to those of human strategies on the behavioral planning level.
DeCOM: Decomposed Policy for Constrained Cooperative Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning

In recent years, multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) has presented impressive performance in various applications. However, physical limitations, budget restrictions, and many other factors usually impose \textit{constraints} on a multi-agent system (MAS), which cannot be handled by traditional MARL frameworks. Specifically, this paper focuses on constrained MASes where agents work \textit{cooperatively} to maximize the expected team-average return under various constraints on expected team-average costs, and develops a \textit{constrained cooperative MARL} framework, named DeCOM, for such MASes. In particular, DeCOM decomposes the policy of each agent into two modules, which empowers information sharing among agents to achieve better cooperation. In addition, with such modularization, the training algorithm of DeCOM separates the original constrained optimization into an unconstrained optimization on reward and a constraints satisfaction problem on costs. DeCOM then iteratively solves these problems in a computationally efficient manner, which makes DeCOM highly scalable. We also provide theoretical guarantees on the convergence of DeCOM's policy update algorithm. Finally, we validate the effectiveness of DeCOM with various types of costs in both toy and large-scale (with 500 agents) environments.
Resilient Consensus-based Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Adversarial attacks during training can strongly influence the performance of multi-agent reinforcement learning algorithms. It is, thus, highly desirable to augment existing algorithms such that the impact of adversarial attacks on cooperative networks is eliminated, or at least bounded. In this work, we consider a fully decentralized network, where each agent receives a local reward and observes the global state and action. We propose a resilient consensus-based actor-critic algorithm, whereby each agent estimates the team-average reward and value function, and communicates the associated parameter vectors to its immediate neighbors. We show that in the presence of Byzantine agents, whose estimation and communication strategies are completely arbitrary, the estimates of the cooperative agents converge to a bounded consensus value with probability one, provided that there are at most $H$ Byzantine agents in the neighborhood of each cooperative agent and the network is $(2H+1)$-robust. Furthermore, we prove that the policy of the cooperative agents converges with probability one to a bounded neighborhood around a local maximizer of their team-average objective function under the assumption that the policies of the adversarial agents asymptotically become stationary.
DriverGym: Democratising Reinforcement Learning for Autonomous Driving

Despite promising progress in reinforcement learning (RL), developing algorithms for autonomous driving (AD) remains challenging: one of the critical issues being the absence of an open-source platform capable of training and effectively validating the RL policies on real-world data. We propose DriverGym, an open-source OpenAI Gym-compatible environment specifically tailored for developing RL algorithms for autonomous driving. DriverGym provides access to more than 1000 hours of expert logged data and also supports reactive and data-driven agent behavior. The performance of an RL policy can be easily validated on real-world data using our extensive and flexible closed-loop evaluation protocol. In this work, we also provide behavior cloning baselines using supervised learning and RL, trained in DriverGym. We make DriverGym code, as well as all the baselines publicly available to further stimulate development from the community.
On the Use and Misuse of Absorbing States in Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Andrew Cohen, Ervin Teng, Vincent-Pierre Berges, Ruo-Ping Dong, Hunter Henry, Marwan Mattar, Alexander Zook, Sujoy Ganguly. The creation and destruction of agents in cooperative multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) is a critically under-explored area of research. Current MARL algorithms often assume that the number of agents within a group remains fixed throughout an experiment. However, in many practical problems, an agent may terminate before their teammates. This early termination issue presents a challenge: the terminated agent must learn from the group's success or failure which occurs beyond its own existence. We refer to propagating value from rewards earned by remaining teammates to terminated agents as the Posthumous Credit Assignment problem. Current MARL methods handle this problem by placing these agents in an absorbing state until the entire group of agents reaches a termination condition. Although absorbing states enable existing algorithms and APIs to handle terminated agents without modification, practical training efficiency and resource use problems exist.
FinRL: Deep Reinforcement Learning Framework to Automate Trading in Quantitative Finance

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has been envisioned to have a competitive edge in quantitative finance. However, there is a steep development curve for quantitative traders to obtain an agent that automatically positions to win in the market, namely \textit{to decide where to trade, at what price} and \textit{what quantity}, due to the error-prone programming and arduous debugging. In this paper, we present the first open-source framework \textit{FinRL} as a full pipeline to help quantitative traders overcome the steep learning curve. FinRL is featured with simplicity, applicability and extensibility under the key principles, \textit{full-stack framework, customization, reproducibility} and \textit{hands-on tutoring}.
Evolving Reinforcement Learning Agents Using Genetic Algorithms

Utilizing evolutionary methods to evolve agents that can outperform state-of-the-art Reinforcement Learning algorithms in Python. I started this project with the intention of applying genetic algorithms to predictive or classification neural networks. After some testing, I noticed that a genetic algorithm was able to minimize the loss function fast but when I ran it on the test data, it failed terribly. I could have probably spent more time trying different techniques and methods to improve it but this problem sparked the idea of applying the same concept but for a Reinforcement Learning Environment where the problem simply cannot exist.
Deep Reinforcement Learning with Shallow Controllers: An Experimental Application to PID Tuning

Nathan P. Lawrence, Michael G. Forbes, Philip D. Loewen, Daniel G. McClement, Johan U. Backstrom, R. Bhushan Gopaluni. Deep reinforcement learning (RL) is an optimization-driven framework for producing control strategies for general dynamical systems without explicit reliance on process models. Good results have been reported in simulation. Here we demonstrate the challenges in implementing a state of the art deep RL algorithm on a real physical system. Aspects include the interplay between software and existing hardware; experiment design and sample efficiency; training subject to input constraints; and interpretability of the algorithm and control law. At the core of our approach is the use of a PID controller as the trainable RL policy. In addition to its simplicity, this approach has several appealing features: No additional hardware needs to be added to the control system, since a PID controller can easily be implemented through a standard programmable logic controller; the control law can easily be initialized in a "safe'' region of the parameter space; and the final product -- a well-tuned PID controller -- has a form that practitioners can reason about and deploy with confidence.
Model-Based Reinforcement Learning for Stochastic Hybrid Systems

Optimal control of general nonlinear systems is a central challenge in automation. Data-driven approaches to control, enabled by powerful function approximators, have recently had great success in tackling challenging robotic applications. However, such methods often obscure the structure of dynamics and control behind black-box over-parameterized representations, thus limiting our ability to understand the closed-loop behavior. This paper adopts a hybrid-system view of nonlinear modeling and control that lends an explicit hierarchical structure to the problem and breaks down complex dynamics into simpler localized units. Therefore, we consider a sequence modeling paradigm that captures the temporal structure of the data and derive an expecation-maximization (EM) algorithm that automatically decomposes nonlinear dynamics into stochastic piecewise affine dynamical systems with nonlinear boundaries. Furthermore, we show that these time-series models naturally admit a closed-loop extension that we use to extract locally linear or polynomial feedback controllers from nonlinear experts via imitation learning. Finally, we introduce a novel hybrid realtive entropy policy search (Hb-REPS) technique that incorporates the hierarchical nature of hybrid systems and optimizes a set of time-invariant local feedback controllers derived from a locally polynomial approximation of a global value function.
On Effective Scheduling of Model-based Reinforcement Learning

Model-based reinforcement learning has attracted wide attention due to its superior sample efficiency. Despite its impressive success so far, it is still unclear how to appropriately schedule the important hyperparameters to achieve adequate performance, such as the real data ratio for policy optimization in Dyna-style model-based algorithms. In this paper, we first theoretically analyze the role of real data in policy training, which suggests that gradually increasing the ratio of real data yields better performance. Inspired by the analysis, we propose a framework named AutoMBPO to automatically schedule the real data ratio as well as other hyperparameters in training model-based policy optimization (MBPO) algorithm, a representative running case of model-based methods. On several continuous control tasks, the MBPO instance trained with hyperparameters scheduled by AutoMBPO can significantly surpass the original one, and the real data ratio schedule found by AutoMBPO shows consistency with our theoretical analysis.
CLARA: A Constrained Reinforcement Learning Based Resource Allocation Framework for Network Slicing

As mobile networks proliferate, we are experiencing a strong diversification of services, which requires greater flexibility from the existing network. Network slicing is proposed as a promising solution for resource utilization in 5G and future networks to address this dire need. In network slicing, dynamic resource orchestration and network slice management are crucial for maximizing resource utilization. Unfortunately, this process is too complex for traditional approaches to be effective due to a lack of accurate models and dynamic hidden structures. We formulate the problem as a Constrained Markov Decision Process (CMDP) without knowing models and hidden structures. Additionally, we propose to solve the problem using CLARA, a Constrained reinforcement LeArning based Resource Allocation algorithm. In particular, we analyze cumulative and instantaneous constraints using adaptive interior-point policy optimization and projection layer, respectively. Evaluations show that CLARA clearly outperforms baselines in resource allocation with service demand guarantees.
Compressive Features in Offline Reinforcement Learning for Recommender Systems

In this paper, we develop a recommender system for a game that suggests potential items to players based on their interactive behaviors to maximize revenue for the game provider. Our approach is built on a reinforcement learning-based technique and is trained on an offline data set that is publicly available on an IEEE Big Data Cup challenge. The limitation of the offline data set and the curse of high dimensionality pose significant obstacles to solving this problem. Our proposed method focuses on improving the total rewards and performance by tackling these main difficulties. More specifically, we utilized sparse PCA to extract important features of user behaviors. Our Q-learning-based system is then trained from the processed offline data set. To exploit all possible information from the provided data set, we cluster user features to different groups and build an independent Q-table for each group. Furthermore, to tackle the challenge of unknown formula for evaluation metrics, we design a metric to self-evaluate our system's performance based on the potential value the game provider might achieve and a small collection of actual evaluation metrics that we obtain from the live scoring environment. Our experiments show that our proposed metric is consistent with the results published by the challenge organizers. We have implemented the proposed training pipeline, and the results show that our method outperforms current state-of-the-art methods in terms of both total rewards and training speed. By addressing the main challenges and leveraging the state-of-the-art techniques, we have achieved the best public leaderboard result in the challenge. Furthermore, our proposed method achieved an estimated score of approximately 20% better and can be trained faster by 30 times than the best of the current state-of-the-art methods.
A Survey of Generalisation in Deep Reinforcement Learning

The study of generalisation in deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) aims to produce RL algorithms whose policies generalise well to novel unseen situations at deployment time, avoiding overfitting to their training environments. Tackling this is vital if we are to deploy reinforcement learning algorithms in real world scenarios, where the environment will be diverse, dynamic and unpredictable. This survey is an overview of this nascent field. We provide a unifying formalism and terminology for discussing different generalisation problems, building upon previous works. We go on to categorise existing benchmarks for generalisation, as well as current methods for tackling the generalisation problem. Finally, we provide a critical discussion of the current state of the field, including recommendations for future work. Among other conclusions, we argue that taking a purely procedural content generation approach to benchmark design is not conducive to progress in generalisation, we suggest fast online adaptation and tackling RL-specific problems as some areas for future work on methods for generalisation, and we recommend building benchmarks in underexplored problem settings such as offline RL generalisation and reward-function variation.
Versatile Inverse Reinforcement Learning via Cumulative Rewards

Inverse Reinforcement Learning infers a reward function from expert demonstrations, aiming to encode the behavior and intentions of the expert. Current approaches usually do this with generative and uni-modal models, meaning that they encode a single behavior. In the common setting, where there are various solutions to a problem and the experts show versatile behavior this severely limits the generalization capabilities of these methods. We propose a novel method for Inverse Reinforcement Learning that overcomes these problems by formulating the recovered reward as a sum of iteratively trained discriminators. We show on simulated tasks that our approach is able to recover general, high-quality reward functions and produces policies of the same quality as behavioral cloning approaches designed for versatile behavior.
Reinforcement Learning on Human Decision Models for Uniquely Collaborative AI Teammates

In 2021 the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory held an internal challenge to develop artificially intelligent (AI) agents that could excel at the collaborative card game Hanabi. Agents were evaluated on their ability to play with human players whom the agents had never previously encountered. This study details the development of the agent that won the challenge by achieving a human-play average score of 16.5, outperforming the current state-of-the-art for human-bot Hanabi scores. The winning agent's development consisted of observing and accurately modeling the author's decision making in Hanabi, then training with a behavioral clone of the author. Notably, the agent discovered a human-complementary play style by first mimicking human decision making, then exploring variations to the human-like strategy that led to higher simulated human-bot scores. This work examines in detail the design and implementation of this human compatible Hanabi teammate, as well as the existence and implications of human-complementary strategies and how they may be explored for more successful applications of AI in human machine teams.
Explainable Deep Reinforcement Learning for Portfolio Management: An Empirical Approach

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has been widely studied in the portfolio management task. However, it is challenging to understand a DRL-based trading strategy because of the black-box nature of deep neural networks. In this paper, we propose an empirical approach to explain the strategies of DRL agents for the portfolio management task. First, we use a linear model in hindsight as the reference model, which finds the best portfolio weights by assuming knowing actual stock returns in foresight. In particular, we use the coefficients of a linear model in hindsight as the reference feature weights. Secondly, for DRL agents, we use integrated gradients to define the feature weights, which are the coefficients between reward and features under a linear regression model. Thirdly, we study the prediction power in two cases, single-step prediction and multi-step prediction. In particular, we quantify the prediction power by calculating the linear correlations between the feature weights of a DRL agent and the reference feature weights, and similarly for machine learning methods. Finally, we evaluate a portfolio management task on Dow Jones 30 constituent stocks during 01/01/2009 to 09/01/2021. Our approach empirically reveals that a DRL agent exhibits a stronger multi-step prediction power than machine learning methods.
Dueling RL: Reinforcement Learning with Trajectory Preferences

We consider the problem of preference based reinforcement learning (PbRL), where, unlike traditional reinforcement learning, an agent receives feedback only in terms of a 1 bit (0/1) preference over a trajectory pair instead of absolute rewards for them. The success of the traditional RL framework crucially relies on the underlying agent-reward model, which, however, depends on how accurately a system designer can express an appropriate reward function and often a non-trivial task. The main novelty of our framework is the ability to learn from preference-based trajectory feedback that eliminates the need to hand-craft numeric reward models. This paper sets up a formal framework for the PbRL problem with non-markovian rewards, where the trajectory preferences are encoded by a generalized linear model of dimension $d$. Assuming the transition model is known, we then propose an algorithm with almost optimal regret guarantee of $\tilde {\mathcal{O}}\left( SH d \log (T / \delta) \sqrt{T} \right)$. We further, extend the above algorithm to the case of unknown transition dynamics, and provide an algorithm with near optimal regret guarantee $\widetilde{\mathcal{O}}((\sqrt{d} + H^2 + |\mathcal{S}|)\sqrt{dT} +\sqrt{|\mathcal{S}||\mathcal{A}|TH} )$. To the best of our knowledge, our work is one of the first to give tight regret guarantees for preference based RL problems with trajectory preferences.
