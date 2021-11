Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) have long been proposed as a complementary probe to type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) and cosmic microwave background to explore the expansion history of the high-redshift universe, mainly because they are bright enough to be detected at greater distances. Although they lack definite physical explanations, many empirical correlations between GRB isotropic energy/luminosity and some directly detectable spectral/temporal properties have been proposed to make GRBs standard candles. Since the observed GRB rate falls off rapidly at low redshifts, thus preventing a cosmology independent calibration of these correlations. In order to avoid the circularity problem, SN Ia data are usually used to calibrate the luminosity relations of GRBs in the low redshift region (limited by the redshift range for SN Ia sample), and then extrapolate it to the high redshift region. This approach is based on the assumption of no redshift evolution for GRB luminosity relations. In this work, we suggest the use a complete quasar sample in the redshift range of $0.5<z<5.5$ to test such an assumption. We divide the quasar sample into several sub-samples with different redshift bins, and use each sub-sample to calibrate the isotropic $\gamma$-ray equivalent energy of GRBs in relevant redshift bins. By fitting the newly calibrated data, we find strong evidence that the most commonly used Amati relation between spectral peak energy and isotropic-equivalent radiated energy shows no, or marginal, evolution with redshift. Indeed, at different redshifts, the coefficients in the Amati relation could have a maximum variation of 0.93\% at different redshifts, and there could be no coincidence in the range of 1$\sigma$.

