Velocities of an Erupting Filament

By Shuo Wang, Jack M. Jenkins, Karin Muglach, Valentin Martinez Pillet, Christian Beck, David M. Long, Debi Prasad Choudhary, James McAteer
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Shuo Wang, Jack M. Jenkins, Karin Muglach, Valentin Martinez Pillet, Christian Beck, David M. Long, Debi Prasad Choudhary, James McAteer. Solar filaments exist as stable structures for extended periods of time before many of them form the core of a CME. We examine the properties of an erupting filament on 2017...

