Three dimensional Doppler tomography

By T. R. Marsh
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Doppler tomography is a method to compute the emissivity distribution within the co-rotating frames of binary stars from observations of their emission line profiles at multiple orbital phases. A key assumption of the method as it is usually applied is that all gas flow is parallel to...

