Astronomy

A Census of Protostellar Outflows in Nearby Molecular Clouds

By Duo Xu, Stella Offner, Robert Gutermuth, Shuo Kong, Hector G. Arce
 5 days ago

We adopt the deep learning method CASI-3D (Convolutional Approach to Structure Identification-3D) to systemically identify protostellar outflows in 12CO and 13CO observations of the nearby molecular clouds, Ophiuchus, Taurus, Perseus and Orion. The total...

ScienceAlert

A Massive Rock Orbiting The Sun Appears to Have Originated Surprisingly Close to Us

It appears that our Moon has been careless. According to a new analysis, a chunk of rock that hangs out near Earth's orbital path along the Sun seems to be made of the same material as the Moon, suggesting that it broke off at some point to be flung into space. But how, and when, remains a mystery. The rock is named 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, and astronomers already found it interesting before this latest development. The object belongs to a class of asteroids known as the Apollo asteroids, which more or less share Earth's orbit around the Sun; but Kamoʻoalewa is also what is...
A cold accretion flow onto one component of a multiple protostellar system

Context: Gas accretion flows transport material from the cloud core onto the protostar. In multiple protostellar systems, it is not clear if the delivery mechanism is preferential or evenly distributed among the components. Aims: Gas accretion flows within IRAS16293 is explored out to 6000 AU. Methods: ALMA Band 3 observations...
Can warm absorbers be driven by ultra-fast outflows?

Warm absorbers (WAs) located approximately in the region of $1-1000$ parsecs are common phenomena in many active galactic nuclei (AGNs). The driving mechanism of WAs is still under debate. Ultra-fast outflows (UFOs) which are launched very close to the central black hole are also frequently observed in AGNs. When UFOs move outwards, they will collide with the interstellar medius (ISM) gas. In this paper, we study the possibility that whether WAs can be generated by the interaction between ISM gas and the UFOs. We find that under some ISM gas conditions, WAs can be generated. However, the covering factor of WAs is much smaller than that given by observations. This indicates that other mechanisms should also be at work. We also find that the properties of the WAs mainly depend on the density of the ISM injected into the computational domain from the outer radial boundary (1000 parsec). The higher the density of the ISM is, the higher the mass flux and kinetic power of the WAs will be. The kinetic power of the UFO driven WAs is much less than $1\%$ of the bolometric luminosity of its host AGNs. Therefore, the UFO driven WAs might not contribute sufficient feedback to its host galaxy.
Dense Molecular Clouds in the Crab Supernova Remnant

Alwyn Wootten, Rory O. Bentley, J. Baldwin, F. Combes, A. C. Fabian, G. J. Ferland, E. Loh, P. Salome, C.N. Shingledecker, A. Castro-Carrizo. Molecular emission was imaged with ALMA from numerous components near and within bright H2-emitting knots and absorbing dust globules in the Crab Nebula. These observations provide a critical test of how energetic photons and particles produced in a young supernova remnant interact with gas, cleanly differentiating between competing models. The four fields targeted show contrasting properties but within them, seventeen distinct molecular clouds are identified with CO emission; a few also show emission from HCO+, SiO and/or SO. These observations are compared with Cloudy models of these knots. It has been suggested that the Crab filaments present an exotic environment in which H2 emission comes from a mostly-neutral zone probably heated by cosmic rays produced in the supernova surrounding a cool core of molecular gas. Our model is consistent with the observed CO J=3-2 line strength. These molecular line emitting knots in the Crab present a novel phase of the ISM representative of many important astrophysical environments.
The VLA/ALMA Nascent Disk and Multiplicity (VANDAM) Survey of Orion Protostars V. A Characterization of Protostellar Multiplicity

John J. Tobin (NRAO), Stella S. R. Offner (Texas), Kaitlin M. Kratter (Arizona), S. Thomas Megeath (Toldeo), Patrick D. Sheehan (Northwestern), Leslie W. Looney (Illinois), Ana Karla Diaz-Rodriguez (Manchester), Mayra Osorio (IAA), Guillem Anglada (IAA), Sarah I. Sadavoy (Queen's U.), Elise Furlan (IPAC/Caltech), Dominique Segura-Cox (MPE, Texas), Nicole Karnath (SOFIA), Merel L. R. van 't Hoff (Michigan), Ewine F. van Dishoeck (Leiden), Zhi-Yun Li (Virginia), Rajeeb Sharma (Oklahoma, Copenhagen), Amelia M. Stutz (Concepcion), Lukasz Tychoniec (ESO)
Spontaneous Formation of Outflows Powered by Rotating Magnetized Accretion Flows in a Galactic Center

We investigate how magnetically driven outflows are powered by a rotating, weakly magnetized accretion flow onto a supermassive black hole using axisymmetric magnetohydrodynamic simulations. Our proposed model focuses on the accretion dynamics on an intermediate scale between the Schwarzschild radius and the galactic scale, which is $\sim$1-100 pc. We demonstrate that a rotating disk formed on a parsec-scale acquires poloidal magnetic fields via accretion and this produces an asymmetric bipolar outflow at some point. The formation of the outflow was found to follow the growth of strongly magnetized regions around disk surfaces (magnetic bubbles). The bipolar outflow grew continuously inside the expanding bubbles. We theoretically derived the growth condition of magnetic bubbles for our model that corresponds to a necessary condition for outflow growth. We found that the north-south asymmetric structure of the bipolar outflow originates from the complex motions excited by accreting flows around the outer edge of the disk. The bipolar outflow comprises multiple mini-outflows and downflows (failed outflows). The mini-outflows emanate from the magnetic concentrations (magnetic patches). The magnetic patches exhibit inward drifting motions, thereby making the outflows unsteady. We demonstrate that the inward drift can be modeled using a simple magnetic patch model that considers magnetic angular momentum extraction. This study could be helpful for understanding how asymmetric and non-steady outflows with complex substructures are produced around supermassive black holes without the help of strong radiation from accretion disks or entrainment by radio jets such as molecular outflows in radio-quiet active galactic nuclei, NGC 1377.
The effect of viewing angle on the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation of the local molecular clouds

The Gaia data give us an unprecedented view to the 3-dimensional (3D) structure of molecular clouds in the Solar neighbourhood. We study how the projected areas and masses of clouds, and consequently the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation (KS-relation), depend on the viewing angle. We derive the probability distributions of the projected areas and masses for nine clouds within 400 pc from the Sun using 3D dust distribution data from the literature. We find that the viewing angle can have a dramatic effect on the observed areas and masses of individual clouds. The joint probability distributions of the areas and masses are strongly correlated, relatively flat, and can show multiple peaks. The typical ranges and 50% quartiles of the distributions are roughly 100-200% and 20-80% of the median value, respectively, making viewing angle effects important for all individual clouds. The threshold value used to define the cloud areas is also important; our analysis suggests that the clouds become more anisotropic for smaller thresholds (larger scales). On average, the areas and masses of the plane-of-the-sky and face-on projections agree, albeit with a large scatter. This suggests that sample averages of areas and masses are relatively free of viewing angle effects, which is important to facilitate comparisons of extragalactic and galactic data. Ultimately, our results demonstrate that a cloud's location in the KS-relation is affected by viewing angle in a non-trivial manner. However, the KS-relation of our sample as a whole is not strongly affected by these effects, because the co-variance of the areas and masses causes the observed mean column density to remain relatively constant.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Gas dynamics in the star forming region G18.148$-$0.283: Is it a manifestation of two colliding molecular clouds?

We report the results obtained from a multi-wavelength study of the HII region, G18.148$-$0.283, using the upgraded Giant Metre-wave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) at 1350 MHz along with other archival data. In addition to the radio continuum emission, we have detected the H169$\alpha$ and H170$\alpha$ radio recombination lines towards G18.148$-$0.283 using a correlator bandwidth of 100 MHz. The moment-1 map of the ionized gas reveals a velocity gradient of approximately 10 km s$^{-1}$ across the radio continuum peaks. The $^{12}$CO ($J$=3$-$2) molecular line data from the COHRS survey also shows the presence of two velocity components that are very close to the velocities detected in the ionized gas. The spectrum and position-velocity diagram from CO emission reveal molecular gas at an intermediate velocity range bridging the velocity components. We see mid-infrared absorption and far-infrared emission establishing the presence of a filamentary infrared dark cloud, the extent of which includes the targeted HII region. The magnetic field inferred from dust polarization is perpendicular to the filament within the HII region. We have also identified two O9 stars and 30 young stellar objects towards the target using data from the 2MASS, UKIDSS, and GLIMPSE surveys. Cumulatively, this suggests that the region is the site of a cloud-cloud collision that has triggered massive star formation and subsequent formation of an HII region.
Dynamical thermal instability in highly supersonic outflows

Acceleration can change the ionization of X-ray irradiated gas to the point that the gas becomes thermally unstable. Cloud formation, the expected outcome of thermal instability (TI), will be suppressed in a dynamic flow, however, due to the stretching of fluid elements that accompanies acceleration. It is therefore unlikely that cloud formation occurs during the launching phase of a supersonic outflow. In this paper, we show that the most favorable conditions for dynamical TI in highly supersonic outflows are found at radii beyond the acceleration zone, where the growth rate of entropy modes is set by the linear theory rate for a static plasma. This finding implies that even mildly relativistic outflows can become clumpy, and we explicitly demonstrate this using hydrodynamical simulations of ultrafast outflows. We describe how the continuity and heat equations can be used to appreciate another impediment (beside mode disruption due to the stretching) to making an outflow clumpy: background flow conditions may not allow the plasma to enter a TI zone in the first place. The continuity equation reveals that both impediments are in fact tightly coupled, yet one is easy to overcome. Namely, time variability in the radiation field is found to be a robust means of placing gas in a TI zone. We further show how the ratio of the dynamical and thermal timescales enters linear theory; the heat equation reveals how this ratio depends on the two processes that tend to remove gas from a TI zone -- adiabatic cooling and heat advection.
A new method for measuring the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion of molecular clouds

The structure and star formation activity of a molecular cloud are fundamentally linked to its internal turbulence. However, accurately measuring the turbulent velocity dispersion is challenging due to projection effects and observational limitations, such as telescope resolution, particularly for clouds that include non-turbulent motions, such as large-scale rotation. Here we develop a new method to recover the three-dimensional (3D) turbulent velocity dispersion (${\sigma}_{v,3D}$) from position-position-velocity (PPV) data. We simulate a rotating, turbulent, collapsing molecular cloud and compare its intrinsic ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$ with three different measures of the velocity dispersion accessible in PPV space: 1) the spatial mean of the 2nd-moment map, ${\sigma}_i$, 2) the standard deviation of the gradient/rotation-corrected 1st-moment map, ${\sigma}_{(c-grad)}$, and 3) a combination of 1) and 2), called the 'gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion', ${\sigma}_{(p-grad)}=({\sigma}^2_i+{\sigma}^2_{(c-grad)})^{1/2}$. We show that the gradient correction is crucial in order to recover purely turbulent motions of the cloud, independent of the orientation of the cloud with respect to the line of sight (LOS). We find that with a suitable correction factor and appropriate filters applied to the moment maps, all three statistics can be used to recover ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$, with method 3 being the most robust and reliable. We determine the correction factor as a function of the telescope beam size for different levels of cloud rotation, and find that for a beam FWHM $f$ and cloud radius $R$, the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion can best be recovered from the gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion via ${\sigma}_{v,3D}=[(-0.29\pm0.26)f/R+1.93\pm0.15]{\sigma}_{(p-grad)}$ for $f/R<1$, independent of the level of cloud rotation or LOS orientation.
A complex Gaussian approach to molecular photoionization

We develop and implement a Gaussian approach to calculate partial cross-sections and asymmetry parameters for molecular photoionization. Optimal sets of complex Gaussian-type orbitals (cGTOs) are first obtained by non-linear optimization, to best fit sets of Coulomb or distorted continuum wave functions for relevant orbital quantum numbers. This allows us to represent the radial wavefunction for the outgoing electron with accurate cGTO expansions. Within a time-independent partial wave approach, we show that all the necessary transition integrals become analytical, in both length and velocity gauges, thus facilitating the numerical evaluation of photoionization observables. Illustrative results, presented for NH3 and H2O within a one-active-electron monocentric model, validate numerically the proposed strategy based on a complex Gaussian representation of continuum states.
Gemini NIFS survey of feeding and feedback in nearby Active Galaxies -- V. Molecular and Ionised Gas Kinematics

M. Bianchin, R. A. Riffel, T. Storchi-Bergmann, R. Riffel, D. Ruschel-Dutra, C. M. Harrison, L. G. Dahmer-Hahn, V. Mainieri, A. J. Schonell, N. Z. Dametto. We study the gas distribution and kinematics of the inner kpc of six moderately luminous (43.43$\leq$log$L_{\rm bol}\leq$44.83) nearby ($0.004 \leq z \leq 0.014$) Seyfert galaxies observed with the Near-infrared Integral Field Spectrograph (NIFS) in the J(1.25$\mu$m) and K(2.2$\mu$m) bands. We analyse the most intense emission lines detected on these spectral wavebands: [Fe II] 1.2570 $\mu$m and Pa$\beta$, which trace the ionised gas in the partially and fully ionised regions, and H$_2$2.1218$\mu$m, that traces the hot ($\sim 2000$ K) molecular gas. The dominant kinematic component is rotation in the disc of the galaxies, except for the ionised gas in NGC 5899 which shows only weak signatures of a disc component. We find ionised gas outflow in four galaxies, while signatures of H$_2$ outflows are seen in three galaxies. The ionised gas outflows display velocities of a few hundred km\,s$^{-1}$, and their mass-outflow rates are in the range $0.005 - 12.49$M$_{\odot}$yr$^{-1}$ . Their kinetic powers correspond to $0.005-0.7$ per cent of the AGN bolometric luminosities. Besides rotation and outflows signatures in some cases, the H 2 kinematics reveals also inflows in three galaxies. The inflow velocities are $50-80$km\,s$^{-1}$ and the mass inflow rates are in the range $1 - 9 \times 10^{-4}$M$_{\odot}$yr$^{-1}$ for hot molecular gas. These inflows might be only the hot skin of the total inflowing gas, which is expected to be dominated by colder gas. The mass inflow rates are lower than the current accretion rates to the AGN, and the ionised outflows are apparently disturbing the gas in the inner kpc.
ExoMol molecular line lists -- XLIII: Rovibronic molecular line list the low-lying two states of NaO

The sodium monoxide radical (NaO) is observed in night glow in the Earth's mesosphere and likely has astronomical importance. This study concerns the optical transitions within the ground X $^2\Pi$ state and to the very low-lying ($T_{\textrm e}\approx 2000$ cm$^{-1}$) excited A $^2\Sigma^+$ state. A line list consisting of rovibronic term values, allowed electric dipole transitions, Einstein coefficients, and partition functions for varying temperature are produced due to a variational solution of the coupled-channel Schrödinger equations using the program \Duo. MRCI \textit{ab initio} calculations characterising the potential energy curves of the both states, spin-orbit and $L$-uncoupling non-adiabatic matrix elements, as well as permanent and transition dipole moments were integral in formation of the final deperturbation model. \textit{Ab initio} potential energy curves are represented in the analytical Extended-Morse-Oscillator form and refined, along with the spin-orbit and $L$-uncoupling functions, by least-squares fitting to the available spectroscopic data. The input experimental data consisted of pure rotational transitions within the fine structure components of the X $^2\Pi$ state for $v''\in [0,3]$ vibrational levels as well as the rovibronic A $^2\Sigma^+(v'=0) \leftarrow$ X $^2\Pi(v''=0)$ transitions, both with limited coverage over rotational excitation. The lack of data detailing the vibrational structure of the X and A states prompts a request for further experimental study of higher excited levels which would provide a robust spectroscopic model. The NaO NaOUCMe line list is available via this http URL and the CDS database.
Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
Discovery of the Fastest Early Optical Emission from Overluminous SN Ia 2020hvf: A Thermonuclear Explosion within a Dense Circumstellar Environment

Ji-an Jiang, Keiichi Maeda, Miho Kawabata, Mamoru Doi, Toshikazu Shigeyama, Masaomi Tanaka, Nozomu Tominaga, Ken'ichi Nomoto, Yuu Niino, Shigeyuki Sako, Ryou Ohsawa, Malte Schramm, Masayuki Yamanaka, Naoto Kobayashi, Hidenori Takahashi, Tatsuya Nakaoka, Koji S. Kawabata, Keisuke Isogai, Tsutomu Aoki, Sohei Kondo, Yuki Mori, Ko Arimatsu, Toshihiro Kasuga, Shin-ichiro Okumura, Seitaro Urakawa, Daniel E. Reichart, Kenta Taguchi, Noriaki Arima, Jin Beniyama, Kohki Uno, Taisei Hamada.
Phys.org

Frizzleds are dynamic, molecular machines

Maria Kowalski-Jahn and Hannes Schihada, two postdocs in the Schulte laboratory, have used a novel technology of fluorescently labeling receptors with a minimally invasive technique and detecting structural rearrangements in a receptor molecule in living cells. These experiments pinpointed how FZDs respond to WNT stimulation by conformational changes in the extracellular domain of the receptor. In contrast to what was previously surmised, but in line with several previous publications by the Schulte laboratory, these findings underline that WNT stimulation elicits conformational rearrangements in their receptors. These new insights into FZD dynamics present the basis for a continued mechanism-based drug discovery process to target FZDs for therapy.
Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
