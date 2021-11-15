France’s President changed the colors of the French flag, and no one noticed

Kamala Harris's third foreign trip will be a trip to France so she can talk to Macron about the European migrant crisis. Kamala Harris will travel to France on Monday for four days of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there she will take part in the Paris peace conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at helping Libya achieve peaceful elections. Disputes over elections scheduled for December 24 threaten to derail Libya’s efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and focus on the importance of withdrawing foreign forces and mercenaries,” a US official said.

10 DAYS AGO