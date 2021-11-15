ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Measurements of the Expansion Velocities of Ionized-Gas Superbubbles in Nearby Galaxies Based on Integral Field Spectroscopy Data

By Grigorii V. Smirnov-Pinchukov, Oleg V. Egorov
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The study of the dynamic properties of bubbles in the interstellar medium is important for understanding the feedback mechanisms from star-formation processes in galaxies. The ongoing integral field spectroscopy of nearby star-forming galaxies reveals many expanding bubbles and superbubbles identified by the local increase in...

Synergies between the COMAP CO Line Intensity Mapping mission and a Lyα galaxy survey: How to probe the early universe with voxel based analysis of observational data

Marta B. Silva, Bernhard Baumschlager, Kieran A. Cleary, Patrick C. Breysse, Dongwoo T. Chung, Håvard T. Ihle, Hamsa Padmanabhan, Laura C. Keating, Junhan Kim, Liju Philip. Line Intensity Mapping (LIM) offers a novel avenue to observe and characterize our universe. LIM data of CO spectral lines are becoming available, such as those obtained by the CO Mapping Array Project (COMAP). COMAP data can be used to probe the molecular gas content of the universe from the last stages of the Epoch of Reionization (EoR) ($z < 8.0$) to $z \sim 2.5$. In this work, we examine the prospects for deriving voxel-level statistical constraints on high-redshift galaxies from COMAP data by considering the additional information available from observations of LAEs galaxies using the Visible Integral-Field Replicable Unit Spectrograph (VIRUS) on the Hobby-Eberly Telescope (HET). We post-process the IllustrisTNG300 galaxy-formation simulation with a set of prescriptions to consistently determine CO and Ly$\alpha$ line luminosities. The different line prescriptions span the uncertainty in the CO line luminosity according to current observations by the VLA high-z CO surveys and set the Ly$\alpha$ emission to be compatible with observational LAE luminosity functions. We produce mock observations for the two surveys over a $(300\, {\rm Mpc})^3$ volume. These are then used to formulate and test methodologies for data analysis and to predict COMAP constraints on CO emission. We use combinations of masking, stacking, voxel intensity distribution (VID), and other statistics. We find that in combination with VIRUS/HET, a voxel-level analysis of the COMAP Pathfinder survey can detect and characterize the CO signal from $z\sim3$ and improve current constraints on the $z\sim6$ signal, identify individual voxels with bright CO(1-0) emission at $z\sim3$ and probe the redshift evolution of the CO emission. This study illustrates the potential of synergies between LIM and galaxy surveys both to improve the significance of a detection and to aid the interpretation of noisy LIM data.
ASTRONOMY
Accurate measurement of atomic magnetic moments by minimizing the tip magnetic field in STM-based electron paramagnetic resonance

Electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) performed with a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) allows for probing the spin excitation of single atomic species with MHz energy resolution. One of the basic applications of conventional EPR is the precise determination of magnetic moments. However, in an STM, the local magnetic fields of the spin-polarized tip can introduce systematic errors in the measurement of the magnetic moments by EPR. We propose to solve this issue by finding tip-sample distances at which the EPR resonance shift caused by the magnetic field of the tip is minimized. To this end, we measure the dependence of the resonance field on the tip-sample distance at different radiofrequencies and identify specific distances for which the true magnetic moment is found. Additionally, we show that the tip's influence can be averaged out by using magnetically bistable tips, which provide a complementary method to accurately measure the magnetic moment of surface atoms using EPR-STM.
PHYSICS
Combining Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy with Scanning Tunneling Microscopy at High Magnetic Fields

Robert Drost, Maximilian Uhl, Piotr Kot, Janis Siebrecht, Alexander Schmid, Jonas Merkt, Stefan Wünsch, Michael Siegel, Oliver Kieler, Reinhold Kleiner, Christian R. Ast. Magnetic media remain a key in information storage and processing. The continuous increase of storage densities and the desire for quantum memories and computers pushes the limits of magnetic characterisation techniques. Ultimately, a tool which is capable of coherently manipulating and detecting individual quantum spins is needed. The scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) is the only technique which unites the prerequisites of high spatial and energy resolution, low temperature and high magnetic fields to achieve this goal. Limitations in the available frequency range for electron spin resonance STM (ESR-STM) mean that many instruments operate in the thermal noise regime. We resolve challenges in signal delivery to extend the operational frequency range of ESR-STM by more than a factor of two and up to 100GHz, making the Zeeman energy the dominant energy scale at achievable cryogenic temperatures of a few hundred millikelvin. We present a general method for augmenting existing instruments into ESR-STMs to investigate spin dynamics in the high-field limit. We demonstrate the performance of the instrument by analysing inelastic tunnelling in a junction driven by a microwave signal and provide proof of principle measurements for ESR-STM.
SCIENCE
Densified pupil spectrograph as high-precision radial velocimetry: From direct measurement of the Universe's expansion history to characterization of nearby habitable planet candidates

The direct measurement of the Universe's expansion history and the search for terrestrial planets in habitable zones around solar-type stars require extremely high-precision radial velocity measures over a decade. This study proposes an approach for enabling high-precision radial velocity measurements from space. The concept presents a combination of a high-dispersion densified pupil spectrograph and a novel telescope line-of-sight monitor. The precision of the radial velocity measurements is determined by combining the spectrophotometric accuracy and the quality of the absorption lines in the recorded spectrum. Therefore, a highly dispersive densified pupil spectrograph proposed to perform stable spectroscopy can be utilized for high-precision radial velocity measures. A concept involving the telescope line-of-sight monitor is developed to minimize the change of the telescope line-of-sight over a decade. This monitor allows the precise measurement of a long-term telescope drift without any significant impact on the Airy disk when the densified pupil spectra are recorded. We analytically derive the uncertainty of the radial velocity measurements, which is caused by the residual offset of the line-of-sights at two epochs. We find that the error could be reduced down to approximately 1 $cm/s$, and the precision will be limited by another factor (e.g., wavelength calibration uncertainty). A combination of the high precision spectrophotometry and the high spectral resolving power could open a new path toward the characterization of nearby non-transiting habitable planet candidates orbiting late-type stars. We present two simple and compact high-dispersed densified pupil spectrograph designs for the cosmology and exoplanet sciences.
ASTRONOMY
SOFIA observations of far-IR fine-structure lines in galaxies to measure metallicity

Luigi Spinoglio, Juan Antonio Fernandez-Ontiveros, Matthew A. Malkan, Suyash Kumar, Miguel Pereira-Santaella, Borja Perez-Diaz, Enrique Perez-Montero, Alfred Krabbe, William Vacca, Sebastian Colditz, Christian Fischer. We present new and archival SOFIA FIFI-LS far-IR spectroscopic observations of 25 local galaxies of either the [OIII]52um and/or the [NIII]57um lines. Including other 31 galaxies...
ASTRONOMY
Constraining the cosmic-ray ionization rate and their spectrum with NIR spectroscopy of dense clouds -- A test-bed for JWST

Low-energy cosmic-rays (CRs) control the thermo-chemical state and the coupling between gas and magnetic fields in dense molecular clouds, the sites of star-formation. However, current estimates of the low-energy CR spectrum ($E \lesssim 1$ GeV) and the associated CR ionization rate are highly uncertain. We apply for the first time, the new method recently proposed by Bialy (2020), in which H$_2$ rovibrational lines in cold molecular clouds are used to constrain the CR ionization rate and the CR spectral shape. Using the MMIRS instrument on the MMT, we obtained deep near-infrared (NIR) spectra in six positions within four dense cores, G150, G157, G163, G198, with column densities $N_{\rm H_2} \approx 10^{22}$ cm$^{-2}$. We derive 3$\sigma$ upper limits on the H$_2$ $(1-0)$S(0) line (2.22 $\mu$m) brightness in the range $I=4.5$ to $8.3 \times 10^{-8}$ erg cm$^{-2}$ s$^{-1}$ sr$^{-1}$. Using both an analytic model and a numerical model of CR propagation, we convert these into upper limits on the CR ionization rate in the clouds' interior, $\zeta=1.0$ to $2.6 \times 10^{-16}$, and lower limits on the low-energy spectral slope of interstellar CR protons, $\alpha=-0.87$ to $-0.67$. We show that while MMT was unable to detect the H$_2$ lines due to high atmospheric noise, JWST/NIRSpec will be able to efficiently detect the CR-excited H$_2$ lines, making it the ideal method for constraining the otherwise elusive low-energy CRs, shedding light on the sources and propagation modes of CRs.
ASTRONOMY
Inflow of low-metallicity cool gas in the halo of the Andromeda galaxy

As the closest $L^{\ast}$ galaxy to our own Milky Way, the Andromeda galaxy (M31) is an ideal laboratory for studies of galaxy evolution. The AMIGA project has recently provided observations of the cool ($T\sim10^4$ K) phase of the circumgalactic medium (CGM) of M31, using HST/COS absorption spectra along $\sim40$ background QSO sightlines, located up to and beyond the galaxy virial radius. Based on these data, and by the means of semi-analytic models and Bayesian inference, we provide here a physical description of the origin and dynamics of the cool CGM of M31. We investigate two competing scenarios, in which (i) the cool gas is mostly produced by supernova(SN)-driven galactic outflows or (ii) it mostly originates from infall of gas from the intergalactic medium. In both cases, we take into account the effect of gravity and hydrodynamical interactions with a hot corona, which has a cosmologically motivated angular momentum. We compare the outputs of our models to the observed covering factor, silicon column density and velocity distribution of the AMIGA absorbers. We find that, to explain the observations, the outflow scenario requires an unphysically large (> 100\%) efficiency for SN feedback. Our infall models, on the other hand, can consistently account for the AMIGA observations and the predicted accretion rate, angular momentum and metallicity are consistent with a cosmological infall from the intergalactic medium.
ASTRONOMY
The CO-CAVITY pilot survey: molecular gas and star formation in void galaxies

J. Domínguez-Gómez, U. Lisenfeld, I. Pérez, Á. R. López-Sánchez, S. Duarte Puertas, J. Falcón-Barroso, K. Kreckel, R. F. Peletier, T. Ruiz-Lara, R. van de Weygaert, J. M. van der Hulst, S. Verley. We present the first molecular gas mass survey of void galaxies. We compare these new data, together with...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Science
An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
A new method for measuring the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion of molecular clouds

The structure and star formation activity of a molecular cloud are fundamentally linked to its internal turbulence. However, accurately measuring the turbulent velocity dispersion is challenging due to projection effects and observational limitations, such as telescope resolution, particularly for clouds that include non-turbulent motions, such as large-scale rotation. Here we develop a new method to recover the three-dimensional (3D) turbulent velocity dispersion (${\sigma}_{v,3D}$) from position-position-velocity (PPV) data. We simulate a rotating, turbulent, collapsing molecular cloud and compare its intrinsic ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$ with three different measures of the velocity dispersion accessible in PPV space: 1) the spatial mean of the 2nd-moment map, ${\sigma}_i$, 2) the standard deviation of the gradient/rotation-corrected 1st-moment map, ${\sigma}_{(c-grad)}$, and 3) a combination of 1) and 2), called the 'gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion', ${\sigma}_{(p-grad)}=({\sigma}^2_i+{\sigma}^2_{(c-grad)})^{1/2}$. We show that the gradient correction is crucial in order to recover purely turbulent motions of the cloud, independent of the orientation of the cloud with respect to the line of sight (LOS). We find that with a suitable correction factor and appropriate filters applied to the moment maps, all three statistics can be used to recover ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$, with method 3 being the most robust and reliable. We determine the correction factor as a function of the telescope beam size for different levels of cloud rotation, and find that for a beam FWHM $f$ and cloud radius $R$, the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion can best be recovered from the gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion via ${\sigma}_{v,3D}=[(-0.29\pm0.26)f/R+1.93\pm0.15]{\sigma}_{(p-grad)}$ for $f/R<1$, independent of the level of cloud rotation or LOS orientation.
SCIENCE
CAHA/PPAK Integral-field Spectroscopic Observations of M81 -- I. Circumnuclear ionized gas

Galactic circumnuclear environments of nearby galaxies provide unique opportunities for our understanding of the co-evolution between super-massive black holes and their host galaxies. Here we present a detailed study of ionized gas in the central kiloparsec region of M81, which hosts the closest prototype low-luminosity active galactic nucleus, based on optical integral-field spectroscopic observations taken with the CAHA 3.5m telescope. It is found that much of the circumnuclear ionized gas is concentraed within a bright core of $\sim$200 pc in extent and a surrounding spiral-like structure known as the nuclear spiral. The total mass of the ionized gas is estimated to be $\sim2\times10^5\rm~M_\odot$, which corresponds to a few percent of the cold gas mass in this region, as traced by co-spatial dust extinction features. A broad velocity component with FWHM $>$ 1000 km s$^{-1}$ in H$\alpha$ and [O\,{\sc iii}] lines is detected in the central $\sim$50 pc, which might be tracing a nuclear outflow. Additionally, plausible signature of a bi-conical outflow along the disk plane is suggested by a pair of blueshifted/redshifted low-velocity features, symmetrically located at $\sim$ 120 -- 250 pc from the nucleus. The spatially-resolved line ratios of [N\,{\sc ii}]/H$\alpha$ and [O\,{\sc iii}]/H$\beta$ demonstrate that much of the circumnuclear region can be classified as LINER (low-ionization nuclear emission-line region). However, substantial spatial variations in the line intensities and line ratios strongly suggest that different ionization/excitation mechanisms, rather than just a central dominant source of photoionization, are simultaneously at work to produce the observed line signatures.
ASTRONOMY
Architecture for microcomb-based GHz-mid-infrared dual-comb spectroscopy

Dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) offers high sensitivity and wide spectral coverage without the need for bulky spectrometers or mechanical moving parts. And DCS in the mid-infrared (mid-IR) is of keen interest because of inherently strong molecular spectroscopic signatures in these bands. We report GHz-resolution mid-IR DCS of methane and ethane that is derived from counter-propagating (CP) soliton microcombs in combination with interleaved difference frequency generation. Because all four combs required to generate the two mid-IR combs rely upon stability derived from a single high-Q microcavity, the system architecture is both simplified and does not require external frequency locking. Methane and ethane spectra are measured over intervals as short as 0.5 ms, a time scale that can be further reduced using a different CP soliton arrangement. Also, tuning of spectral resolution on demand is demonstrated. Although at an early phase of development, the results are a step towards mid-IR gas sensors with chip-based architectures for chemical threat detection, breath analysis, combustion studies, and outdoor observation of trace gases.
SCIENCE
Probing the magnetic polaron state in the ferromagnetic semiconductor HgCr$_2$Se$_4$ with resistance fluctuation and muon-spin spectroscopy measurements

Merlin Mitschek, Thomas J. Hicken, Shuai Yang, Murray N. Wilson, Francis L. Pratt, Chennan Wang, Stephen J. Blundell, Zhilin Li, Yongqing Li, Tom Lancaster, Jens Müller. Combined resistance noise and muon-spin relaxation ($\mu$SR) measurements of the ferromagnetic semiconductor HgCr$_2$Se$_4$ suggest a degree of magnetoelectric coupling and provide evidence for the existence of isolated magnetic polarons. These form at elevated temperatures and undergo a percolation transition with a drastic enhancement of the low-frequency 1/$f$-type charge fluctuations at the insulator-to-metal transition at $\sim 95 - 98$ K in the vicinity of the magnetic ordering temperature $T_C \sim 105 - 107$ K. Upon approaching the percolation threshold from above, the strikingly unusual dynamics of a distinct two-level fluctuator superimposed on the $1/f$ noise can be described by a slowing down of the dynamics of a nanoscale magnetic cluster, a magnetic polaron, when taking into account an effective radius of the polaron depending on the spin correlation length. Coinciding temperature scales found in $\mu$SR and noise measurements suggest changes in the magnetic dynamics over a wide range of frequencies and are consistent with the existence of large polarized and domain-wall-like regions at low temperatures, that result from the freezing of spin dynamics at the magnetic polaron percolation transition.
CHEMISTRY
MASCOT -- An ESO-ARO legacy survey of molecular gas in nearby SDSS-MaNGA galaxies: I. first data release, and global and resolved relations between H_2 and stellar content

D. Wylezalek, C. Cicone, F. Belfiore, C. Bertemes, S. Cazzoli, J. Wagg, W. Wang, M. Aravena, R. Maiolino, S. Martin, M.S. Bothwell, J.R. Brownstein, K. Bundy, C. De Breuck. We present the first data release of the MaNGA-ARO Survey of CO Targets (MASCOT), an ESO Public Spectroscopic Survey conducted at the Arizona Radio Observatory (ARO). We measure the CO(1-0) line emission in a sample of 187 nearby galaxies selected from the Mapping Nearby Galaxies at Apache Point Observatory (MaNGA) survey that has obtained integral field unit (IFU) spectroscopy for a sample of ~ 10,000 galaxies at low redshift. The main goal of MASCOT is to probe the molecular gas content of star-forming galaxies with stellar masses > 10^9.5 M_solar and with associated MaNGA IFU observations and well-constrained quantities like stellar masses, star formation rates and metallicities. In this paper we present the first results of the MASCOT survey, providing integrated CO(1-0) measurements that cover several effective radii of the galaxy and present CO luminosities, CO kinematics, and estimated H2 gas masses. We observe that the decline of galaxy star formation rate with respect to the star formation main sequence (SFMS) increases with the decrease of molecular gas and with a reduced star formation efficiency, in agreement with results of other integrated studies. Relating the molecular gas mass fractions with the slope of the stellar age gradients inferred from the MaNGA observations, we find that galaxies with lower molecular gas mass fractions tend to show older stellar populations close to the galactic center, while the opposite is true for galaxies with higher molecular gas mass fractions, providing tentative evidence for inside-out quenching.
ASTRONOMY
Discovery of the Fastest Early Optical Emission from Overluminous SN Ia 2020hvf: A Thermonuclear Explosion within a Dense Circumstellar Environment

Ji-an Jiang, Keiichi Maeda, Miho Kawabata, Mamoru Doi, Toshikazu Shigeyama, Masaomi Tanaka, Nozomu Tominaga, Ken'ichi Nomoto, Yuu Niino, Shigeyuki Sako, Ryou Ohsawa, Malte Schramm, Masayuki Yamanaka, Naoto Kobayashi, Hidenori Takahashi, Tatsuya Nakaoka, Koji S. Kawabata, Keisuke Isogai, Tsutomu Aoki, Sohei Kondo, Yuki Mori, Ko Arimatsu, Toshihiro Kasuga, Shin-ichiro Okumura, Seitaro Urakawa, Daniel E. Reichart, Kenta Taguchi, Noriaki Arima, Jin Beniyama, Kohki Uno, Taisei Hamada.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmological Constraints from Gas Mass Fractions of Massive, Relaxed Galaxy Clusters

Adam B. Mantz, Steven W. Allen, Rebecca E. A. Canning, Lucie Baumont, Bradford Benson, Lindsey E. Bleem, Steven R. Ehlert, Benjamin Floyd, Ricardo Herbonnet, Patrick L. Kelly, Shuang Liang, Anja von der Linden, Michael McDonald, David A. Rapetti, Robert W. Schmidt, Norbert Werner, Adam Wright. We present updated cosmological constraints...
ASTRONOMY
Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
Widespread 1-2 MeV Energetic Particles Associated with Slow and Narrow Coronal Mass Ejections: Parker Solar Probe and STEREO Measurements

Suprathermal ions in the corona are thought to serve as seed particles for large gradual solar energetic particle (SEP) events associated with fast and wide coronal mass ejections (CMEs). A better understanding of the role of suprathermal particles as seed populations for SEP events can be made by using observations close to the Sun. We study a series of SEP events observed by the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (IS$\odot$IS) suite on board the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) from 2020 May 27 to June 2, during which PSP was at heliocentric distances between $\sim$0.4 and $\sim$0.2 au. These events were also observed by the Ahead Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO-A) near 1 au, but the particle intensity magnitude was much lower than that at PSP. We find that the SEPs should have spread in space as their source regions were distant from the nominal magnetic footpoints of both spacecraft, and the parent CMEs were slow and narrow. We study the decay phase of the SEP events in the $\sim$1-2 MeV proton energy range at PSP and STEREO-A, and discuss their properties in terms of both continuous injections by successive solar eruptions and the distances where the measurements were made. This study indicates that seed particles can be continuously generated by eruptions associated with slow and narrow CMEs, spread over a large part of the inner heliosphere, and remain there for tens of hours, even if minimal particle intensity enhancements were measured near 1 au.
ASTRONOMY
Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS

