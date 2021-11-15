ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NGC 1850 BH1 is another stripped-star binary masquerading as a black hole

By Kareem El-Badry, Kevin Burdge
 5 days ago

We show that the radial velocity-variable star in the black hole candidate NGC 1850 BH1 cannot be a normal $\sim 5\,M_{\odot}$ subgiant, as was proposed, but is an overluminous stripped-envelope star with mass $\sim 1 M_{\odot}$. The result follows directly from the star's observed radius and the orbital period...

ScienceAlert

A Massive Rock Orbiting The Sun Appears to Have Originated Surprisingly Close to Us

It appears that our Moon has been careless. According to a new analysis, a chunk of rock that hangs out near Earth's orbital path along the Sun seems to be made of the same material as the Moon, suggesting that it broke off at some point to be flung into space. But how, and when, remains a mystery. The rock is named 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, and astronomers already found it interesting before this latest development. The object belongs to a class of asteroids known as the Apollo asteroids, which more or less share Earth's orbit around the Sun; but Kamoʻoalewa is also what is...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

General-relativistic neutrino-radiation magnetohydrodynamics simulation of black hole-neutron star mergers for seconds

Seconds-long numerical-relativity simulations for black hole-neutron star mergers are performed for the first time to obtain a self-consistent picture of the merger and post-merger evolution processes. To investigate the case that tidal disruption takes place, we choose the initial mass of the black hole to be $5.4M_\odot$ or $8.1M_\odot$ with the dimensionless spin of 0.75. The neutron-star mass is fixed to be $1.35M_\odot$. We find that after the tidal disruption, dynamical mass ejection takes place spending $\lesssim 10\,{\rm ms}$ together with the formation of a massive accretion disk. Subsequently, the magnetic field in the disk is amplified by the magnetic winding and magnetorotational instability, establishing a turbulent state and inducing the angular momentum transport. The post-merger mass ejection by the magnetically-induced viscous effect sets in at $\sim 300$-$500\,{\rm ms}$ after the tidal disruption, at which the neutrino luminosity drops below $\sim 10^{51.5}\,{\rm erg/s}$, and continues for several hundreds ms. A magnetosphere near the rotational axis of the black hole is developed after the matter and magnetic flux fall into the black hole from the accretion disk, and high-intensity Poynting flux generation sets in at a few hundreds ms after the tidal disruption. The intensity of the Poynting flux becomes low after the significant post-merger mass ejection, because the opening angle of the magnetosphere increases. The lifetime for the stage with the strong Poynting flux is $1$-$2\,{\rm s}$, which agrees with the typical duration of short-hard gamma-ray bursts.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Scariest Things in the Universe Are Black Holes – Here’s Why

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

3 jaw-dropping reasons you should be terrified of black holes

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes — regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape — are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Population inference of spin-induced quadrupole moments as a probe for non-black hole compact binaries

Muhammed Saleem, N. V. Krishnendu, Abhirup Ghosh, Anuradha Gupta, W. Del Pozzo, Archisman Ghosh, K. G. Arun. Gravitational-wave (GW) measurements of physical effects such as spin-induced quadrupole moments can distinguish binaries consisting of black holes from non-black hole binaries. While these effects may be poorly constrained for single-event inferences with the second-generation detectors, combining information from multiple detections can help uncover features of non-black hole binaries. The spin-induced quadrupole moment has specific predictions for different types of compact objects, and a generalized formalism must consider a population where different types of compact objects co-exist. In this study, we introduce a hierarchical mixture-likelihood formalism to estimate the {\it fraction of non-binary black holes in the population}. We demonstrate the applicability of this method using simulated GW signals injected into Gaussian noise following the design sensitivities of the Advanced LIGO Advanced Virgo detectors. We compare the performance of this method with a traditionally-followed hierarchical inference approach. Both the methods are equally effective to hint at inhomogeneous populations, however, we find the mixture-likelihood approach to be more natural for mixture populations comprising compact objects of diverse classes. We also discuss the possible systematics in the mixture-likelihood approach, caused by several reasons, including the limited sensitivity of the second-generation detectors, specific features of the astrophysical population distributions, and the limitations posed by the waveform models employed. Finally, we apply this method to the LIGO-Virgo detections published in the second GW transient catalog (GWTC-2) and find them consistent with a binary black hole population within the statistical precision.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Merger of black holes and neutron stars detected for first time

A collision between a massive black hole and a neutron star has been discovered by scientists scouring the skies for bursts of gravitational waves. The aftershocks of a total of 35 astronomical events including the merging of black holes have been detected by a world-wide group of astronomers which includes British scientists.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Comparison of Gaia and Hipparcos parallaxes of close visual binary stars and the impact on determinations of their masses

Precise measurement of the fundamental parameters of stellar systems, including mass and radius, depends critically on how well the stellar distances are known. Astrometry from space provides parallax measurements of unprecented accuracy, from which distances can be derived, initially from the Hipparcos mission, with further refinement of that analysis provided by van Leeuwen in 2007. The publication of the Gaia DR2 catalogue promises a dramatic improvement in the available data. We have recalculated the dynamical masses of a sample of 1 700 close visual binary stars using Gaia DR2 and compared the results with masses derived from both the original and enhanced Hipparcos data. We show the van Leeuwen analysis yields results close to those of Gaia DR2, but the latter are significantly more accurate. We consider the impact of the Gaia DR2 parallaxes on our understanding of the sample of visual binaries.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Black Holes Capable of Erasing Someone’s Past are Real, At Least Theoretically

If you ever regretted giving your vote to a certain politician or hooking up with too many guys during your lifetime, you’re not alone! The good news is that there is at least a theoretical chance for you to erase that past that haunts you often, and the method implies the use of a certain type of black hole.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Black hole found hiding in star cluster outside our galaxy

Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT), astronomers have discovered a small black hole outside the Milky Way by looking at how it influences the motion of a star in its close vicinity. This is the first time this detection method has been used to reveal the presence of a black hole outside of our galaxy. The method could be key to unveiling hidden black holes in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies, and to help shed light on how these mysterious objects form and evolve.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fokker-Planck equation for black holes in thermal potential

We construct a kind of thermal potential and then put the black hole thermodynamic system in it. In this regard, some thermodynamic properties of the black hole are related to the geometric characteristics of the thermal potential. Driven by the intrinsic thermodynamic fluctuations, the behavior of the black hole in the thermal potential is stochastic. With the help of solving the Fokker-Planck equation analytically, we obtain the discrete energy spectrum of Schwarzschild and Banados-Teitelboim-Zanelli (BTZ) black holes in the thermal potential. For Schwarzschild black hole, the energy spectrum is proportional to the temperature of the ensemble, which is an external parameter, and the ground state is non-zero. For BTZ black hole, the energy spectrum only depends on the AdS radius, which is the intrinsic parameter. Moreover, the ground state of BTZ black hole in thermal potential is zero. This also reflects the difference between three-dimensional gravity and four-dimensional gravity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Aspects of Gauss-Bonnet scalarisation of charged black holes

The general relativity vacuum black holes (BHs) can be scalarised in models where a scalar field non-minimally couples to the Gauss-Bonnet (GB) invariant. Such GB scalarisation comes in two flavours, depending on the GB sign that triggers the phenomenon. Hereafter these two cases are termed GB$^\pm$ scalarisation. For vacuum BHs, only GB$^+$ scalarisation is possible in the static case, while GB$^-$ scalarisation is $spin$ induced. But for electrovacuum BHs, GB$^-$ is also $charged$ induced. We discuss the GB$^-$ scalarisation of Reissner-Nordström and Kerr-Newman BHs, discussing zero modes and constructing fully non-linear solutions. Some comparisons with GB$^+$ scalarisation are given. To assess the generality of the observed features, we also briefly consider the GB$^\pm$ scalarisation of stringy dilatonic BHs and coloured BHs which provide qualitative differences with respect to the electrovacuum case.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Gravitational wave treasure trove shows black holes, neutron stars colliding

Scientists have released the largest catalog of gravitational wave detections to date, shedding new light on interactions between the most massive objects in the universe, black holes and neutron stars. The catalog was compiled by three groundbreaking detectors: the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Hanford, Washington,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Contrasting the fuzzball and wormhole paradigms for black holes

We examine an interesting set of recent proposals describing a `wormhole paradigm' for black holes. These proposals require that in some effective variables, semiclassical low-energy dynamics emerges at the horizon. We prove the `effective small corrections theorem' to show that such an effective horizon behavior is not compatible with the requirement that the black hole radiate like a piece of coal as seen from outside. This theorem thus concretizes the fact that the proposals within the wormhole paradigm require some nonlocality linking the hole and its distant radiation. We try to illustrate various proposals for nonlocality by making simple bit models to encode the nonlocal effects. In each case, we find either nonunitarity of evolution in the black hole interior or a nonlocal Hamiltonian interaction between the hole and infinity; such an interaction is not present for burning coal. We examine recent arguments about the Page curve and observe that the quantity that is argued to follow the Page curve of a normal body is not the entanglement entropy but a different quantity. It has been suggested that this replacement of the quantity to be computed arises from the possibility of topology change in gravity which can generate replica wormholes. We examine the role of topology change in quantum gravity but do not find any source of connections between different replica copies in the path integral for the Rényi entropy. We also contrast the wormhole paradigm with the fuzzball paradigm, where the fuzzball does radiate like a piece of coal. Just as in the case of a piece of coal, the fuzzball does not have low-energy semiclassical dynamics at its surface at energies $E\sim T$ (effective dynamics at energies $E\gg T$ is possible under the conjecture of fuzzball complementarity, but these $E\gg T$ modes have no relevance to the Page curve or the information paradox).
SCIENCE
Channel 3000

Hidden black hole discovered in our neighboring galaxy

A newly discovered black hole has been hiding in a cluster containing thousands of stars in our neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. The black hole is 160,000 light-years away from Earth, and it’s 11 times the mass of our sun. Astronomers found it by using the European Southern Observatory’s Very...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Triaxial Orbit-based Dynamical Modeling of Galaxies with Supermassive Black Holes and an Application to Massive Elliptical Galaxy NGC 1453

Most stellar-dynamical determinations of the masses of nearby supermassive black holes (SMBHs) have been obtained with the orbit superposition technique under the assumption of axisymmetry. However, few galaxies -- in particular massive early-type galaxies -- obey exact axisymmetry. Here we present a revised orbit superposition code and a new approach for dynamically determining the intrinsic shapes and mass parameters of triaxial galaxies based on spatially-resolved stellar kinematic data. The triaxial TriOS code described here corrects a major error in the original van den Bosch et al. (2008) code that gives rise to incorrect projections for most orbits in triaxial models and can significantly impact parameter search results. The revised code also contains significant improvements in orbit sampling, mass constraints, and run time. Furthermore, we introduce two new parameter searching strategies -- a new set of triaxial shape parameters and a novel grid-free sampling technique -- that together lead to a remarkable gain in efficiency in locating the best-fit model. We apply the updated code and search method to NGC~1453, a fast-rotating massive elliptical galaxy. A full 6D parameter search finds $p=b/a=0.933^{+0.014}_{-0.015}$ and $q=c/a=0.779\pm0.012$ for the intrinsic axis ratios and $T=0.33\pm0.06$ for the triaxiality parameter. Despite the deviations from axisymmetry, the best-fit SMBH mass, stellar mass-to-light ratio, and dark matter enclosed mass for NGC~1453 are consistent with the axisymmetric results. More comparisons between axisymmetric and triaxial modeling are needed before drawing general conclusions.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Astronomers Catch a Glimpse of Small Black Hole Outside the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a small black hole outside the Milky Way by looking at how it influences the motion of a star in its vicinity. The Liverpool John Moores University team in the UK used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT), situated in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile, to spot the black hole.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A black hole detected in the young massive LMC cluster NGC 1850

S. Saracino, S. Kamann, M. G. Guarcello, C. Usher, N. Bastian, I. Cabrera-Ziri, M. Gieles, S. Dreizler, G. S. Da Costa, T.-O. Husser, V. Hénault-Brunet. We report the detection of a black hole (NGC 1850 BH1) in the $\sim$100 Myr-old massive cluster NGC~1850 in the Large Magellanic Cloud. It is in a binary system with a main-sequence turn-off star (4.9 $\pm$ 0.4 M${_\odot}$), which is starting to fill its Roche Lobe and becoming distorted. Using 17 epochs of VLT/MUSE observations we detected radial velocity variations exceeding 300 km/s associated to the target star, linked to the ellipsoidal variations measured by OGLE-IV in the optical bands. Under the assumption of a semi-detached system, the simultaneous modelling of radial velocity and light curves constraints the orbital inclination of the binary to ($38 \pm 2$)$^{\circ}$, resulting in a true mass of the unseen companion of $11.1_{-2.4}^{+2.1}$ $M_{\odot}$. This represents the first direct dynamical detection of a black hole in a young massive cluster, opening up the possibility of studying the initial mass function and the early dynamical evolution of such compact objects in high-density environments.
ASTRONOMY

