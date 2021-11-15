Effects of flares on the habitable zones of M dwarfs accessible to TESS planet detections

Although the accurate description of the wave propagation and absorption in plasmas requires complicated full wave solutions or kinetic simulations, the local dispersion analysis can still be helpful to capture the main physics of wave properties. Plasma wave accessibility informs that whether a wave can propagate to a region, which usually depends on the wave frequency, wave vector, and the local plasma density and magnetic field. In this tutorial paper, we describe the wave accessibility beyond usual textbooks and especially highlight the warm plasma effects. Useful numerical models and methods are provided, which can be used to obtain a quick view of the wave accessibility parameters space. The thermal effects are modeled by both multi-fluid model with isotropic pressure term and kinetic model with Maxwellian velocity distribution function. All cold plasma waves from high frequency electron cyclotron waves, intermediate frequency low hybrid waves to low frequency ion cyclotron waves, as well as kinetic ion and electron Bernstein waves, are presented. The questions that how many plasma wave modes exist and how to find the solutions are also discussed. It is interesting to find that the warm multi-fluid model, though incapable of reproducing the Bernstein modes, can provide a quick way to determine whether the thermal effects are important. To show the kinetic thermal effects, the ray tracing calculations of the mode conversion from cold plasma waves to kinetic waves are also provided, i.e., from the slow X electron cyclotron wave to electron Bernstein wave and from the ion cyclotron fast wave to ion Bernstein wave.

