Astronomy

Towards constraining axions with polarimetric observations of the isolated neutron star RX J1856.5-3754

By Aleksei Zhuravlev, Roberto Taverna, Roberto Turolla
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Photon-axion mixing can create observable signatures in thermal spectra of isolated, cooling neutron stars. Their shape depends on the polarization properties of the radiation, which, in turn, are determined by the structure of stellar outermost layers. Here we investigate...

arxiv.org

Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Gravitational wave treasure trove shows black holes, neutron stars colliding

Scientists have released the largest catalog of gravitational wave detections to date, shedding new light on interactions between the most massive objects in the universe, black holes and neutron stars. The catalog was compiled by three groundbreaking detectors: the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Hanford, Washington,...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

News on the neutron structure

Precise measurements of the annihilation of an electron"“positron pair into a neutron"“antineutron pair allow us to take a look inside the neutron to better understand its complex structure. The unexpected discovery of the neutron in 1932 by Sir James Chadwick1 resolved several scientific problems at once, and formed the basis...
PHYSICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Data hitches a ride on fast neutrons

Engineers at Lancaster University have transmitted, received and decoded data sent over a stream of fast neutrons. The proof-of-concept involved modulating neutrons from a calfornium 252 source using an Arduino-controlled mechanical shutter built from high-density polythene. Detection involved a one litre tank of scintillating meterial, a photo-multiplier and a ‘mixed-field...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

General-relativistic neutrino-radiation magnetohydrodynamics simulation of black hole-neutron star mergers for seconds

Seconds-long numerical-relativity simulations for black hole-neutron star mergers are performed for the first time to obtain a self-consistent picture of the merger and post-merger evolution processes. To investigate the case that tidal disruption takes place, we choose the initial mass of the black hole to be $5.4M_\odot$ or $8.1M_\odot$ with the dimensionless spin of 0.75. The neutron-star mass is fixed to be $1.35M_\odot$. We find that after the tidal disruption, dynamical mass ejection takes place spending $\lesssim 10\,{\rm ms}$ together with the formation of a massive accretion disk. Subsequently, the magnetic field in the disk is amplified by the magnetic winding and magnetorotational instability, establishing a turbulent state and inducing the angular momentum transport. The post-merger mass ejection by the magnetically-induced viscous effect sets in at $\sim 300$-$500\,{\rm ms}$ after the tidal disruption, at which the neutrino luminosity drops below $\sim 10^{51.5}\,{\rm erg/s}$, and continues for several hundreds ms. A magnetosphere near the rotational axis of the black hole is developed after the matter and magnetic flux fall into the black hole from the accretion disk, and high-intensity Poynting flux generation sets in at a few hundreds ms after the tidal disruption. The intensity of the Poynting flux becomes low after the significant post-merger mass ejection, because the opening angle of the magnetosphere increases. The lifetime for the stage with the strong Poynting flux is $1$-$2\,{\rm s}$, which agrees with the typical duration of short-hard gamma-ray bursts.
ASTRONOMY
hackaday.com

Forget Radio! Transmitting With Neutrons

Throughout history, people have devised ways to send information across long distances. For centuries we relied on smoke signals, semaphores, and similar physical devices. Electricity changed everything. First the telegraph and then radio transformed communications. Now researchers at the University of Lancaster have demonstrated another way to send wireless data without using electromagnetic radiation. They’ve harnessed fast neutrons from californium-252 and modulated them with information with 100% success.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Massive Rock Orbiting The Sun Appears to Have Originated Surprisingly Close to Us

It appears that our Moon has been careless. According to a new analysis, a chunk of rock that hangs out near Earth's orbital path along the Sun seems to be made of the same material as the Moon, suggesting that it broke off at some point to be flung into space. But how, and when, remains a mystery. The rock is named 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, and astronomers already found it interesting before this latest development. The object belongs to a class of asteroids known as the Apollo asteroids, which more or less share Earth's orbit around the Sun; but Kamoʻoalewa is also what is...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Warn About 'False Fossils' Present on Mars

When looking for signs of life on Mars, we need to look out for 'false fossils' that may be abundant on the Red Planet, according to a new study. Mars rover Perseverance lists, among its mission objectives, a first for red planet exploration. The robotic explorer has been tasked with searching for signs of ancient microbial life on the dusty, dry planet – tiny microfossils that would be evidence that Mars was once habitable. That would indeed be an astounding, incredible discovery – but the new paper urges caution in interpreting what we find, in both this and future sources. According to astrobiologist...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The effect of the energy functional on the pasta-phase properties of catalysed neutron stars

Nuclear pasta, that is an inhomogeneous distribution of nuclear matter characterised by non-spherical clustered structures, is expected to occur in a narrow spatial region at the bottom of the inner crust of neutron stars, but the width of the pasta layer is strongly model dependent. In the framework of a compressible liquid-drop model, we use Bayesian inference to analyse the constraints on the sub-saturation energy functional and surface tension imposed by both ab-initio chiral perturbation theory calculations and experimental measurements of nuclear masses. The posterior models are used to obtain general predictions for the crust-pasta and pasta-core transition with controlled uncertainties. A correlation study allows extracting the most influential parameters for the calculation of the pasta phases. The important role of high-order empirical parameters and the surface tension is underlined.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Spectroscopic Angle on Central Engine Size Scales in Accreting Neutron Stars

Nicolas Trueba, J. M. Miller, A. C. Fabian, J. Kaastra, T. Kallman, A. Lohfink, R. M. Ludlam, D. Proga, J. Raymond, C. Reynolds, M. Reynolds, A. Zoghbi. Analyses of absorption from disk winds and atmospheres in accreting compact objects typically treat the central emitting regions in these systems as point sources relative to the absorber. This assumption breaks down if the absorbing gas is located within $few \times 1000\cdot GM/{c}^{2}$, in which case a small component of the absorber's Keplerian motion contributes to the velocity-width of absorption lines. Here, we demonstrate how this velocity-broadening effect can be used to constrain the sizes of central engines in accreting compact objects via a simple geometric relationship, and develop a method for modeling this effect. We apply this method on the Chandra/HETG spectra of three ultra-compact and short period neutron star X-ray binaries in which evidence of gravitationally redshifted absorption, owing to an inner-disk atmosphere, has recently been reported. The significance of the redshift is above $5\sigma$ for XTE J1710$-$281 (this work) and 4U 1916$-$053, and is inconsistent with various estimates of the relative radial velocity of each binary. For our most sensitive spectrum (XTE J1710$-$281), we obtain a 1$\sigma$ upper bound of 310 $\text{km}$ $\text{s}^{-1}$ on the magnitude of this geometric effect and a central engine of size ${R}_{CE} < 60 ~ GM/{c}^{2}$ (or, $< 90 ~ GM/{c}^{2}$ at the $3\sigma$ level). These initial constraints compare favorably to those obtained via microlensing in quasars and approach the sensitivity of constraints via relativistic reflection in neutron stars. This sensitivity will increase with further exposures, as well as the launch of future microcalorimeter and grating missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient estimation method for time evolution of proto-neutron star mass and radius from supernova neutrino signal

In this paper we present a novel method to estimate the time evolution of proto-neutron star (PNS) structure from the neutrino signal in core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). Employing recent results of multi-dimensional CCSN simulations, we delve into a relation between total emitted neutrino energy (TONE) and PNS mass/radius, and we find that they are strongly correlated with each other. We fit the relation by simple polynomial functions connecting TONE to PNS mass and radius as a function of time. By combining another fitting function representing the correlation between TONE and cumulative number of event at each neutrino observatory, PNS mass and radius can be retrieved from purely observed neutrino data. We demonstrate retrievals of PNS mass and radius from mock data of neutrino signal, and we assess the capability of our proposed method. While underlining the limitations of the method, we also discuss the importance of the joint analysis with gravitational wave signal. This would reduce uncertainties of parameter estimations in our method, and may narrow down the possible neutrino oscillation model. The proposed method is a very easy and inexpensive computation, which will be useful in real data analysis of CCSN neutrino signal.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Almost exponential decay for subcritical Constrained-degree percolation

We consider the Constrained-degree percolation model in random environment (CDPRE) on the square lattice. In this model, each vertex $v$ has an independent random constraint $\kappa_v$ which takes the value $j\in \{0,1,2,3\}$ with probability $\rho_j$. The dynamics is as follows: each edge $e$ attempts to open at a random time $U_e\sim \mathrm{U}(0,1]$, independently of all other edges. It succeeds if at time $U_e$ both its end-vertices have degrees strictly smaller than their respective constraints. We obtain almost exponential decay of the radius of the open cluster of the origin at all times when its expected size is finite. Since CDPRE is dominated by Bernoulli percolation, such result is meaningful only if the supremum of all values of $t$ for which the expected size of the open cluster of the origin is finite is larger than 1/2. We prove this last fact by showing a sharp phase transition for an intermediate model.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Observationally Constraining the Starspot Properties of Magnetically Active M67 Sub-Subgiant S1063

Our understanding of the impact of magnetic activity on stellar evolution continues to unfold. This impact is seen in sub-subgiant stars, defined to be stars that sit below the subgiant branch and red of the main sequence in a cluster color-magnitude diagram. Here we focus on S1063, a prototypical sub-subgiant in open cluster M67. We use a novel technique combining a two-temperature spectral decomposition and light curve analysis to constrain starspot properties over a multi-year time frame. Using a high-resolution near-infrared IGRINS spectrum and photometric data from K2 and ASAS-SN, we find a projected spot filling factor of 32 $\pm$ 7% with a spot temperature of 4000 $\pm$ 200 K. This value anchors the variability seen in the light curve, indicating the spot filling factor of S1063 ranged from 20% to 45% over a four-year time period with an average spot filling factor of 30%. These values are generally lower than those determined from photometric model comparisons but still indicate that S1063, and likely other sub-subgiants, are magnetically active spotted stars. We find observational and theoretical comparisons of spotted stars are nuanced due to the projected spot coverage impacting estimates of the surface-averaged effective temperature. The starspot properties found here are similar to those found in RS CVn systems, supporting classifying sub-subgiants as another type of active giant star binary system. This technique opens the possibility of characterizing the surface conditions of many more spotted stars than previous methods, allowing for larger future studies to test theoretical models of magnetically active stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient single-photon pair generation by spontaneous parametric down-conversion in nonlinear plasmonic metasurfaces

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) is one of the most versatile nonlinear optical techniques for the generation of entangled and correlated single-photon pairs. However, it suffers from very poor efficiency leading to extremely weak photon generation rates. Here we propose a plasmonic metasurface design based on silver nanostripes combined with a bulk lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal to realize a new scalable, ultrathin, and efficient SPDC source. By coinciding fundamental and higher order resonances of the metasurface with the generated signal and idler frequencies, respectively, the electric field in the nonlinear media is significantly boosted. This leads to a substantially enhancement in the SPDC process which, subsequently, by using the quantum-classical correspondence principle, translates to very high photon-pair generation rates. The emitted radiation is highly directional and perpendicular to the metasurface on the contrary to relevant dielectric structures. The incorporation of circular polarized excitation further increases the photon-pair generation efficiency. The presented work will lead to the design of new efficient ultrathin SPDC single-photon nanophotonic sources working at room temperature that are expected to be critical components in free-space quantum optical communications. In a more general context, our findings can find various applications in the emerging field of quantum plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Numerical relativity simulations of prompt collapse mergers: threshold mass and phenomenological constraints on neutron star properties after GW170817

Rahul Kashyap, Abhishek Das, David Radice, Surendra Padamata, Aviral Prakash, Domenico Logoteta, Albino Perego, Daniel A. Godzieba, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Ignazio Bombaci, Farrukh J. Fattoyev, Brendan T. Reed, André da Silva Schneider. We determine the threshold mass for prompt (no bounce) black hole formation in equal-mass neutron star (NS) mergers using...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Towards an X-ray inventory of nearby neutron stars

The X-ray emission of neutron stars enables a probe of their temperatures, geometries, and magnetospheric properties. The current number of X-ray emitting pulsars is insufficient to rule out observational biases that may arise from poorly known distance, age, or location of the neutron stars. One approach to overcome such biases is to create a distance-limited sample with sufficiently deep observations. With the aim of better sampling of the nearby ($\lesssim$ 2kpc) neutron stars population, we started an XMM-Newton survey of pulsars to measure their X-ray fluxes or derive respective constraining upper limits. We investigated 14 nearby pulsars for potential X-ray counterparts using different energy bands and detectors. In addition to our new XMM-Newton data, we also considered archival data and catalogs. We discuss source properties and also check for alternative counterparts to the X-ray sources. In our new XMM-Newton data, we found two pulsar counterpart candidates with significance above over $4\sigma$ and one candidate with $3.5\sigma$ by combining EPIC camera detection likelihoods. We also report the detection of potential X-ray counterparts to 8 radio pulsars in the 4XMM-DR10 catalog which have not been reported in the literature.
ASTRONOMY

