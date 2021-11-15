ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

SRG/eROSITA view of X-ray reflection in the Central Molecular Zone: a snapshot in September-October 2019

By Ildar Khabibullin, Eugene Churazov, Rashid Sunyaev
 5 days ago

X-ray reflection off dense molecular clouds in the Galactic Centre region has established itself as a powerful probe for the past activity record of the supermassive black hole Sgr A* on a timescale of a few hundred years. Detailed studies of the reflection signal from individual clouds allow us to estimate...

LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fermi-LAT detection of extended gamma-ray emission in the vicinity of SNR G045.7$-$00.4: evidence for escaping cosmic rays interacting with the surrounding molecular clouds

We present the analysis of Fermi Large Area Telecope (LAT) data of the gamma-ray emission in the vicinity of a radio supernova remnant (SNR), G045.7$-$00.4. To study the origin of the gamma-ray emission, we also make use of the CO survey data of Milky Way Imaging Scroll Painting to study the massive molecular gas complex that surrounds the SNR. The whole size of the GeV emission is significantly larger than that of the radio morphology. Above 3 GeV, the GeV emission is resolved into two sources: one is spatially consistent with the position of the SNR with a size comparable to that of the radio emission, and the other is located outside of the western boundary of the SNR and spatially coincident with the densest region of the surrounding molecular cloud. We suggest that the GeV emission of the western source may arise from cosmic rays (CRs) which have escaped the SNR and illuminated the surrounding molecular cloud. We find that the gamma-ray spectra of the western source can be consistently explained by this scenario with a total energy of $\sim 10^{50}{\rm erg}$ in escaping CRs assuming the escape is isotropic.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A GeV-TeV particle component and the barrier of cosmic-ray sea in the Central Molecular Zone

Cosmic rays are important probe of a number of fundamental physical problems such as the acceleration of high and very high energy particles in extreme astrophysical environments. The Galactic center is widely anticipated to be an important cosmic-ray source and the observations of some Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes did successfully reveal a component of TeV-PeV cosmic rays in the vicinity of the Galactic center. Here we report the identification of GeV-TeV cosmic rays in the central molecular zone with the Î³-ray observations of the Fermi Large Area Telescope, whose spectrum and spatial gradient are consistent with that measured by the Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes but the corresponding cosmic-ray energy density is substantially lower than the so-called cosmic-ray sea component, suggesting the presence of a high energy particle accelerator at the Galactic center and the existence of a barrier that can effectively suppress the penetration of the particles from the cosmic-ray sea to the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Selection Effects in Periodic X-ray Data from Maximizing Detection Statistics

The Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) records data of exceptional quality on the energy-dependent X-ray pulse profile of pulsars. However, in searching for evidence of pulsations, Guillot et al. (2019) introduce a procedure to select an ordered subset of the data that maximizes a detection statistic (the H-test). I show that this procedure can degrade subsequent analyses using an idealized model with a stationary expected count rates from both noise and signal. Specifically, the data-selection procedure biases the inferred mean count rate to be too low, biases the inferred pulsation amplitude to be too high, and that the size of these biases scales strongly with the amount of data that is rejected and the true signal amplitude. The procedure also alters the null-distribution of the H-test rendering nominal detection significance estimates overly optimistic. While the idealized model does not capture all the complexities of real NICER data, it suggests that these biases could be important for NICER's observations of J0740+6620 and other faint pulsars (observations of J0030+0451 are likely less affected). I estimate that these selection effects may introduce a bias of $\mathcal{O}(10\%)$ on average in the inferred modulation depth of lightcurves like J0740+6620's, and may be as large as $\mathcal{O}(50\%)$ for fainter pulsars. However, the change for a single dataset like J0740+6620 is expected to be a shift between $-5\%$ and $+20\%$. This could imply that the lower limit on J0740+6620's radius is slightly larger than it should be, although preliminary investigations suggest the change in the radius constraints are $\mathcal{O}(1\%)$ with real J0740+6620 data.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Looking inside ephemeral ultrabright X-ray laser pulses

National University of Singapore scientists co-led an international collaboration to resolve the elusive wavefronts of X-ray free-electron lasers, paving the way towards high-throughput, high-resolution, machine-learning-enabled imaging. Bright, ultrafast X-ray Free-electron Laser (XFEL) pulsed sources can interrogate millions of single particles in mere hours. By imaging each particle separately, XFELs open...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

The Lynx X-Ray Observatory –Will Reveal the Unseen Universe (VIDEO)

“Lynx will be an extraordinary advancement over its predecessor, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory,” says Alexey Vikhlinin, co-chair of the Lynx science and technology team and an astronomer at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics. “It will provide factors of 100 to 1,000 times improvement in key metrics such as sensitivity for detecting and locating faint sources, as well as high-resolution spectroscopy to measure the energy distributions for objects ranging from nearby stars to distant quasars. Lynx will enable one of the largest performance leaps in the history of astronomy.”
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Hosts of X-ray Absorption Lines Toward AGNs

Most baryonic matter in the universe exists in gaseous form and can be found in structures such as galactic halos and the low-density intergalactic medium. proposed-ray spectroscopy missions such as Athena, Arcus, and Lynx will have the capability to identify absorption lines in spectra toward bright active galactic nuclei (AGNs), which can be used as a tool to probe this missing matter. In this study, we examine the optical fields surrounding 15 primary observing targets and identify the foreground galaxies and galaxy groups that are potential hosts of absorption. We record the basic properties of the potential host and their angular and physical separation from the AGN line of sight. This process is done by marking the location of various galaxies and groups in optical images of the field surrounding the target and plotting their angular separation vs. redshift to gauge physical proximity to the background source. We identify the surrounding objects according to those which have measured redshifts and those that require them.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The effect of viewing angle on the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation of the local molecular clouds

The Gaia data give us an unprecedented view to the 3-dimensional (3D) structure of molecular clouds in the Solar neighbourhood. We study how the projected areas and masses of clouds, and consequently the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation (KS-relation), depend on the viewing angle. We derive the probability distributions of the projected areas and masses for nine clouds within 400 pc from the Sun using 3D dust distribution data from the literature. We find that the viewing angle can have a dramatic effect on the observed areas and masses of individual clouds. The joint probability distributions of the areas and masses are strongly correlated, relatively flat, and can show multiple peaks. The typical ranges and 50% quartiles of the distributions are roughly 100-200% and 20-80% of the median value, respectively, making viewing angle effects important for all individual clouds. The threshold value used to define the cloud areas is also important; our analysis suggests that the clouds become more anisotropic for smaller thresholds (larger scales). On average, the areas and masses of the plane-of-the-sky and face-on projections agree, albeit with a large scatter. This suggests that sample averages of areas and masses are relatively free of viewing angle effects, which is important to facilitate comparisons of extragalactic and galactic data. Ultimately, our results demonstrate that a cloud's location in the KS-relation is affected by viewing angle in a non-trivial manner. However, the KS-relation of our sample as a whole is not strongly affected by these effects, because the co-variance of the areas and masses causes the observed mean column density to remain relatively constant.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Direct observation of an extended X-ray jet at $z$=6.1

We report on the direct observation of an extended X-ray jet in the $z$=6.1 radio-loud Active Galactic Nucleus PSO J030947.49+271757.31 from a deep Chandra X-ray observation (128 ksec). This detection represents the most distant kpc off-nuclear emission resolved in the X-rays to date. The angular distance of the emission is $\sim$4" (corresponding to $\sim$20 kpc at $z$=6.1), along the same direction of the jet observed at parsec scales in previous VLBA high-resolution radio observations. Moreover, the 0.5-7.0 keV isophotes coincide with the extended radio emission as imaged by the VLA Sky Survey at 3 GHz. The rest-frame 2-10 keV luminosity of the extended component is L$_{2-10keV}$=5.9$\times$10$^{44}$ erg s$^{-1}$, about 8% of the core: this makes it one of the most luminous jets resolved in the X-rays so far. Through Spectral Energy Distribution modelling we find that this emission can be explained by the Inverse Compton interaction with the photons of the Cosmic Microwave Background assuming that the jet's physical parameters are similar to those in the local Universe. At the same time, we find that the radiation produced by a putative population of high-energetic electrons through the synchrotron process observed at low redshift is quenched at high redshift, hence becoming negligible.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Determination of spin chirality using x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

A 3-fold symmetric kagome lattice that has negative spin chirality can give a non-zero x-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) signal, despite that the total spin moment amounts to zero. This is explained by a hitherto unnoticed rule for the rotational symmetry invariance of the XMCD signal. A necessary condition is the existence of an anisotropic XMCD signal for the local magnetic atom, which can arise from a spin anisotropy either in the ground state or the final state. The angular dependence of the XMCD as a function of the beam direction has an unusual behavior. The maximum dichroism is not aligned along the spin direction, but depends on the relative orientation of the spin with respect to the atomic orientation. Therefore, different geometries can result in the same angular dependence, and the spin direction can only be determined if the atomic orientation is known. The consequences for the x-ray magneto-optical sum rules are given. The integrated XMCD signals are proportional to the anisotropy in the orbital moment and the magnetic dipole term, where the isotropic spin moment drops out.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-periodic type I Be/X-ray binary outbursts

Type I Be/X-ray binary outbursts are driven by mass transfer from a Be star decretion disc to a neutron star companion during each orbital period. Treiber et al. (2021) recently observed non-periodic type I outbursts in RX J0529.8-6556 that has unknown binary orbital properties. We show that non-periodic type I outbursts may be temporarily driven in a low eccentricity binary with a disc that is inclined sufficiently to be mildly unstable to Kozai-Lidov oscillations. The inclined disc becomes eccentric and material is transferred to the neutron star at up to three locations in each orbit: when the neutron star passes the disc apastron or one of the two nodes of the disc. The timing and magnitude of each vary with the disc argument of periapsis and longitude of the ascending node that precess in opposite directions. Calculating the orbital period of the RX J0529.8-6556 system is non-trivial but we suggest it maybe >300 day, longer than previous estimates.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

High-energy neutrinos from X-rays flares of blazars frequently observed by the Swift X-Ray Telescope

Blazar flares have been suggested as ideal candidates for enhanced neutrino production. While the neutrino signal of $\gamma$-ray flares has been widely discussed, the neutrino yield of X-ray flares has received less attention. Here, we compute the predicted neutrino signal from X-ray flares detected in 66 blazars observed more than 50 times with the X-ray Telescope (XRT) on board the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. We consider a scenario where X-ray flares are powered by synchrotron radiation of relativistic protons, and neutrinos are produced through photomeson interactions between protons with their own synchrotron X-ray photons. Using the 1 keV X-ray light curves for flare identification, the 0.5-10 keV fluence of each flare as a proxy for the all-flavour neutrino fluence, and the IceCube point-source effective area for different detector configurations, we calculate the number of muon and antimuon neutrinos above 100 TeV expected for IceCube from each flaring source. The bulk of the neutrino events from the sample originates from flares with durations $\sim 1-10$ d. Accounting for the X-ray flare duty cycle of the sources in the sample, which ranges between $\sim2$ and 24 per cent, we compute an average yearly neutrino rate for each source. The median of the distribution (in logarithm) is $\sim0.03$ yr$^{-1}$, with Mkn 421 having the highest predicted rate $1.2\pm 0.3$ yr$^{-1}$, followed by 3C 273 $(0.33\pm0.03$ yr$^{-1})$ and PG 1553+113 ($0.25\pm0.02$ yr$^{-1}$). Next-generation neutrino detectors together with regular X-ray monitoring of blazars could constrain the duty cycle of hadronic X-ray flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the nature of the X-ray pulsar XTE J1859+083 and its broadband properties

Alexander Salganik, Sergey S. Tsygankov, Anlaug A. Djupvik, Dmitri I. Karasev, Alexander A. Lutovinov, David A. H. Buckley, Mariusz Gromadzki, Juri Poutanen. This work is devoted to the study of the broadband 0.8-79 keV spectral and timing properties of the poorly studied X-ray pulsar XTE J1859+083 during its 2015 outburst based on the data from the NuSTAR and Swift observatories. We show that the source pulse profile has complex shape that depends on the energy band. Pulse fraction of XTE J1859+083 has constant value around 35% in the broad energy band, this behaviour is atypical for X-ray pulsars. At the same time its energy spectrum is typical of this class of objects and has a power-law shape with an exponential cutoff at high energies. No cyclotron absorption line was discovered in the source spectrum. On the basis of indirect method and the absence of a cyclotron line, an estimation was made for the magnetic field strength as less than $5\times10^{11}$ G or belonging to the interval from $5\times10^{12}$ to $2.0^{+0.9}_{-1.2}\times10^{13}$ G. Data from the NOT and SALT telescopes as well as optical and IR sky surveys allowed us also to study the nature of its optical companion. We have proposed and studied new possible candidates for the optical companion of XTE J1859+083 and the most likely candidate was identified. The results of the optical and IR photometry and spectroscopy of these possible companions showed that the system is a Be X-ray binary, showing Br$\gamma$, He I and strong H$\alpha$ spectral lines.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Assisted Analysis of Small Angle X-ray Scattering

Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) is extensively used in materials science as a way of examining nanostructures. The analysis of experimental SAXS data involves mapping a rather simple data format to a vast amount of structural models. Despite various scientific computing tools to assist the model selection, the activity heavily relies on the SAXS analysts' experience, which is recognized as an efficiency bottleneck by the community. To cope with this decision-making problem, we develop and evaluate the open-source, Machine Learning-based tool SCAN (SCattering Ai aNalysis) to provide recommendations on model selection. SCAN exploits multiple machine learning algorithms and uses models and a simulation tool implemented in the SasView package for generating a well defined set of datasets. Our evaluation shows that SCAN delivers an overall accuracy of 95%-97%. The XGBoost Classifier has been identified as the most accurate method with a good balance between accuracy and training time. With eleven predefined structural models for common nanostructures and an easy draw-drop function to expand the number and types training models, SCAN can accelerate the SAXS data analysis workflow.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Widespread 1-2 MeV Energetic Particles Associated with Slow and Narrow Coronal Mass Ejections: Parker Solar Probe and STEREO Measurements

Suprathermal ions in the corona are thought to serve as seed particles for large gradual solar energetic particle (SEP) events associated with fast and wide coronal mass ejections (CMEs). A better understanding of the role of suprathermal particles as seed populations for SEP events can be made by using observations close to the Sun. We study a series of SEP events observed by the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (IS$\odot$IS) suite on board the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) from 2020 May 27 to June 2, during which PSP was at heliocentric distances between $\sim$0.4 and $\sim$0.2 au. These events were also observed by the Ahead Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO-A) near 1 au, but the particle intensity magnitude was much lower than that at PSP. We find that the SEPs should have spread in space as their source regions were distant from the nominal magnetic footpoints of both spacecraft, and the parent CMEs were slow and narrow. We study the decay phase of the SEP events in the $\sim$1-2 MeV proton energy range at PSP and STEREO-A, and discuss their properties in terms of both continuous injections by successive solar eruptions and the distances where the measurements were made. This study indicates that seed particles can be continuously generated by eruptions associated with slow and narrow CMEs, spread over a large part of the inner heliosphere, and remain there for tens of hours, even if minimal particle intensity enhancements were measured near 1 au.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Discovery of the Fastest Early Optical Emission from Overluminous SN Ia 2020hvf: A Thermonuclear Explosion within a Dense Circumstellar Environment

Ji-an Jiang, Keiichi Maeda, Miho Kawabata, Mamoru Doi, Toshikazu Shigeyama, Masaomi Tanaka, Nozomu Tominaga, Ken'ichi Nomoto, Yuu Niino, Shigeyuki Sako, Ryou Ohsawa, Malte Schramm, Masayuki Yamanaka, Naoto Kobayashi, Hidenori Takahashi, Tatsuya Nakaoka, Koji S. Kawabata, Keisuke Isogai, Tsutomu Aoki, Sohei Kondo, Yuki Mori, Ko Arimatsu, Toshihiro Kasuga, Shin-ichiro Okumura, Seitaro Urakawa, Daniel E. Reichart, Kenta Taguchi, Noriaki Arima, Jin Beniyama, Kohki Uno, Taisei Hamada.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

