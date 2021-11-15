A rare phosphorus-rich star in an eclipsing binary from TESS

WR22 = HD 92740 is a bright (V = 6.4 $mag$), intrinsically luminous, double-line WN7h + O9III-V binary exhibiting one sharp 8\% deep eclipse near periastron in its elliptical (e = 0.6) 80-day orbit, when the WR-star passes in front of the O star, with no secondary eclipse. We apply two models (L96, A13) to probe the optical space-based light curves from {\em BRITE-Constellation}, including three separate, complete eclipses, that show increased (o-c) scatter compared to the rest of the observations outside the eclipses, likely due to O-star light encountering WR wind-clumps. L96 is a simple atmospheric-eclipse model, often applied to close WR+O binaries, where the O-star is considered a point-source. A13 considers a finite-disk O-star and allows for atmospheric, photospheric and reflection components to the eclipse, permitting a better characterization of its shape through a more physically realistic description of the structures for both stars in WR22. Nevertheless, A13 is still susceptible to uncertainties in the luminosity of the O-star before unique values for the orbital inclination and WR mass-loss rate can be estimated. We present solutions for the two extremes of the O-star, O9V and O9III. As photometry alone cannot allow us to discriminate between these, we compared our results to the spectral models found in the literature and determined the correct solution to be O9V. Our best-fit A13 Model 1 gives $i = 83.5 \pm 0.4^{\circ}$, with $\dot M_{\rm WR} = (1.86 \pm 0.2) \times 10^{-5} \dot M_{\odot}/yr$. The flux ratio in the red {\em BRITE} band in this model is $F_{\rm O}/F_{\rm WR} = 0.064\pm 0.002$.
Comments / 0