France’s President changed the colors of the French flag, and no one noticed
By Morgane Croissant
3 days ago
France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, has changed the colors of the French flag. A surprising piece of news that is only topped by the fact that the flag was actually altered on July 13, 2020. No one seemed to notice. French radio station Europe 1 announced the change on November...
Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, alongside rare colored diamonds, are heading up for auction next week in Geneva, Switzerland, Reuters reported. A ring with an orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats is estimated to fetch $3.9 million to $5.9 million, and is the main attraction of the auction, CNN reported.
Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
On Aug. 28, 2019, I received an email from the German consulate informing me that my family’s renaturalization application had been approved: We were Germans. Again. After submitting a patchwork of documentation in January 2017 — gathered from Freiburg, London, Haifa and the San Fernando Valley — that proved that my grandfather, prize-winning Israeli physicist Shlomo Alexander, was the same Edgar Solomon Alexander born a German citizen in 1929 and forced to flee to British Palestine before he was old enough to read, we waited without word from the embassy for two and a half years.
BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
Two months ago, Denmark was riding high. The European nation lifted all remaining domestic coronavirus restrictions as the government declared Covid-19 was no longer “an illness which is a critical threat to society.”. With a successful vaccine rollout in their back pocket, Danes essentially returned to pre-pandemic daily life. They...
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
Kamala Harris's third foreign trip will be a trip to France so she can talk to Macron about the European migrant crisis. Kamala Harris will travel to France on Monday for four days of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there she will take part in the Paris peace conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at helping Libya achieve peaceful elections. Disputes over elections scheduled for December 24 threaten to derail Libya’s efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and focus on the importance of withdrawing foreign forces and mercenaries,” a US official said.
An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
BIALYSTOK, Poland, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Umm Malak, 26 and due to give birth in weeks, was willing to go through chest-deep water, hiding in cold forests with her three small daughters in the hopes of giving them a better life in Germany. The Iraqi woman said she did not...
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has pointed his finger at years of ?demonizing? and 'stigmatizing? migrants for making Europe particularly ?vulnerable? to the crisis now happening on the border between Belarus and Poland. Speaking to French news channel La Chaine Info on Sunday, Filippo Grandi condemned what he called...
MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
The outgoing head of the UK’s armed forces has said the military will have to be ready for war with Russia after recent tensions in eastern Europe, but he does not believe Vladimir Putin really wants “hot war” with the west. Gen Sir Nick Carter said Russia was now a...
President Emmanuel Macron has switched to using a darker navy blue on the official French flag, replacing the previous brighter shade, officials have told local media. The move saw flags in the new hue hoisted on the presidential palace last year without any accompanying fanfare. Mr Macron wanted to bring...
As Europe finds itself at the center of the Covid-19 pandemic once again, experts say it should serve as a warning to the U.S. and other countries about the coronavirus’s unremitting nature. Case numbers have soared across the continent — more than 50 percent last month — and the worrying...
Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
Six NATO countries, including the US and Germany, are in the top 10 recipients of classified exports from Russia, a report has revealed. These nations have imported sensitive items such as arms, ammunition, and military aircraft. According to Moscow business daily RBK, citing open data from the Federal Customs Service,...
