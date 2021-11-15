ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Effects of flares on the habitable zones of M dwarfs accessible to TESS planet detections

By Mirjam Bogner, Beate Stelzer, Stefanie Raetz
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Photometric space missions like Kepler and TESS continuously discover new exoplanets and advance the search for a second habitable world. The light curves recorded by these telescopes also reveal signs of magnetic activity, such as star spot modulation and flares, which can influence habitability. Searching for these characteristics, we analyzed TESS...

arxiv.org

