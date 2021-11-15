ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How does the background atmosphere affect the onset of the runaway greenhouse ?

By G. Chaverot, M. Turbet, E. Bolmont, J. Leconte
 5 days ago

As the insolation of an Earth-like (exo)planet with a large amount of water increases, its surface and atmospheric temperatures also increase, eventually leading to a catastrophic runaway greenhouse transition. While some studies have shown that the onset of the runaway greenhouse may be delayed due to an overshoot of the outgoing...

#Atmospheric#Onset#Earth#Overshoot#Olr#1d#Simpson Nakajima
