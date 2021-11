$1000 Sign On Bonus MAINTENANCE TECH Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Plant Ops Department has a full-time opening for a Maintenance Tech. This position will include on call and weekend hours. You will be eligible for medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, retirement packages, and on site employee gym. Primary responsibility of this position is ground maintenance. Salary is based on years of experience and ranges from $14.82 to $17.90. Call back differential will be granted. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO